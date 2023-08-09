BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 09

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 8 August 2023 were:

605.14p Capital only

613.93p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 32,500 Ordinary shares on 8th August 2023, the Company has 99,276,198 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 3,933,666 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.