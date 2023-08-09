Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, ChromoGenics AB TO6 (419/23)

At the request of ChromoGenics AB, ChromoGenics AB equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from August 10, 2023. Security name: ChromoGenics TO 6 --------------------------------- Short name: CHRO TO6 --------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0020357507 --------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 300051 --------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 percent of the volume-weighted price paid for the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during the period from and including 18 October 2023 up to and including 31 October 2023, but not less than the quota value of the shares. 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in ChromoGenics AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr November 6, 2023 - November 20, 2023 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last November 15, 2023 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Vator Securities AB. For further information, please call Vator Securities AB on +46 8 580 065 99.