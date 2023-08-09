

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar rose to 1.8017 against the euro and 87.19 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.8092 and 86.78, respectively.



Against the Australia and the U.S. dollars, the kiwi advanced to 1.0779 and 0.6089 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0786 and 0.6058, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.75 against the euro, 90.00 against the yen, 1.05 against the aussie and 0.63 against the greenback.



