Nutraceutical Packaging Market worth $4.2 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Nutraceutical Packaging Market by Packaging Type (Blisters & Strips, Bottles, Jars & Canisters, Bags & Pouches, Stick Packs, Boxes & Cartons), Product (Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods), Form, Ingredient & Region - Global Forecast to 2028", is projected to reach USD 4.2 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.7% from USD 3.4 billion in 2023.

The major drivers for the piezoelectric ceramics market are growing demand for nutraceutical products, increasing demand from personal care and food and beverage end-use industry, and high demand for sustainable packaging initiatives. Regulatory compliance and stringent standards are the major restraint in this market. Opportunities for the market include incorporating digital integration technologies in the packaging of nutraceutical products.

"Blisters and Strips segment is projected to be the second largest segment by packaging type, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

Blisters & Strips is the second largest packaging segment in the nutraceutical packaging market. Blister packaging offers excellent product protection, ensuring the integrity and safety of nutraceutical products. It provides a barrier against moisture, light, and oxygen, thereby extending the shelf life of the products. Moreover, blister packs offer convenience in terms of unit dosage, making it easy for consumers to manage their intake. Additionally, blister packaging allows for effective branding and product differentiation, enhancing the visual appeal of nutraceutical products on store shelves. These factors have contributed to the dominance of blister and strip packaging in the nutraceutical packaging market.

"Tablets & Capsules segment is projected to be fastest CAGR by product form, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

Tablets & Capsules is the largest product form segment in the nutraceutical packaging market. Tablets and capsules are a popular choice among consumers due to their convenience and ease of consumption. They offer precise dosage, making it convenient for individuals to manage their supplement intake. Tablets and capsules also require protective packaging to maintain their integrity, ensuring product stability and longevity. Additionally, the widespread availability of nutraceutical products in tablet and capsule form, including vitamins, minerals, and herbal supplements, has contributed to the dominance of this product form in the nutraceutical packaging market.

"North America is expected to be the largest market for nutraceutical packaging during the forecast period, in terms of value."

North America is the largest region in the nutraceutical packaging market in 2022. The region has a robust and mature nutraceutical industry, with a high demand for health and wellness products. Secondly, North America has a large population actively seeking dietary supplements and functional foods, driving the need for specialized packaging solutions. Additionally, the region has well-established regulations and standards for packaging safety and labeling, ensuring product integrity and consumer trust. The presence of major nutraceutical companies and technological advancements further contribute to region's dominance in the nutraceutical packaging market.

New product launches and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by the key players in the market. The key global players in the nutraceutical packaging market include are Glenroy, Inc. (US), Berry Global Inc. (US), MOD-PAC Corporation (US), MJS Packaging (US), JohnsByrne Company (US), Amcor PLC (Australia), Amgraph Packaging, Inc., Birchwood Contract Manufacturing (US), Syntegon Packaging Technology GmbH (Germany), and Comar Packaging Solutions (US).

Related Reports:

