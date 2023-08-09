

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag SE (BNTGF.PK), a German chemical maker and distributer, on Wednesday reported a decline in earnings for the second quarter, reflecting a fall in revenue, amidst negative volume developments in combination with falling sales prices. In addition, the company has confirmed its annual operating EBITA outlook.



For the three-month period, the Brenntag posted a post-tax profit of 189.1 million euros or 1.23 euros per share, lesser than 294.1 million euros or 1.86 euros per share, recorded for the same period of 2022.



Pre-tax income stood at 258.8 million euros as against previous year's 403.4 million euros.



Operating EBITA moved down to 332.2 million euros from 462.4 million euros a year ago. Operating gross profit was at 1.020 billion euros, compared with 1.144 billion euros of last year.



The company registered sales of 4.256 billion euros for the quarter, down from 5.061 billion euros in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for full year 2023, Brenntag has confirmed its previous operating EBITA outlook range of 1.3 billion euros - 1.5 billion euros, and narrowed it more precisely at 1.3 billion euros to 1.4 billion euros.



The company said, '.For the second half of 2023, Brenntag expects a continuously tough operating environment, characterized by geo-political concerns, macroeconomic challenges but also a sequentially recovering demand. Due to the sequential volume recovery seen since the beginning of the year as well as indications that inventory control measures on customer side are bottoming out, the company is confident that the second half of 2023 will generate volumes exceeding the first six months of the year.'



