Mittwoch, 09.08.2023
Breaking News: Geht NuGen Medical heute steil?!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
09.08.23
08:10 Uhr
1,102 Euro
+0,008
+0,73 %
09.08.2023 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
09-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
9 August 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 8 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     20,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.112     GBP0.957 
                                    GBP0.943 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.092 
 
                                    GBP0.9514496 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.107415

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,601,856 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1545       1.112         XDUB      08:40:05      00066533160TRLO0 
3664       1.112         XDUB      08:40:05      00066533161TRLO0 
3064       1.112         XDUB      09:12:26      00066534267TRLO0 
1        1.112         XDUB      09:51:06      00066536048TRLO0 
2431       1.112         XDUB      09:51:06      00066536047TRLO0 
4430       1.112         XDUB      09:51:07      00066536049TRLO0 
1977       1.100         XDUB      11:44:01      00066539196TRLO0 
987       1.100         XDUB      11:44:01      00066539195TRLO0 
1104       1.102         XDUB      11:44:01      00066539199TRLO0 
524       1.102         XDUB      11:44:01      00066539198TRLO0 
890       1.102         XDUB      11:44:01      00066539197TRLO0 
2577       1.092         XDUB      14:24:11      00066543854TRLO0 
2472       1.104         XDUB      14:38:04      00066544701TRLO0 
893       1.110         XDUB      15:28:00      00066549082TRLO0 
2515       1.112         XDUB      15:35:12      00066549447TRLO0 
926       1.108         XDUB      16:01:44      00066550882TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
273       95.60         XLON      09:13:00      00066534297TRLO0 
2587       95.60         XLON      09:13:00      00066534298TRLO0 
2737       95.40         XLON      10:26:44      00066537146TRLO0 
2880       95.20         XLON      10:26:46      00066537147TRLO0 
292       94.30         XLON      12:33:16      00066540758TRLO0 
780       94.30         XLON      12:33:16      00066540757TRLO0 
1400       94.30         XLON      12:38:56      00066540960TRLO0 
3463       94.30         XLON      14:05:48      00066543269TRLO0 
2302       95.70         XLON      15:18:12      00066548534TRLO0 
838       95.70         XLON      15:18:12      00066548533TRLO0 
2448       95.60         XLON      15:41:33      00066549790TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  263248 
EQS News ID:  1698853 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1698853&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
