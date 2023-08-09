Redgrave Hires Additional Talent To Support Ambitious Growth Plans

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redgrave, a leading executive search and leadership advisory firm, is delighted to announce that Dove Dalele and Charlotte John will be joining the firm. With a shared passion for supporting businesses with their leadership agendas, these talented individuals will bring exceptional expertise and a wealth of experience to further enhance Redgrave's capability and reputation.

Dove Dalele will join Redgrave as a Partner to lead their Digital, Data & Technology functional practice, as well as their Software/SaaS practice. Dove brings an outstanding track record in executive search, having worked across a number of sectors and regions. Her intellect, strong focus on process and her deep understanding of the talent challenges prevalent across technology, as both a sector and a function, equip her to add immense value to Redgrave and their clients.

Charlotte John will be joining Redgrave as a Principal bringing deep real estate and property expertise. With more than 20 years' experience of property-related recruitment, Charlotte has gained extensive knowledge working in both in-house and recruitment organisation settings. This combination offers fresh perspectives and insight to Redgrave's expanding Real Assets practice. Having served clients on a global scale while maintaining a successful track record within the UK, Charlotte's dedication to client service and best practice across the talent landscape aligns with Redgrave's approach.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming Dove and Charlotte to the Redgrave team," expressed David Angel, Managing Partner of Redgrave. "Their extensive expertise in search will further enhance our capabilities across these core areas. With our unwavering focus on quality and commitment to excellence, I'm confident that these exceptionally talented individuals will provide invaluable support to our clients and contribute to the continued success and growth of our organisation. By aligning our brand with our culture and values, we are positioned well to continue to thrive."

"These incoming appointments exemplify Redgrave's passion for delivering excellence across a range of search, interim and leadership services. I look forward to the opportunity to work with Dove and Charlotte as Redgrave continues to shape the future of our industry, driving innovation, and consistently delivering outstanding outcomes for our clients," highlights Anastasia Belinskaya, Senior Partner at Redgrave.

About Redgrave

Redgrave is a global leadership advisory firm with a relentless passion for people.

They help leaders shape the future of businesses by delivering solutions that complement their culture and their ambition.

Redgrave connects organisations with exceptional talent to drive their growth and success. The firm offers a range of services, including search, executive assessment, executive interim and talent consulting.

