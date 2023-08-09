

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Wednesday after data showed China's consumer prices slipped into deflation territory in July amid weakening domestic demand, raising hopes for more policy stimulus.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 60 points, or 0.8 percent, at 7,587 after closing 0.4 percent lower on Tuesday.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore climbed 1-2 percent on China stimulus hopes.



Flutter Entertainment shares fell over 5 percent despite the online betting firm reporting a return to profitability for the first half of the year.



Coca-Cola HBC rose nearly 2 percent after the bottling firm lifted its FY23 organic revenue growth view and backed EBIT forecast.



Infrastructure products group Hill & Smith soared 7 percent after delivering a record trading performance in its first half.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken