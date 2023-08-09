

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



09.08.2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them (HOS-2 form)

Filing reference 4504 Submitted at 2023-08-08 15:52

1. Detailsof the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

Name Alexander Kudlich

on behalf of TEIXL Investments GmbH, person closely associated therewith



2. Reason for the notification

Position/status TEIXL Investments GmbH is a person closely associated with Alexander Kudlich, member of the Supervisory Board Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



Name Marley Spoon Group SE LEI5 222100A4X237BRODWF67

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for each type of instrument; each type of transaction; each date; and each place where transactions have been conducted:



Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Shares

Class A Shares Identification code LU2380748603 Nature of the transaction Acquisition Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 7.98 EUR 625 (units) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume

Price

625 (units)

7.98 EUR

Date of the transaction 2023-08-08 Place of transaction XETR

