Mittwoch, 09.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Der große Turnaroundkandidat: Rund 1.000 % bis zum ATH
WKN: A1W59F | ISIN: SE0005003654 | Ticker-Symbol: 1YG
Frankfurt
09.08.23
10:11 Uhr
0,020 Euro
+0,009
+78,07 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
09.08.2023 | 11:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Mendus AB (97/23)

At the request of Mendus AB (publ), Mendus AB (publ) equity rights will be
traded on Nasdaq Stockholm as from August 10, 2023. 

Security name: Mendus TO3 
----------------------------
Short name:   IMMU TO3  
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020541530
----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  300065   
----------------------------

Terms:   One (1) warrant gives the right to subscribe for one (1) new share in
      Mendus AB (publ). The exercise price when exercising the warrant has
      been set to SEK 0.48 per share.                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscript March 15, 2024 - March 29, 2024                   
ion                                       
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last    March 27, 2024                            
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For further information about this exchange notice, please contact
iss@nasdaq.com or + 46 8 405 60 00 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
