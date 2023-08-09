Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.08.2023
Breaking News: Geht NuGen Medical heute steil?!
09.08.2023 | 08:06
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Dividend Announcement

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 09

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)

LEI Number: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84

(The "Company")

9 AUGUST 2023

DIVIDEND DECLARATION

FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Directors of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared a property income dividend of 1.0p per share payable in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2023:

Ex-Dividend Date - 17 August 2023

Record Date - 18 August 2023

Payment Date - 31 August 2023

Dividend per Share - 1.0p

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745436

Fax: 01481 745186


