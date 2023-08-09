Press Release: SEALSQ and Apside Sign a Partnership Agreement to Resell PKI IoT Solutions in EMEA

GENEVA -- August 9, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced that its Semiconductors & PKI subsidiary SEALSQ Corp. (NASDAQ: LAES) was selected by Apside, an IT consulting and engineering company, to supply IoT PKI solutions to Apside's clients in EMEA.

Apside is committed to leverage its strong expertise in cybersecurity solutions to bring SEALSQ 's unique PKI Certificate Management Solutions to a large existing customer database. SEALSQ's PKI IoT solutions will be integrated into the IT security systems of Apside's customers. Apside will address all use cases in IoT market including standards and protocols requiring a certified root Certificate Authority such as Matter and Wi-Sun.

Apside will resell SEALSQ INeS Certificate Management System (CMS) dedicated to PKI IoT and provide first level of support to its customers. The unique combination of SEALSQ INeS CMS and Apside expertise in cybersecurity will speed up the adoption by OEMs of best practices in managing device identity lifecycle.

David Khalifa, VP of Global Sales for WISeKey said, "We are delighted to have signed this partnership with Apside. It will address the increasing demand of PKI certificates for connected devices and offer a strong support to EMEA customers looking for device identity lifecycle management."

Patrick Sittaramane, CTO Cybersecurity for APSIDE said, "This partnership is a wonderful opportunity to develop and enhance the cybersecurity of our customers. It will facilitate the adoption of robust and scalable PKI strategies to safeguard their assets."

Users may gain the following benefits by working with SEALSQ PKI solutions:

-- Reducing time-to-market in achieving PKI security compliance. -- Reducing costs of technology, maintenance, staffing and ongoing compliance. -- Enjoying more flexible deployment options, including on-premises, hosted or batch issuance. -- Simplifying management of device attestation certificates and product attestation intermediates through SEALSQ INeS CMS Platform for IoT compatible with the most IoT standard and protocol such as Matter, WI-SUN and GSMA. -- Gaining efficiency using a scalable platform to sign and secure device updates.

About Apside

Apside is an IT Services & Software Engineering company that offers comprehensive support to its clients. Our services encompass several topics from strategy development to executing IT and industrial projects, as well as providing expert support and training.

Apside plays a dual role. On one hand, our talented IT and engineering consultants contribute their technological skills to assist clients in project development. On the other hand, we foster collective intelligence by prioritizing training and intrapreneurship, supporting our employees in their career advancement plans.

With a portfolio of over 300 active clients, Apside is a leading engineering and IT consulting firm with extensive expertise in diverse industries, including Banking, Insurance, Telecom, Multimedia, Defence, Aeronautics, Space, Automotive, and Transportation.

The Apside Group maintains close collaboration with customers, delivering personalized solutions through our extensive network of agencies both in France and abroad.

At Apside, we strongly believe in providing flexible and scalable options that best cater to all our clients' needs.

www.apside.com

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ (Nasdaq: LAES) is a subsidiary of the WISeKey Group that focuses on developing and selling solutions based on Semiconductors, PKI and Provisioning services, while developing Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products. Our solutions can be used in a variety of applications, from Multi-Factor Authentication devices, Home Automation, and IT Network Infrastructure, to Automotive, Industrial Automation and Control Systems.

Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) refers to cryptographic methods that are secure against an attack by a quantum computer. As quantum computers become more powerful, they may be able to break many of the cryptographic methods that are currently used to protect sensitive information, such as RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC). PQC aims to develop new cryptographic methods that are secure against quantum attacks. For more information, visit www.sealsq.com.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, Blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, and (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey's mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. The company's semiconductors generate valuable Big Data that, when analyzed with AI, enable predictive equipment failure prevention. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, Blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey's strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd WISeKey Investor Relations (US) Company Contact: Carlos Moreira Contact: Lena Cati Chairman & CEO The Equity Group Inc. Tel: +41 22 594 3000 Tel: +1 212 836-9611 mailto:info@wisekey.com info@wisekey.com mailto:lcati@equityny.com lcati@equityny.com ----------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act ("FinSA"), the FInSa's predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

