

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose notably on Wednesday, as China stimulus hopes and signs of tight supply arising from output cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia offset data showing a large weekly build in U.S. crude inventories.



Benchmark Brent crude futures climbed 0.7 percent to $86.80 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.9 percent at $83.64.



China's consumer price inflation fell an annual 0.3 percent in July and the producer price index fell by 4.4 percent - heightening deflation risks and raising fresh concerns about economic recovery.



At the same time, China's slide into inflation and problems at Country Garden, once China's largest developer, increased calls for more stimulus.



Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's cabinet on Tuesday reaffirmed its support for precautionary measures taken by OPEC+ to stabilize the oil market, state media reported.



Investors shrugged off a build in U.S. inventories, with the American Petroleum Institute report showing that U.S. crude inventories grew by over 4 million barrels in the week to July 28.



That would be the first gain in four weeks if confirmed by the Energy Information Administration later in the session.



