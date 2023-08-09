abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Dividend Announcement
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 09
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited
(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)
LEI Number: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
(The "Company")
9 AUGUST 2023
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND
The Directors of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared a property income dividend of 1.0p per share payable in respect of the quarter ended 30 June 2023:
Ex-Dividend Date - 17 August 2023
Record Date - 18 August 2023
Payment Date - 31 August 2023
Dividend per Share - 1.0p
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745186