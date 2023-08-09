

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The ODP Corporation (ODP) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $34 million, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $27 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The ODP Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $39 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.9% to $1.91 billion from $2.03 billion last year.



The ODP Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $34 Mln. vs. $27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.87 vs. $0.54 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q2): $1.91 Bln vs. $2.03 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.00 - $5.30



