RM plc: Interim Results for the six months ended 31 May 2023

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Interim Results for the six months ended 31 May 2023 09-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9 Aug 2023 RM plc Interim Results for the six months ended 31 May 2023 Business stabilising, transformation programme initiated and significant cost savings identified and executed Consortium underperformance clouds value of the rest of the Group RM plc ("RM"), a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, reports its half year results for the six months ended 31 May 2023. Mark Cook, Chief Executive of RM, said "In the first half of the year, our focus has been on the task of stabilising the business financially and operationally. This has seen us improve controls, processes, and the team's capability. Alongside this, we have taken decisive action to reduce our cost base and working capital. Whilst we have accomplished a lot, the most material challenge has been the negative impact of the Consortium business which clouds the good progress made across the rest of the Group. The consequences of its slower recovery can be seen in our financial performance and has impacted our expectations for the full year. Now that the 'heavy lifting' stabilisation work is nearing completion, the Transformation Programme, which is focused on improving growth and profit, has identified significant continuous improvement opportunities, which are being reviewed, quantified, and prepared for execution. We have made a good early start in actioning these opportunities, but it will take time for them to be reflected in our financial performance. I continue to be excited by the compelling opportunity to deliver value creation in a growing global EdTech market." Financial highlights -- Revenue of GBP87.6m, down 11% (H1 2022: GBP97.9m), with strong progress in RM Assessment and International (RM Resources) partially offsetting lower trading volumes in Consortium (RM Resources), which was impacted by the late launch of the ecommerce platform and a more challenging trading environment in schools -- The reduction in revenues combined with IT implementation costs and delays in the Consortium go-live flowed through to adjusted operating profit performance, as the Group posted a loss of GBP4.5m -- Statutory profit up to GBP6.8m (H1 2022: loss of GBP5.9m) reflecting lower costs associated with the IT implementation and gains on asset disposals -- Operating within our covenants with Adjusted Net Debt2 of GBP52.0m (HY 22: GBP41.5m) reflecting lower profits, normalised working capital and exceptional spend delivering business transformation activity including the independent business review and disposal of operations -- Completion of the sale of RM Integris and RM Finance, and surplus Internet Protocol v4 ('IPv4') addresses for net cash proceeds of GBP17.2m. Strategic highlights -- Leadership team strengthened with appointments of Simon Goodwin as Chief Financial Officer, joining at the end of August, and Dr. Grainne Watson as Chief Digital Officer who joined in June -- "Evolution" ecommerce platform supporting the Consortium business live but customer volumes slower to return than anticipated -- Transformation Programme begun, with clear actions taken in the first half to reduce operating costs, bring key skills in-house, strengthen our management team, and rebuild our finance function -- Identified significant continuous improvement and cost savings opportunities within each of the three divisions and at Group level, with estimated annualised cost savings of GBP10m in FY24 -- Development of strategic roadmap expected to conclude in the second half - with a clear focus on the substantial opportunities within the business. Current trading and outlook Since the period end, RM Assessment and RM Technology have continued to trade well, with contract extensions signed with Education Scotland partnership (Glow) and with Brooke Weston Trust (BWT) in RM Technology, with two new contracts alongside 100% customer renewals for the period in RM Assessment. As a result of the turnaround actions which have taken place in the RM Technology division, we would expect to start to see the results come through into revenue growth for the business in the second half, and small single digit growth for the full year. We expect the strong performance in the RM Assessment business to continue in the second half of the year and therefore, the year as a whole. Whilst our stabilisation is nearly complete, the operational issues within Consortium have continued to be a drag on both management time and the overall business, and this is reflected in the financial performance in the first half. We expected to see growth across all our business units and are disappointed by the continuing operational and trading challenges in RM Resources, dominated by Consortium, and exacerbated by the more challenging budgetary environment in schools. As we work to recover sales and win back the trust of our customers, we expect Consortium trading to continue to be below where we would expect it to be, impacting our expectations for the Group's full year adjusted operating profit. We now expect to deliver Group adjusted operating profit on or around breakeven for the full year, and in excess of GBP10million of identified annualised cost savings to benefit in FY24. GBPm H1 2023 H1 20222 Variance FY 20222 Revenue from continuing operations 87.6 97.9 (10.5)% 214.2 Adjusted1operating (loss)/profit from continuing operations (4.5) 4.5 7.5 Adjusted1 operating (loss)/profit margin (5.1)% 4.6% 3.5% Adjusted1 (loss)/profit before tax from continuing operations (6.7) 3.7 5.3 Profit from discontinued operations 0.8 0.5 60.0% 1.6 Statutory profit/(loss) after tax 6.8 (5.9) (14.5) Adjusted1 diluted EPS from continuing operations (6.7)p 3.4p (10.1)p 4.2p Diluted EPS from continuing operations (4.2)p (7.7)p 3.5p (19.3)p Adjusted1 Net debt 52.0 41.5 46.8

1.Throughout this statement, adjusted operating (loss)/profit and EPS are Alternative Performance Measures, stated after adjusting items (See Note 2) which are identified by virtue of their size, nature and/or incidence. The treatment of adjusted items is applied consistently period on period and is consistent with the way that underlying trading performance is measured by management.

2. Amounts at 31 May 2022 have been restated consistently with the adjustments made at 30 November 2022, see Note 2

RM provides market-leading products and services to educational institutions, exam bodies and international governments which improve, simplify and support education and learning.

The education sector is transforming, and RM is well positioned to capitalise on this through its three divisions.

-- RM Resources is the established provider of education resources for early years, primary schools, andsecondary schools across the UK and to 80 countries internationally

-- RM Assessment is a leading provider of assessment software, supporting exam awarding bodies,universities, and governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery

-- RM Technology is a market-leading supplier of ICT software, technology and services to UK schools andcolleges

Business Review

Strategic and operational update

The first half of the year was dominated by the extraordinary closing of the prior year's financial reporting, the launch of a new "Evolution" ecommerce platform for the Consortium business in March, and a new automated distribution centre which went live shortly after that. Through the extended year-end process, we collectively tackled and overcame a number of challenges to ensure our financial stability including;

-- GBP70m banking facility extended to July 2025 with revised covenants

-- Disposal of RM Integris and Finance businesses, and sale of surplus IPv4 addresses for a net total ofGBP17.2m

-- Agreed funding plan with the Pension Trustees and The Pensions Regulator

