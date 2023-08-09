Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.08.2023
WKN: A2DRWD | ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 | Ticker-Symbol: 6P9
Frankfurt
09.08.23
09:27 Uhr
2,580 Euro
+0,080
+3,20 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
09.08.2023 | 08:43
217 Leser
Global Ports Holding PLC: Signs 30-year concession agreement for Saint Lucia Cruise Port

DJ Signs 30-year concession agreement for Saint Lucia Cruise Port 

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) 
Signs 30-year concession agreement for Saint Lucia Cruise Port 
09-Aug-2023 / 07:10 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Global Ports Holding Plc 
Signs 30-year concession agreement for Saint Lucia Cruise Port 
Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, is pleased to 
announce that, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, which was announced on 21 October 2022, it has 
signed a 30-year concession, with a potential 10-year extension option, with the Government of Saint Lucia for the 
cruise related operations in Saint Lucia. This agreement marks a further significant step in GPH's strategic ambitions 
in the Caribbean. 
Port investment and passenger experience 
As well as using its global expertise and operating model to manage the cruise port operations in Saint Lucia, GPH will 
invest in a material expansion and upgrade of the cruise port facilities. 
This investment will expand the existing berth in Point Seraphine, allowing the handling of the largest cruise ships in 
the global cruise fleet and increasing the port's capacity. GPH will also invest in the transformation of the retail 
experience at the cruise port, including the redevelopment of the Vendor's Arcade and the design and development of a 
new Fishermen's Village at Banannes Bay, providing an exciting new space for local vendors. Investment will also be 
made into upland development works at Soufriere Bay, including developing a new amphitheatre and F&B area. 
In addition to improving the overall cruise passenger experience in St Lucia, GPH is committed to driving significant 
economic benefits for the local residents through improving the facilities in and around the port, such as Fisherman's 
Village and driving increased passenger spend in the destination. 
In the 12 months to 31 March 2023, St Lucia welcomed c590k passengers (2019 calendar year c790k), the completion of the 
extended pier and upgrading the facilities are expected to lead to a rise in passenger volumes to over 1m in the medium 
term. 
The successful commencement of the concession is subject to a number of final conditions being satisfied, and the 
handover and management of Saint Lucia Cruise Port is expected to occur before the end of 2023. A further announcement, 
as appropriate, will be made in due course. 
Global Ports Holding Chairman/CEO, Mehmet Kutman said: 
"I am delighted that the Government of Saint Lucia has awarded GPH the cruise port concession for Saint Lucia. This 
concession represents another significant milestone for GPH as we continue successfully growing our global cruise port 
network. The award is a further endorsement of our operating capabilities and the benefits our stakeholder partnership 
approach can bring to cruise destinations, passengers and the local population. 
The GPH team very much look forward to working with all stakeholders to build further on the success of this wonderful 
destination." 
CONTACT 
For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries: 
Investor Relations 
Martin Brown 
Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687 
Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: AGR 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 263257 
EQS News ID:  1699009 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1699009&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2023 02:10 ET (06:10 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
