Mittwoch, 09.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Der große Turnaroundkandidat: Rund 1.000 % bis zum ATH
WKN: A2QA53 | ISIN: SE0014730719 | Ticker-Symbol: 384A
Frankfurt
09.08.23
08:10 Uhr
0,002 Euro
-0,002
-50,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
09.08.2023
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, ChromoGenics AB TO6 (419/23)

At the request of ChromoGenics AB, ChromoGenics AB equity rights will be traded
on First North Growth Market as from August 10, 2023. 

Security name: ChromoGenics TO 6
---------------------------------
Short name:   CHRO TO6     
---------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0020357507   
---------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  300051      
---------------------------------

Terms: Issue price, 70 percent of the volume-weighted price paid for the    
     Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period 
     from and including 18 October 2023 up to and including 31 October 2023,
     but not less than the quota value of the shares. 1 option rights gives 
     the right to subscribe for 1 new share in ChromoGenics AB       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr November 6, 2023 - November 20, 2023                  
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  November 15, 2023                            
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Vator
Securities AB. For further information, please call Vator Securities AB on +46
8 580 065 99.
