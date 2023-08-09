Combining interoperability, sustainability and affordability, the EU's third largest hyperscaler shows clear signs of rapid expansion, ISG Provider Lens report says

In spite of an environment plagued by weak economic growth and persistent inflationary pressures, the Google Cloud ecosystem in Europe continues to grow in scale, scope and variety of technology services and solutions, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for Europe finds rapid growth in the Google ecosystem, with providers making significant co-investments with Google and driving more workloads and data migrations to the Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Providers are investing in data migration tools that help European enterprises move existing databases to GCP securely and rapidly, the ISG report says.

"Providers are responding to growing Google Cloud market opportunities in Europe," said Ola Chowning, ISG partner, North Europe. "They are ramping up Google Cloud certifications, aligning go-to-market strategies and setting up dedicated GCP business units."

According to the ISG report, there has been a surge in demand across Europe for data migration and modernization services. Enterprises are counting on GCP's data analytics to liberate relevant data from departmental silos, combine it with external data sources, ask the right queries and deliver the resulting insights in a meaningful form to enterprise decision-makers. These are all areas in which Google Cloud and its AI-first suite of tools and solutions excel, the ISG report says.

Before cutting-edge AI techniques can be applied, data platforms must be standardized and modernized. According to the ISG report, this is where ecosystem providers can play a crucial role by offering a variety of data migration frameworks, accelerators and automation solutions that enable faster and smoother transfer of databases into the BigQuery format on GCP. In addition, providers are critical in helping enterprises with data governance and compliance, creating analytical tools and dashboards for visualizing data, developing responsible AI frameworks and identifying specific AI/ML use cases, ISG says.

"Enterprises in Europe are actively exploring new data architectures," said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. "They are moving away from old-fashioned data lakes and toward AI-enabled data meshes and fabrics."

The report also examines how widespread enterprise adoption of the hybrid working model has increased the use of Google Workspace services (GWS) and how providers have developed architectures and frameworks to make migration to GWS easier.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for Europe evaluates the capabilities of 41 providers across five quadrants: Implementation and Integration Services, Data Analytics and Machine Learning, Managed Services, SAP Workloads and Workspace Services.

The report names Accenture, HCLTech, TCS and Wipro as Leaders in all five quadrants, while Cognizant and Infosys are named as Leaders in two quadrants each. Capgemini, GFT, Quantiphi, Tech Mahindra and T-Systems are named as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, Ancoris, Tech Mahindra and T-Systems are named as Rising Stars companies with a "promising portfolio" and "high future potential" by ISG's definition in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Ancoris, GFT, Quantiphi and T-Systems.

The 2023 ISG Provider Lens Google Cloud Partner Ecosystem report for Europe is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 900 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,600 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries-a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

