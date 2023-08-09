

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 09.08.2023 - 11.00 am



- BARCLAYS CUTS AVIVA PRICE TARGET TO 470 (545) PENCE - 'EQUAL WEIGHT' - BARCLAYS CUTS IWG PRICE TARGET TO 135 (150) PENCE - 'EQUAL WEIGHT' - BARCLAYS RAISES STANDARD CHARTERED TARGET TO 860 (825) PENCE - 'EQUAL WEIGHT' - CREDIT SUISSE CUTS ABRDN PRICE TARGET TO 195 (210) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM' - CREDIT SUISSE CUTS GLENCORE PRICE TARGET TO 500 (525) PENCE - CREDIT SUISSE CUTS HALEON PRICE TARGET TO 387 (390) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - GOLDMAN CUTS ABRDN PRICE TARGET TO 195 (200) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JEFFERIES RAISES DOMINO'S PIZZA TO 'HOLD' (UNDERPERFORM) - PRICE TARGET 410 (240) PENCE - UBS CUTS QUILTER PRICE TARGET TO 115 (124) PENCE - 'BUY' - UBS CUTS ROTORK PRICE TARGET TO 420 (425) PENCE - 'BUY'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken