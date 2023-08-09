LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Broadway Financial Corporation ("Broadway", "we", or the "Company") (NASDAQ Capital Market: BYFC), parent company of City First Bank, National Association (the "Bank", and collectively, with the Company, "City First Broadway"), reported consolidated net earnings of $243 thousand, or $0.00 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, compared to consolidated net earnings of $1.9 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2022.

The decrease in net earnings during the second quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter of 2022, was primarily due to an increase in interest expense before provision for credit losses of $4 million, which more than offset growth in interest income of $3.3 million. The decrease in net earnings was also attributable to a provision for credit losses of $768 thousand during the second quarter of 2023, compared to a recapture of credit losses of $577 thousand during the second quarter of 2022, and an increase in non-interest expense of $238 thousand.

For the first six months of 2023, the Company reported consolidated net earnings of $1.8 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, compared to consolidated net earnings of $2.8 million, or $0.04 per diluted share for the first six months of 2022. The decrease primarily resulted from a provision for credit losses of $810 thousand during the first six months of 2023, compared to a loan loss provision recapture of $429 thousand during the first six months of 2022. In addition, non-interest expense increased by $484 thousand during the first six months of 2023, compared to the first six months of 2022. These amounts were partially offset by improvement in net interest income of $332 thousand during the first six months of 2023, compared to the first six months of 2022.

Second Quarter 2023 Highlights:

Total interest income increased by $3.3 million, or 38.5% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Total net loans receivable increased by $56.6 million, or 7.4%, to $824.6 million at June 30, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022.

The Bank did not have any non-accrual loans or non-performing assets at June 30, 2023.

Total assets increased by $47.0 million, or 4.0%, to $1.2 billion at June 30, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022.

Chief Executive Officer, Brian Argrett commented, "The second quarter continued to present significant economic headwinds affecting our operating performance and efforts to continue to expand at pace. Since receiving $150 million of preferred equity in early June 2022 pursuant to the United States Department of the Treasury's Emergency Capital Investment Program ("ECIP"), we have endeavored to strategically grow our balance sheet and operational capabilities to fulfill the intersecting lending objectives of ECIP and our mission, and achieve the scale of operations afforded to us as a bank with over $275 million of equity. Those ambitious objectives require significant longer-term investments in infrastructure and personnel, but will in turn help us create a financial institution with substantially greater scale, profit potential, and ability to positively impact the low-to-moderate income communities that we serve."

"Of course, these investments overlap a shifting banking and economic environment that is increasingly challenged as rising inflation has increased the cost of doing business, both in rising funding costs and higher non-interest expenses, including the cost of retaining and attracting quality personnel. Further, rising uncertainty from the eleven rate increases implemented by the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve since March 2022 has made loan originations more challenging as we remain prudent in our underwriting standards and portfolio management amid any early signs of weakness in the broader economy.

"However, I am also pleased to report that we expanded our loan portfolio by over 6% during the second quarter of 2023, which has now grown over 40% since the merger of Broadway and CFBanc Corporation on April 1, 2021, and 28% since the receipt of the ECIP equity capital in June last year. This growth has enabled City First Broadway to increase total interest income in each of the nine quarters since the merger without sacrificing our commitment to credit quality or our mission. I am also pleased to report that the Bank did not have any non-accrual loans at the end of the second quarter.

"Going forward, our dedication to prudent continued growth, greater efficiency, and deeper service to our communities has not abated; we intend to continue growing wisely and improving our profitability. In that regard, we have been implementing new efforts to retain and gather deposits to fund that forward growth, and those efforts have dramatically slowed the deposit migration that primarily occurred in the last three quarters of 2022. Fortunately, the Company has the necessary equity capital and liquidity to execute its plans and continue serving the pressing needs of low-to-moderate income communities.

"As always, we are particularly thankful for the dedication of our employees and the continuing support of our investors and partners. That support remains pivotal to our ability to serve our communities, customers, and broader stakeholders."

Net Interest Income

Second Quarter of 2023 Compared to Second Quarter of 2022

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $7.3 million, representing a decrease of $770 thousand, or 9.6%, from net interest income before loan loss provision of $8.0 million for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease resulted from additional interest expense due to an increase of $154.5 million in average borrowings during the second quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter of 2022, at an average borrowing rate of 4.30% during the second quarter of 2023, compared to an average borrowing rate of 0.42% during the second quarter of 2022. The increase in borrowings was due to a decrease in average deposits of $187.3 million during the second quarter of 2023, compared to the second quarter of 2022, with all but $17.4 million of the decrease in average deposits occurring prior to the start of the second quarter of 2023. Net interest margin decreased to 2.52% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 3.00% for the second quarter of 2022, primarily due to an increase of 190 basis points in the average cost of funds, which reflected higher rates paid on deposits and borrowings because of the ten interest rate increases implemented by the Federal Open Market Committee of the Federal Reserve (the "Federal Reserve" or "FRB") since the middle of March of 2022 through June of 2023. The impact of the rising cost of funds was partially offset by an increase in the yield on interest-earnings assets of 86 basis points, primarily due to higher rates earned on securities, interest-earning deposits, and, to a lesser extent, the loan portfolio.

First Six Months of 2023 Compared to the First Six Months of 2022

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $15.5 million, representing an increase of $332 thousand, or 2.2%, over net interest income before loan loss provision of $15.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase resulted from additional interest income, primarily generated from growth of $81.9 million in average interest-earning assets during the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. In addition, the overall rate earned on interest-earning assets increased by 88 basis points as the Bank earned higher rates on securities, interest-earning deposits, and, to a lesser extent, the loan portfolio. Net interest margin decreased, however, to 2.74% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 2.89% for the six months ended June 30, 2022, primarily due to an increase of 148 basis points in the average cost of funds, which grew to 1.76% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, from 0.27% for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in the cost of funds reflected the higher rates that the Bank paid on deposits and borrowings because of the interest rate increases implemented by the FRB.

The following tables set forth the average balances, average yields and costs, and certain other information for the periods indicated. All average balances are daily average balances. The yields set forth below include the effect of deferred loan fees, and discounts and premiums that are amortized or accreted to interest income or expense.

For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits $ 16,615 $ 167 4.02 % $ 210,978 $ 788 1.49 % Securities 326,051 2,183 2.68 % 199,472 796 1.60 % Loans receivable (1) 797,550 9,098 4.56 % 657,026 6,879 4.19 % FRB and FHLB stock (2) 11,602 192 6.62 % 2,668 38 5.70 % Total interest-earning assets 1,151,818 $ 11,640 4.04 % 1,070,144 $ 8,501 3.18 % Non-interest-earning assets 67,173 107,531 Total assets $ 1,218,991 $ 1,177,675 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Money market deposits $ 115,578 $ 932 3.23 % $ 197,751 $ 194 0.39 % Savings deposits 60,826 16 0.11 % 62,458 13 0.08 % Interest checking and other demand deposits 233,872 87 0.15 % 292,248 42 0.06 % Certificate accounts 153,972 514 1.34 % 199,043 100 0.20 % Total deposits 564,248 1,549 1.10 % 751,500 349 0.19 % FHLB advances 186,664 2,141 4.59 % 39,628 85 0.86 % Other borrowings 75,821 682 3.60 % 68,352 29 0.17 % Total borrowings 262,485 2,823 4.30 % 107,980 114 0.42 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 826,733 $ 4,372 2.12 % 859,480 $ 463 0.22 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 113,803 107,771 Stockholders' equity 278,455 210,424 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,218,991 $ 1,177,675 Net interest rate spread (3) $ 7,268 1.93 % $ 8,038 2.96 % Net interest rate margin (4) 2.52 % 3.00 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 139.32 % 124.51 %

(1) Amount is net of deferred loan fees, loan discounts and loans in process, and includes deferred origination costs and loan premiums. (2) FHLB is Federal Home Loan Bank. (3) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest rate margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield Assets Interest-earning assets: Interest-earning deposits $ 15,187 $ 286 3.77 % $ 215,622 $ 872 0.81 % Securities 327,178 4,363 2.67 % 180,220 1,347 1.49 % Loans receivable (1) 782,101 17,633 4.51 % 655,260 14,083 4.30 % FRB and FHLB stock 11,175 401 7.18 % 2,668 78 5.85 % Total interest-earning assets 1,135,641 $ 22,683 3.99 % 1,053,770 $ 16,380 3.11 % Non-interest-earning assets 67,953 95,848 Total assets $ 1,203,594 $ 1,149,618 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Money market deposits $ 125,603 $ 1,703 2.71 % $ 202,414 $ 383 0.38 % Savings deposits 61,201 29 0.09 % 64,641 21 0.06 % Interest checking and other demand deposits 237,668 164 0.14 % 261,354 81 0.06 % Certificate accounts 149,550 956 1.28 % 200,244 214 0.21 % Total deposits 574,022 2,852 0.99 % 728,653 699 0.19 % FHLB advances 165,521 3,464 4.19 % 58,738 427 1.45 % Other borrowings 72,973 825 2.26 % 68,185 44 0.13 % Total borrowings 238,494 4,289 3.60 % 126,923 471 0.74 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 812,516 $ 7,141 1.76 % 855,576 $ 1,170 0.27 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities 112,281 106,760 Stockholders' equity 278,797 187,282 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,203,594 $ 1,149,618 Net interest rate spread (2) $ 15,542 2.24 % 15,210 2.84 % Net interest rate margin (3) 2.74 % 2.89 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 139.77 % 123.16 %

(1) Amount is net of deferred loan fees, loan discounts and loans in process, and includes deferred origination costs and loan premiums. (2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest rate margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

Credit Loss Provision

For the three months ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit loss under the Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") methodology of $768 thousand, compared to a loan loss provision recapture under the previously used incurred loss model of $577 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2023, the Company recorded a provision for credit loss of $810 thousand, compared to a loan loss provision recapture of $429 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The increases in the provisions for credit loss during the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023 were due to growth in our loan portfolio and increases in loans rated as watch and special mention, which require additional provision for credit losses. Provisions for credit losses during the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023 include provisions for off-balance sheet loan commitments of $83 thousand and $37 thousand, respectively. The loan loss provision recaptures during the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2022 were due to the Company's capital contribution of $75 million to the Bank in June 2022, which reduced the multi-family and commercial real estate loan concentration levels, and thereby, the risk associated with the qualitative factors used to estimate the required allowance for loan and lease losses ("ALLL") at that time.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") increased to $7.0 million as of June 30, 2023, compared to $4.4 million as of December 31, 2022. The increase was due to the implementation of the CECL methodology adopted by the Bank effective January 1, 2023, which increased the ACL by $1.8 million. In addition, the Bank recorded an additional increase in the provision for credit losses of $768 thousand during the second quarter of 2023. The CECL methodology includes estimates of expected loss rates in the future, whereas the former ALLL methodology did not.

The Bank had no non-accrual loans at June 30, 2023 and loan delinquencies declined by over 50% during the second quarter to less than $8 million. No loan charge-offs were recorded during the three or six months ended June 30, 2023 or 2022.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $260 thousand, compared to $261 thousand for the second quarter of 2022.

For the first six months of 2023, non-interest income totaled $549 thousand, compared to $542 thousand for the same period in the prior year. The increase was due to $70 thousand in fees from a revenue sharing agreement with another financial institution and an increase in branch services fees of $14 thousand for the first six months of 2023, compared to the first six months of 2022. These increases were partially offset by lower management fees from new market tax credit projects of $76 thousand in the first six months of 2023.

Non-interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $6.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 2.5% from $6.3 million for the second quarter of 2022. The increase of $155 thousand was primarily due to higher compensation and benefits of $427 thousand and supervisory costs of $101 thousand. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in professional services of $351 thousand and a decrease of $22 thousand in various other operating expenses.

For the first six months of 2023, non-interest expense totaled $12.7 million, representing an increase of 4.0% from $12.2 million for the same period in the prior year. The increase of $447 thousand primarily resulted from increases in compensation and benefits of $557 thousand, public relations expense of $60 thousand, trade organization expense of $55 thousand, Delaware franchise taxes of $46 thousand, occupancy expense of $46 thousand, supervisory costs of $38 thousand and various other operating expenses of $37 thousand. These increases were partially offset by decreases in professional services of $210 thousand and IT consulting costs of $182 thousand.

Income Taxes

Income taxes are computed by applying the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% and the combined California and Washington, D.C. income tax rate of 9.75% to taxable income. The Company recorded income tax expense of $93 thousand for the second quarter of 2023 and $757 thousand for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in tax expense reflected a decrease of $2.3 million in pre-tax income between the two periods. The effective tax rate was 27.43% for the second quarter of 2023, compared to 29.00% for the second quarter of 2022.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, income tax expense was $767 thousand, compared to $1.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The decrease in tax expense reflected a decrease in pretax earnings of $1.3 million between the two periods. The effective tax rate was 29.41% for the six months ended June 30, 2023, compared to 28.32% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets increased by $47.1 million at June 30, 2023, compared to December 31, 2022, reflecting growth in loans receivable held for investment of $56.6 million, partially offset by a decrease of securities available-for-sale of $6.2 million and a decrease of cash and cash equivalents of $5.4 million.

Loans held for investment, net of the ACL, increased by $56.6 million to $824.6 million at June 30, 2023, compared to $768.0 million at December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily due to loan originations of $98.2 million during the first six months of 2023, which consisted of $38.6 million of multi-family loans, $36.6 million of construction loans and $23.0 million of other commercial loans, offset in part by loan payoffs and repayments of $41.6 million.

Deposits decreased by $40.9 million to $646.1 million at June 30, 2023, from $686.9 million at December 31, 2022, with $29.4 million of the decrease occurring in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in deposits was attributable to decreases of $36.7 million in liquid deposits (demand, interest checking and money market accounts), $17.8 million in Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS") deposits (ICS deposits are the Bank's money market deposit accounts in excess of FDIC insured limits whereby the Bank makes reciprocal arrangements for insurance with other banks), $6.4 million in other certificates of deposit accounts and $1.9 million of savings deposits, partially offset by an increase of $22.0 million in Certificate of Deposit Registry Service ("CDARS") deposits (CDARS deposits are similar to ICS deposits, but involve certificates of deposit, instead of money market accounts). The decrease in deposits was primarily due to customers who left the Bank for higher interest rates available elsewhere. As of June 30, 2023, our uninsured deposits, including deposits from affiliates, represented 38% of our total deposits, as compared to 31% as of December 31, 2022.

Total borrowings increased by $89.8 million to $295.6 million at June 30, 2023, from $205.8 million at December 31, 2022, primarily due to a net increase of $81.9 million in advances from the Federal Home Loan Bank (the "FHLB") of Atlanta and $7.9 million in additional securities sold under agreements to repurchase.

Stockholders' equity was $277.3 million, or 22.5% of the Company's total assets, at June 30, 2023, compared to $279.5 million, or 23.60% of the Company's total assets, at December 31, 2022. Upon adoption of CECL on January 1, 2023, the Company recognized a net decrease in retained earnings of $1.3 million. Stockholders' equity also decreased due to an increase in unearned shares in the employee stock ownership plan of $2.8 million. These decreases were offset by year-to-date net earnings of $1.8 million and a reduction of $54 thousand in the accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax. Book value per share was $1.71 at June 30, 2023 and $1.76 at December 31, 2022.

BROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY Selected Financial Data and Ratios (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Selected Financial Condition Data and Ratios: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,742 $ 16,105 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 322,516 328,749 Loans receivable held for investment 831,591 772,434 Allowance for credit losses (6,970 ) (4,388 ) Loans receivable held for investment, net of allowance 824,621 768,046 Total assets 1,231,372 1,184,293 Deposits 646,063 686,916 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 71,381 63,471 FHLB advances 210,268 128,344 Notes payable 14,000 14,000 Total stockholders' equity 277,289 279,482 Book value per share $ 1.71 $ 1.76 Equity to total assets 22.52 % 23.60 % Asset Quality Ratios: Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.00 % 0.02 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.00 % 0.01 % Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans 0.84 % 0.57 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans N/A 3047.22 % Non-Performing Assets: Non-accrual loans $ - $ 144 Loans delinquent 90 days or more and still accruing - - Real estate acquired through foreclosure - - Total non-performing assets $ - $ 144 Delinquent loans less than 30 days delinquent $ 7,988 $ 8,253 Delinquent loans 30 to 89 days delinquent $ - $ - Delinquent loans greater than 90 days delinquent $ - $ - Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Selected Operating Data and Ratios: 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income $ 11,772 $ 8,501 $ 22,946 $ 16,380 Interest expense 4,504 463 7,404 1,170 Net interest income 7,268 8,038 15,542 15,210 Credit loss provision (recapture) 768 (577 ) 810 (429 ) Net interest income after loan loss provision 6,500 8,615 14,732 15,639 Non-interest income 260 261 549 542 Non-interest expense (6,421 ) (6,266 ) (12,673 ) (12,226 ) Income before income taxes 339 2,610 2,608 3,955 Income tax expense 93 757 767 1,120 Net income $ 246 $ 1,853 $ 1,841 $ 2,835 Net income (loss) - non-controlling interest 3 (1 ) 25 23 Net income Broadway Financial Corporation $ 243 $ 1,854 $ 1,816 $ 2,812 Earnings per common share-diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.04 Loan originations (1) $ 63,983 $ 49,158 $ 98,219 $ 103,863 Net recoveries to average loans (0.00 )% (2 ) (0.00 )% (2 ) (0.00 )% (2 ) (0.00 )% Return on average assets 0.08 % (2 ) 0.63 % (2 ) 0.31 % (2 ) 0.49 % Return on average equity 0.35 % (2 ) 3.52 % (2 ) 1.32 % (2 ) 3.03 % Net interest margin 2.52 % (2 ) 3.00 % (2 ) 2.74 % (2 ) 2.89 %

(1) Does not include net deferred origination costs. (2) Annualized

