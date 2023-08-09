Wallbox, (NYSE:WBX) a global leader in electric vehicle ("EV") charging and energy management solutions, is proud to announce it has reached two important business milestones. The company announced today that it has now sold over 500k EV chargers worldwide and has registered over one million users on its software platforms.

The commercial milestone consists of sales from the company's full suite of smart EV chargers for the home, semi-public, and public charging segments, including its DC fast charger, Supernova, which will launch in North America later this year. The company will also be launching comprehensive solutions for multi-user, commercial and fleet verticals in Europe later this year: including its previously announced Orion charger and a new fleet management platform.

Wallbox also announced the registration of over one million users worldwide across its software platforms: myWallbox and Electromaps. MyWallbox, the company's smart charging software allows users to take full advantage of its products' energy management capabilities and saves time, and money, and charge more sustainably at home and at work. The majority of Wallbox users opt to link their chargers to a myWallbox account in order to leverage the company's entire range of energy management features. While on the move, Electromaps, Wallbox's app for public charging, connects EV drivers to a network of over 365,000 public charging points throughout Europe, ensuring an uninterrupted driving experience.

"In just six years Wallbox has performed 45 million charging sessions and managed 681 GWh of energy. If we translated this to distance, it would equate to travelling over 4 billion km in a car or almost ten round trips to Mars. When you consider that we have only installed 3% of the chargers needed to meet society's energy transition goals, it is clear we are only scratching the surface of the energy management potential of EV charging," said Enric Asuncion, CEO and co-founder of Wallbox.

"These milestones are testament to the quality of our hardware and software products and our ability to offer solutions that empower people to adopt and benefit from electric mobility. Smart EV charging is core to the clean energy transition and the rapid adoption of our products and the enthusiasm of the EV community are exciting signs of things to come."

These achievements come off the back of a number of recently announced product launches, including the company's second generation bidirectional charger, Quasar 2, the next generation of its flagship Pulsar product, Pulsar Pro, which is designed for shared spaces such as condominiums, workspaces, and fleets, and a number of key commercial agreements with household names such as Costco.

Wallbox is a global technology company, dedicated to changing the way the world uses energy. Wallbox creates advanced electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine the relationship between users and the network. Wallbox goes beyond charging electric vehicles to give users the power to control their consumption, save money and live more sustainably. Wallbox offers a complete portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use in more than 115 countries around the world. Founded in 2015 in Barcelona, where the company's headquarters are located, Wallbox currently has offices across Europe, Asia, and America. For more information, visit www.wallbox.com

