

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT) reported that its first quarter profit attributable to the company rose to 375.78 billion yen from the prior year's 368.57 billion yen, with earnings per basic share increasing to 4.41 yen from 4.16 yen last year.



But operating profit for the quarter declined to 474.65 billion yen from 503.35 billion yen in the prior year.



Operating revenues for the first quarter grew to 3.11 trillion yen from 3.07 trillion yen in the prior year.



The Board of Directors resolved that NTT may repurchase up to 1.4 billion shares of its outstanding common stock for an amount in total not exceeding 200.00 billion yen from August 10, 2023 through March 29, 2024.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company still expects profit attributable of 1.26 trillion yen or 14.80 yen per basic share, up 3.5 percent from last year, and operating profit to grow 6.6 percent to 1.95 trillion yen, while operating revenues to drop 0.6 percent to 13.06 trillion yen.



