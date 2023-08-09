Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.08.2023
PR Newswire
09.08.2023 | 09:48
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Audited Results for the Financial Year Ended 28 February 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 09

9 August 2023

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited

("Asia Wealth", the "Group" or the "Company")

AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2023

Chairman's Statement

The Board is pleased to report the audited results of the Company for the Financial Year from 1 March 2022 to 28 February 2023. The audited accounts will shortly be available on the Company's website, www.asiawealthgroup.com.

The Company reports a consolidated loss of US$188,250 (2022: Profit US$11,266). The loss would have been smaller had it not been for excessive unrealized currency losses from our JPY yen holdings.

The Company continues to search for new areas of business expansion opportunities in South East Asia and in Europe, where it is has identified and engaged in meaningful discussions which should soon lead to a boost in business volumes. The Company's main source of income continued to be through Meyer Asset Management Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Board remains focused on further acquisitions and partnerships in Asia and Europe as well as the south-east Asian region. The Board has a cash surplus to seek further acquisitions and is currently in active discussions with businesses in the Wealth Management and Fintech space.

I would again like to thank the Company's staff for their hard work throughout the year and shareholders for their support and we look forward to taking advantage of the opportunities which we expect to encounter in the forthcoming year.

The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year ended 28 February 2023.

Richard Cayne

Chairman

Qualified Opinion

Pertaining to a US$42,349 private investment, the auditor was unable to obtain sufficient audit evidence as to whether the value that it was carried at in the Group's consolidated financial statements represented its market value. Otherwise the opinion states that the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Contacts:

Richard Cayne (Chairman and CEO)

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited, +66 (0) 2611-2561

Guy Miller (Corporate Advisers)

Peterhouse Capital Limited, +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

www.asiawealthgroup.com

ASIAWEALTHGROUP HOLDINGS LIMITEDConsolidatedStatement of Financial Position
At28 February 2023
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
20232022
Non-current assets
Fixed assets4,6354,201
Investment property600,214644,943
604,849649,144
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents1,139,5981,216,757
Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful
accounts of $8,572 (2021: $8,572))92,672120,052
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss210,594283,324
Loans and other receivables49,45960,969
Due from director421,217465,128
Prepaid tax255255
Prepayments and other assets64,13669,117
1,977,9312,215,602
Total assets$2,582,780$2,864,746
Equity
Share capital913,496913,496
Treasury shares(318,162)(318,162)
Consolidation reserve391,793405,997
Translation reserve23,58216,001
Retained earnings381,077569,327
Total equity1,391,7861,586,659
Current liabilities
Trade payables1,139,5771,225,079
Tax payable140140
Other payables and accrued expenses51,27752,868
Total liabilities1,190,9941,278,087
Total equity and liabilities$2,582,780$2,864,746
ASIAWEALTHGROUP HOLDINGS LIMITEDConsolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the year ended 28 February 2023
Expressedin U.S. Dollars
20232022
Revenue
Commission income1,353,957 1,656,081
1,353,957 1,656,081
Expenses
Commission expense563,811 719,383
Directors' fees303,230 303,230
Professional fees252,935 263,654
Salaries and wages43,017 42,349
Office expenses42,135 40,481
Rent17,949 17,949
Travel and entertainment60,084 16,764
Marketing7,625 5,931
Impairment losses22,250 2,700
Depreciation424 29
Other expenses44,235 43,274
1,357,695 1,455,744
Net (loss)/income from operations(3,738)200,337
Other income/(expenses)
Net foreign currency exchange loss(205,143)(137,603)
Net gain/(loss) from investments655 (82,670)
Other income20,265 31,633
(184,223)(188,640)
Net (loss)/income before taxation(187,961)11,697
Taxation289 431
Total comprehensive (loss)/income$(188,250)$11,266
Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to equity
holders of the Parent Company$(188,250)$11,266
(Losses)/earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company:
Basic earnings per share(0.01694)0.00101
Diluted earnings per share(0.01694)0.00101
ASIAWEALTHGROUP HOLDINGS LIMITEDConsolidatedStatement of Cash Flows
Forthe year ended 28 February 2023
Expressed in U.S. Dollars
20232022
Operating activities
Total comprehensive income(188,250)11,266
Adjustments for:
Impairment losses22,250 2,700
Depreciation424 29
Net unrealised loss72,730 82,670
Net foreign currency exchange loss190,939 137,603
Operating income before changes in operating assets and liabilities98,093 234,268
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Decrease in trade receivables5,130 3,448
Decrease in loans and other receivables55,421 8,984
Decrease in prepayments and other assets4,981 58,130
Decrease in trade payables(85,502)(10,118)
Decrease in other payables and accrued expenses(1,591)(5,070)
Net cash flows from operating activities76,532 289,642
Investing activities
Acquisition of investment -(125,000)
Acquisition of fixed assets(858)(1,208)
Cash flows used in investing activities(858)(126,208)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents75,674 163,434
Effects of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents(152,833)(113,427)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year1,216,757 1,166,750
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year$1,139,598 $1,216,757

Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash at banks.


