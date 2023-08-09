World's Most Important and Influential Decision Makers in International Governments, Embassies, Agencies, Parliaments, and Ministries Rely on FiscalNote's AI-Powered Geopolitical, Policy, and Political Intelligence For Legislative Tracking, Risk Mitigation, Issue Monitoring, and Expert Analysis

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NOTE) ("FiscalNote"), a leading AI-driven enterprise SaaS technology provider of policy and global intelligence, today announced a new series of wide-ranging customer agreements in the global public sector covering diplomatic entities and embassies, agencies for international cooperation and defense, parliaments and councils, government-owned or funded finance and banking institutions, and various prominent ministries and cabinet offices in capitals around the world.

These recent agreements concluded since the Company's last global public sector customer agreements announcement in late March 2023 include new contract wins, expansions, and renewals for FiscalNote's market-leading portfolio of offerings which provide AI-powered geopolitical intelligence, issue monitoring, legislative tracking, and more.

These customers benefit from a range of FiscalNote technology investments and relationships, as well as its decade-long investments in legal domain-specific models, enhanced accuracy and relevancy, aggregated legislative and regulatory data, and its market leadership in the applicationof AI in the legal and regulatory space. FiscalNote will continue to work with these and all public sector customers to provide additional value for upselling and cross-selling as the company innovates across its broader product portfolio.

The latest customer wins include, but are not limited to, the following*:

Ministry of Unification, Korea

Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, United Arab Emirates

Cabinet Office, United Kingdom

Several ministries in the Government of the United Kingdom

Several ministries of the Government of Japan

Several ministries in the Government of Canada

Several Ministries of Defense in Europe

Food Safety Authority, Ireland

Competition and Consumer Commission, Australia

Armed Forces, Sweden

Europe Office (EU), Finland

International Cooperation Agency, Japan

Bank of Investment (Bpifrance), France

Securities and Investment Commission, Australia

A major government utility agency, United Arab Emirates

A leading European export-import bank

World Health Organization (WHO)

Northern Ireland Assembly

A national parliament in the APAC region

A major EU intergovernmental policy-making commission

A regional intergovernmental organization of seven nations in Africa

Embassy of Japan in the U.S.

Embassy of Canada in the U.S.

Embassy of Pakistan in the U.S.

In addition, FiscalNote and Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs last month entered into a landmark agreement the first of its kind between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a commercial provider of regulatory, legal, and policy data and information to collaborate on the use of FiscalNote's proprietary data sets and enhanced AI capabilities to assist the Ministry in responding to rapidly changing international dynamics and associated domestic policy making needs. In December 2022, FiscalNote announced a similar agreement with Korea's National Assembly.

Josh Resnik, FiscalNote's President and COO, said, "Elected leaders, civil servants, diplomats, and governmental staff at all levels grapple with a tremendous amount of uncertainty, complexity, and volatility in every corner of the globe as they face an ever-growing set of policy challenges. FiscalNote continues to distinguish itself by serving as an essential, reliable, and critical partner to world's most important decision makers who depend on our portfolio of AI solutions to deliver results. These recurring and durable relationships in the vast global public sector continue to be a critical component of our broad and diverse customer base and drive our revenue growth and our ability to reach profitability. With innovative, proprietary products such as FiscalNote Risk Connector and our newly-launched Global Policy Dashboard, our customers are able to leverage our long standing AI leadership and vast policy coverage to generate actionable insights and results, while meeting the emerging challenge of risk assessment and mitigation on the world stage."

Today's unveiling of another round of recent major international public sector customer agreements is the latest in a series of announcements in the Q2/2023, Q1/2023, and Q4/2022 quarters by the company regarding significant new global media companies and news organizations, healthcare, U.S. public sector, global commercial, and trade association, advocacy, and nonprofit contract wins, expansions, and renewals demonstrating a sustained momentum for the business and the broad diversity and reach of FiscalNote's global customer base.

* today's announcement of global public sector customer agreements is a sample of contracts secured by the Company, and not an exhaustive list

