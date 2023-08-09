DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: First quarter trading update shows rental growth supporting fully covered dividends and stable values

9 August 2023 Custodian Property Income REIT plc ("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company") First quarter trading update shows rental growth supporting fully covered dividends and stable values Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver an enhanced income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller, regional properties with strong income characteristics across the UK, today provides a trading update for the first quarter ended 30 June 2023 ("Q1" or the "Quarter"). Strong leasing activity continues to support rental growth and underpin fully covered dividends -- 1.375p dividend per share approved for the Quarter fully covered by unaudited EPRA earnings -- Target dividends per share of no less than 5.5p for the year ending 31 March 2024, representing a 6.4% yield based on the prevailing 86p share price[1] -- EPRA earnings per share[2] of 1.5p for the Quarter (FY23 Q4: 1.4p, Q3: 1.5p) -- GBP2.2m of annual rental income secured, in aggregate in line with ERV, which added GBP2.0m in property capital value during the Quarter through leasing, renewals and rental uplifts, comprising: - 14 new leases signed across a range of property sectors at an average 5% ahead of ERV, adding GBP1.1m of annual rent for a weighted average of 4.9 years to first break; and - 15% (GBP0.1m) aggregate annual rental increase across six rent reviews settled during the Quarter -- Like-for-like[3] ERV has increased by 1.2% since 31 March 2023, driven primarily by capital expenditure in refurbishing industrial assets successfully. Portfolio ERV (GBP49.0m) now exceeds passing rent (GBP42.1m) by 17% (31 March 2023: 16%) demonstrating the portfolio's significant reversionary potential -- EPRA occupancy[4] maintained at 90% (31 March 2023: 90%). 3.7% of vacant ERV is subject to refurbishment or redevelopment with 3.9% under offer to let or sell. Stable valuations -- The valuation of the Company's diversified portfolio of 159 assets remained broadly flat at GBP614.3m, reflecting a marginal like-for-like decrease of 0.5% or GBP3.3m, net of a GBP2.0m valuation increase from active asset management activity (FY23 Q4: GBP2.6m increase from asset management) -- Q1 net asset value ("NAV") total return per share[5] of 0.7% -- NAV per share of 98.6p (31 March 2023: 99.3p) with a NAV of GBP434.9m (31 March 2023: GBP437.6m) GBP5.3m invested in the redevelopment and refurbishment of existing assets -- During the Quarter: - GBP5.3m of capital expenditure was undertaken primarily on completing the redevelopment of an industrial unit in Redditch (GBP2.7m) and the refurbishment of: offices in Manchester and Leeds (GBP1.4m); retail assets in Shrewsbury and Liverpool (GBP0.6m); and an industrial unit in Winsford (GBP0.4m) - All ongoing capital works are expected to enhance the assets' valuations and environmental credentials and, once let, increase rents to give a yield on cost of at least 7%, ahead of the Company's marginal cost of borrowing. The redevelopment in Redditch is nearing completion and based on potential letting demand ERV of the asset has increased by 122% from GBP298k pa to GBP660k pa - High street retail units in Bury St Edmunds and Cirencester were sold at auction for an aggregate GBP1.6m, in line with valuation -- Weighted average energy performance certificate rating remains C (58) with ongoing capital expenditure initiatives expected to drive improvements in subsequent quarters Gearing remains broadly in line with target, with significant borrowing covenant headroom -- Net gearing[6] was 28.0% loan-to-value as of 30 June 2023 (31 March 2023: 27.4%), broadly in line with the Company's 25% target -- GBP178.0m of drawn debt comprising GBP140m (79%) of fixed rate debt and GBP38m (21%) drawn under the Company's revolving credit facility ("RCF") -- Aggregate borrowings have a weighted average cost of 4.0% -- Fixed rate debt facilities have a weighted average term of 6.8 years and a weighted average cost of 3.4% offering significant medium-term interest rate risk mitigation -- GBP10m of properties are under offer to sell, expected to generate proceeds in excess of valuation, which will be invested in the Company's remaining pipeline of profitable capital expenditure. Further potential sales have been identified with proceeds expected to be used to reduce borrowings Net asset value In line with the portfolio valuation, the Company's unaudited NAV at 30 June 2023 remained stable at GBP434.9m, or approximately 98.6p per share, a marginal decrease of 0.7p (-0.7%) since 31 March 2023: Pence per share GBPm NAV at 31 March 2023 99.3 437.6 Valuation movements relating to: - Asset management activity 0.4 2.0 - General valuation decreases (1.2) (5.3) Net valuation movement (0.8) (3.3) Profit on disposal - - EPRA earnings for the Quarter 1.5 6.7 Interim dividend paid[7] during the Quarter (1.4) (6.1) NAV at 30 June 2023 98.6 434.9

The NAV attributable to the ordinary shares of the Company is calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards and incorporates the independent portfolio valuation at 30 June 2023 and net income for the Quarter. The movement in NAV reflects the payment of an interim dividend of 1.375p per share during the Quarter, but does not include any provision for the approved dividend of 1.375p per share for the Quarter to be paid on 31 August 2023.

Investment Manager's commentary

UK property market

The listed property market is acutely sensitive to broader economic news with inflation, interest rates and potential recession all impacting investors' confidence. Interest rate outlook bites the hardest and at the start of the previous quarter there was a belief that interest rates might have been close to topping out. This optimism saw yields harden in some sectors following a market rerating in the second half of 2022, but by the end of the Quarter that confidence had been eroded with the 50bps rise in the base rate to 5% and the expectation of more to come. On the back of the rate rise listed real estate prices fell sharply, but there has been some recovery since then on the back of the most recent inflation numbers for June 2023.

This volatility suggests that investors are keen to upweight to real estate but are waiting for a more certain economic future to be revealed before we see share prices really rally. There is a strong logic for investing in real estate in the current market as real assets should be a good store of value in an inflationary environment as rents grow over time. In the current market, occupational demand is continuing to drive rental growth which is positive for interest cover and dividends. All of this produced stable valuations over the Quarter, with a marginal like-for-like decrease of 0.5%.

We are engaged in an active capital expenditure programme including re-development, refurbishment, EPC improvements and the roll out of photovoltaic arrays and electric vehicle chargers. This investment is focused on keeping the portfolio up to date, compliant with environmental legislation and positioned to capture rental growth with returns expected well ahead of the prevailing cost of borrowing. During the Quarter this investment and the asset management of the properties has increased the like-for-like estimated rental value of the portfolio by 1.2% (GBP0.6m). Continued rental growth is the Investment Manager's key objective together with capturing the reversionary potential through the letting of vacant space.

The vacancy rate as a proportion of the ERV of the portfolio stands at 10% of which 39% is under offer to let and 37% is under refurbishment, leaving only 24% (or 2.4% of the total) available to let. Vacancy has increased recently as we have taken back space from the residual COVID-19 affected tenants which has allowed us to refurbish that space and, based on current level of interest, we are confident of increasing occupancy and rents going forwards.

Asset management

The Investment Manager has remained focused on active asset management during the Quarter, completing 14 leasing initiatives adding GBP1.2m of new income at an average 5% ahead of ERV and adding GBP2.0m in portfolio valuation. These new leases had a weighted average unexpired term to first break or expiry ("WAULT") of 4.9 years, with the portfolio WAULT now at 4.8 years and included:

-- A six-year reversionary lease to Wickes on a retail warehouse unit in Winnersh, maintaining annual rentof GBP450k and increasing valuation by GBP0.4m (5%);

-- A five-year lease to Communicorp on a vacant industrial unit in Hilton, Derby at an annual rent of GBP46k,reflecting a 2% premium to ERV and increasing valuation by GBP0.4m (20%);

-- A new 15-year lease in line with ERV with a year 10 break option to Howdens Joinery on a trade counter inCrewe at an annual rent of GBP55k, increasing valuation by GBP0.3m (12%);

-- A surrender of North Warwickshire Borough Council's headlease over a multi-let industrial estate inAtherstone, with the tenant paying a GBP375k surrender premium which will be used to fund a comprehensiverefurbishment plan, increasing passing rent by 20% and valuation by GBP0.2m (11%);

