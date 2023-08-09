

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Hong Kong flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (CPCAF.OB, CPCAY.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit attributable to the shareholders was HK$4.27 billion, compared to last year's loss of HK$5 billion.



Earnings per share were 55.2 HK cents, compared to loss of 82.3 HK cents a year ago.



Revenue surged 135 percent to HK$43.59 billion from HK$18.55 billion last year.



The company carried 7.82 million revenue passengers in the period, significantly higher than last year's 335 thousand.



Available seat kilometres grew to 37.05 billion ASKs from 3.06 billion ASKs last year. Passenger load factor improved to 87.2% from 59.2% a year ago.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken