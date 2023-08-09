Tetragon Financial Group (Tetragon) reported a 1.7% ROE in H123 and its NAV increased by 1.7% in total return terms. The portfolio gained 3.0% on the back of TFG Asset Management (which remains Tetragon's largest asset, representing 50% of its NAV), private equity assets and its direct listed equity investments, while the remaining asset classes had a limited impact on NAV. Tetragon targets returns uncorrelated with broader equity markets and a 10-15% ROE (9.9% on average over the last five financial years, and 11.4% pa since IPO). In H123 Tetragon was a net investor and increased its credit facility utilisation to 75% (US$300m), deploying capital predominantly into private equity assets and hedge funds, and further supporting the growth of TFG Asset Management.

