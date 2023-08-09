abrdn Asian Income Fund (AAIF) is managed by abrdn's locally based Asian equity team. This offers the potential to react quickly to new information, deepen the relationships with investee companies and seek out interesting opportunities that may be overlooked by other investors. The company has generated a good run of relative performance since early 2021, helped by its below-market exposure to China. However, it should be noted that the portfolio is constructed based on bottom-up rather than top-down considerations. The manager seeks quality companies that can generate consistent earnings and dividend growth and can be held for the long term. However, it remains nimble to ensure that the company can also benefit from shorter-term opportunities.

