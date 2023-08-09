Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Dagcoin (DAGS) on August 9, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the DAGS/USDT trading pair will become officially tradeable at 10:00 UTC on August 9, 2023.





Dagcoin is a cryptocurrency which is designed particularly for developing economies but it can be applied around the world.

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Dagcoin (DAGS), a cryptocurrency which is meant for wide usage mainly in developing economies but can be used all around the world.

Dagcoin was initially built on the Byteball network and was later transformed to its independent Dagchain with enhanced technology. Unlike traditional blockchains, Dagcoin uses a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to store and order data, allowing users to secure each other's transactions and avoiding scalability issues. The consensus algorithm relies on a main chain selected by reputable users, ensuring protection from double-spends. Dagcoin aims to become an everyday currency in developing markets by overcoming scalability and expansive transaction fee challenges, relying on its extensive marketing campaigns to educate users about cryptocurrencies and its benefits.

Dagcoin is a blockless cryptocurrency based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) that offers scalability and lighter transaction validation. It has a total supply of 9 billion dagcoins, divided into microdags.

Dagcoin is a cryptocurrency designed for practical use, not just for trading. It aims to improve transaction speed, reduce costs, and provide more freedom for users while preventing fraud and illegal activities. The system offers near-zero transaction fees and almost instant transactions. The community is growing rapidly worldwide, focusing on education and upholds a long-term vision. The Dagcoin ecosystem aims to create a decentralized cryptocurrency for everyday use and addresses some of the issues found in traditional blockchain technology.

The proposed system is a decentralized and immutable storage solution for various data, including social value assets like money. Each new data unit confirms the existence of previous units, preventing revisions. The system utilizes an internal currency to pay for data inclusion in the decentralized database, with no other access restrictions. Double-spends are resolved with reputable users' witnesses, and asset issuance can follow specific transferability rules to meet regulatory requirements. Transfers can be made between payer and payee while ensuring coins are spent only once through spend proofs. Settlement finality is deterministic in this system.

About DAGS Token

Based on DAGCOIN, DAGS has a total supply of 9 billion (i.e. 9,000,000,000), with 3 billion coins already distributed to the community, with none remaining for distribution. Majority of the distributed are still in vesting over the next years. The coins are pre-defined in the wallet in the genesis unit of the Dagchain, and because there is no mining involved contributing to it being environmentally friendly and sustainable. Out of the total coins, a 5% is reserved for developers and founders, incentivizing their commitment over a 3-5 year period. The distribution phase involves distributing 3 billion coins to end users, primarily focusing on people in developing countries with the aim of raising financial awareness and the improvement of financial inclusion in the region. Additionally, 6 billion coins are frozen and reserved for usability partnerships or, if unused, will be destroyed . These partnerships aim to bring widespread usability and growth to the Dagcoin community through collaborations with governments, e-commerce platforms, and other entities.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

