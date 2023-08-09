Text-Em-All Recognized for Making a Positive Impact With 2023 Tech Cares Award

Text-Em-All Recognized for Strong Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Text-Em-All, a leading provider of mass texting services in the tech industry, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the 2023 Tech Cares Award from TrustRadius. This prestigious award recognizes companies that demonstrate a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility.

Founders Brad Herrmann & Hai Nguyen

The Tech Cares Award evaluates companies on their volunteerism, diversity, equity, inclusion programs, charitable donations, fundraising, workplace culture, and environmental sustainability. Text-Em-All has shown significant commitment and progress in all these areas.

"Congratulations to Text-Em-All for their outstanding CSR initiatives! Impressive charitable giving program with volunteer time off, donation matching, and $1000/employee per quarter. Their focus on employee experiences and customer joy is commendable. Well done!" - Megan Headley, VP of Research, TrustRadius.

"We're incredibly honored to receive this recognition," said Brad Herrmann, co-founder and President of Text-Em-All. "This award is a testament to our team's dedication and commitment to not just doing well but doing good. We're proud of our efforts, but we know there's always more work to be done. We're committed to continuing our work in these areas and making a positive impact on our community."

Text-Em-All would like to thank its customers, partners, and employees for their unwavering support and trust. This award reflects the collective efforts of the entire Text-Em-All community.

About Text-Em-All

Text-Em-All is a leading provider of mass texting services in the tech industry based in Frisco, Texas. With a strong commitment to corporate social responsibility, Text-Em-All is dedicated to positively impacting its community and the world.

About TrustRadius: TrustRadius is a trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique stories through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on TrustRadius.com.

