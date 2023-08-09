EMURGO Africa and Changeblock to Drive an Additional $630M Value Surge for the Cardano Token.

The Partnership will Enable Unique Carbon Asset IDs on Cardano, boosting transparency through specialized digital identity.

The Partnership Enables Monetizing Climate Actions, Creating Traceable Environmental Credits

EMURGO Africa, the Africa and Middle East-focused venture arm of EMURGO, a prominent founding entity behind the Cardano blockchain, invested USD 250,000 in Changeblock. This investment marks EMURGO Africa's commitment to supporting and promoting innovative blockchain-based solutions in the region.

Changeblock, a pioneering carbon market technology company, aims to revolutionize the carbon trading landscape by leveraging the power of blockchain technology. With this investment, EMURGO Africa aims to foster sustainable development and environmental responsibility while driving transformative change within the carbon market.

"Our investment in Changeblock is in line with our commitment to foster the development of climate change reversal technologies and impactful solutions on Cardano's third-generation and environmentally-sustainable blockchain." Said Ahmed M. Amer, CEO of EMURGO Africa and Executive Director of EMURGO MEA.

"Together with Changeblock, we hope to bring the world's regulators, business leaders, and global changemakers to foster and double down on their commitment to a global net zero strategy that is both economically viable and monetizable" Amer added.

"Our shared vision with EMURGO Africa is to turn sustainable action into a valuable, tradeable asset for Africa. By leveraging the power of blockchain, we're creating a transparent and efficient market that incentivizes sustainable practices and attracts climate-focused investments." said Billy Richards, CEO of Changeblock

Through this strategic alliance, EMURGO Africa intends to contribute to the growth of Changeblock's innovative solutions and strengthen their position in the carbon market technology space. This investment aligns with EMURGO Africa's overarching vision of advancing blockchain adoption and fostering economic growth and social progress in Africa and the Middle East.

About EMURGO Africa

EMURGO Africa invests and partners with Africa-focused enterprises, startups, and accelerators to foster the development of socially impactful solutions on Cardano's third-generation and environmentally-sustainable blockchain.

About Changeblock

Changeblock, a global carbon market tech firm, creates trustworthy tradeable offsets using innovative transparent tech. Our data-to-credit solution speeds financing and project outcomes, linked with Changeblock's Exchange-where users trade high-integrity environmental credits.

