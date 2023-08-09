

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 6-day high of 94.02 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 93.61.



Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to 2-day highs of 1.6713 and 0.8803 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6774 and 0.8772, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 0.6564 against the U.S dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6533.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 98.00 against the yen, 1.62 against the euro, 0.90 against the loonie and 0.68 against the greenback.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken