Asia Wealth Group Holdings Ltd - Audited Results for the Financial Year Ended 28 February 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 09

9 August 2023

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited

("Asia Wealth", the "Group" or the "Company")

AUDITED RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 28 FEBRUARY 2023

Chairman's Statement

The Board is pleased to report the audited results of the Company for the Financial Year from 1 March 2022 to 28 February 2023. The audited accounts will shortly be available on the Company's website, www.asiawealthgroup.com.

The Company reports a consolidated loss of US$188,250 (2022: Profit US$11,266). The loss would have been smaller had it not been for excessive unrealized currency losses from our JPY yen holdings.

The Company continues to search for new areas of business expansion opportunities in South East Asia and in Europe, where it is has identified and engaged in meaningful discussions which should soon lead to a boost in business volumes. The Company's main source of income continued to be through Meyer Asset Management Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The Board remains focused on further acquisitions and partnerships in Asia and Europe as well as the south-east Asian region. The Board has a cash surplus to seek further acquisitions and is currently in active discussions with businesses in the Wealth Management and Fintech space.

I would again like to thank the Company's staff for their hard work throughout the year and shareholders for their support and we look forward to taking advantage of the opportunities which we expect to encounter in the forthcoming year.

The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year ended 28 February 2023.

Richard Cayne

Chairman

Qualified Opinion

Pertaining to a US$42,349 private investment, the auditor was unable to obtain sufficient audit evidence as to whether the value that it was carried at in the Group's consolidated financial statements represented its market value. Otherwise the opinion states that the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Contacts:

Richard Cayne (Chairman and CEO)

Asia Wealth Group Holdings Limited, +66 (0) 2611-2561

Guy Miller (Corporate Advisers)

Peterhouse Capital Limited, +44 (0) 20 7469 0930

www.asiawealthgroup.com

ASIAWEALTHGROUP HOLDINGS LIMITEDConsolidatedStatement of Financial Position At28 February 2023 Expressed in U.S. Dollars

2023 2022 Non-current assets Fixed assets 4,635 4,201 Investment property 600,214 644,943 604,849 649,144 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,139,598 1,216,757 Trade receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $8,572 (2021: $8,572)) 92,672 120,052 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 210,594 283,324 Loans and other receivables 49,459 60,969 Due from director 421,217 465,128 Prepaid tax 255 255 Prepayments and other assets 64,136 69,117 1,977,931 2,215,602 Total assets $ 2,582,780 $ 2,864,746 Equity Share capital 913,496 913,496 Treasury shares (318,162) (318,162) Consolidation reserve 391,793 405,997 Translation reserve 23,582 16,001 Retained earnings 381,077 569,327 Total equity 1,391,786 1,586,659 Current liabilities Trade payables 1,139,577 1,225,079 Tax payable 140 140 Other payables and accrued expenses 51,277 52,868 Total liabilities 1,190,994 1,278,087 Total equity and liabilities $ 2,582,780 $ 2,864,746

ASIAWEALTHGROUP HOLDINGS LIMITEDConsolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income For the year ended 28 February 2023 Expressedin U.S. Dollars

2023 2022 Revenue Commission income 1,353,957 1,656,081 1,353,957 1,656,081 Expenses Commission expense 563,811 719,383 Directors' fees 303,230 303,230 Professional fees 252,935 263,654 Salaries and wages 43,017 42,349 Office expenses 42,135 40,481 Rent 17,949 17,949 Travel and entertainment 60,084 16,764 Marketing 7,625 5,931 Impairment losses 22,250 2,700 Depreciation 424 29 Other expenses 44,235 43,274 1,357,695 1,455,744 Net (loss)/income from operations (3,738) 200,337 Other income/(expenses) Net foreign currency exchange loss (205,143) (137,603) Net gain/(loss) from investments 655 (82,670) Other income 20,265 31,633 (184,223) (188,640) Net (loss)/income before taxation (187,961) 11,697 Taxation 289 431 Total comprehensive (loss)/income $ (188,250) $ 11,266 Total comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to equity holders of the Parent Company $ (188,250) $ 11,266 (Losses)/earnings per share attributable to the equity holders of the Parent Company: Basic earnings per share (0.01694) 0.00101 Diluted earnings per share (0.01694) 0.00101

ASIAWEALTHGROUP HOLDINGS LIMITEDConsolidatedStatement of Cash Flows Forthe year ended 28 February 2023 Expressed in U.S. Dollars 2023 2022 Operating activities Total comprehensive income (188,250) 11,266 Adjustments for: Impairment losses 22,250 2,700 Depreciation 424 29 Net unrealised loss 72,730 82,670 Net foreign currency exchange loss 190,939 137,603 Operating income before changes in operating assets and liabilities 98,093 234,268 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease in trade receivables 5,130 3,448 Decrease in loans and other receivables 55,421 8,984 Decrease in prepayments and other assets 4,981 58,130 Decrease in trade payables (85,502) (10,118) Decrease in other payables and accrued expenses (1,591) (5,070) Net cash flows from operating activities 76,532 289,642 Investing activities Acquisition of investment - (125,000) Acquisition of fixed assets (858) (1,208) Cash flows used in investing activities (858) (126,208) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 75,674 163,434 Effects of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (152,833) (113,427) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 1,216,757 1,166,750 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 1,139,598 $ 1,216,757

Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash at banks.