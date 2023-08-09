DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 09-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 August 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 8 August 2023 it purchased a total of 50,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 20,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.112 GBP0.957 GBP0.943 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.092 GBP0.9514496 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.107415

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,601,856 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1545 1.112 XDUB 08:40:05 00066533160TRLO0 3664 1.112 XDUB 08:40:05 00066533161TRLO0 3064 1.112 XDUB 09:12:26 00066534267TRLO0 1 1.112 XDUB 09:51:06 00066536048TRLO0 2431 1.112 XDUB 09:51:06 00066536047TRLO0 4430 1.112 XDUB 09:51:07 00066536049TRLO0 1977 1.100 XDUB 11:44:01 00066539196TRLO0 987 1.100 XDUB 11:44:01 00066539195TRLO0 1104 1.102 XDUB 11:44:01 00066539199TRLO0 524 1.102 XDUB 11:44:01 00066539198TRLO0 890 1.102 XDUB 11:44:01 00066539197TRLO0 2577 1.092 XDUB 14:24:11 00066543854TRLO0 2472 1.104 XDUB 14:38:04 00066544701TRLO0 893 1.110 XDUB 15:28:00 00066549082TRLO0 2515 1.112 XDUB 15:35:12 00066549447TRLO0 926 1.108 XDUB 16:01:44 00066550882TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 273 95.60 XLON 09:13:00 00066534297TRLO0 2587 95.60 XLON 09:13:00 00066534298TRLO0 2737 95.40 XLON 10:26:44 00066537146TRLO0 2880 95.20 XLON 10:26:46 00066537147TRLO0 292 94.30 XLON 12:33:16 00066540758TRLO0 780 94.30 XLON 12:33:16 00066540757TRLO0 1400 94.30 XLON 12:38:56 00066540960TRLO0 3463 94.30 XLON 14:05:48 00066543269TRLO0 2302 95.70 XLON 15:18:12 00066548534TRLO0 838 95.70 XLON 15:18:12 00066548533TRLO0 2448 95.60 XLON 15:41:33 00066549790TRLO0

