

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - RM plc (RM.L) posted a pretax loss of 4.4 million pounds compared to a loss of 7.7 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share from continuing operations was 4.2 pence compared to a loss of 7.7 pence. This was predominantly driven by the gain on the sale of the RM Integris and RM Finance businesses, and the benefit of the sale of IPv4 addresses in May.



Adjusted loss before tax from continuing operations was 6.7 million pounds compared to profit of 3.7 million pounds. Adjusted loss per share from continuing operations was 6.7 pence compared to profit of 3.4 pence. The profit reduction was most notable in the RM Resources division, the Group said.



For the six months ended 31 May 2023, revenue was 87.6 million pounds, down 11%, with strong progress in RM Assessment and International partially offsetting lower trading volumes in Consortium, which was impacted by the late launch of the ecommerce platform and a more challenging trading environment in schools.



The Group now expects adjusted operating profit on or around breakeven for the full year.



