Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIE LN) Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 09-Aug-2023 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Europe UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 08-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 26.1778 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1130410 CODE: PRIE LN ISIN: LU1931974262

August 09, 2023 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)