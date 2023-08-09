Imperial Mining Group Ltd.: Imperial Mining Announces Appointment of Pierre Neatby as President & CEO

MONTREAL, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: IPG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Pierre Neatby as President and Chief Executive Officer of Imperial, effective August 15, 2023.



"The appointment of Pierre Neatby marks the culmination of a thorough and meticulous selection process overseen by the Board along with the Compensation Committee," said Jeff Swinoga, Chairman of the Board. "Pierre is an experienced executive with a proven track record and extensive knowledge of the rare earth and critical minerals industry, attributes which are key for leading Imperial to the next level. The Board is excited by his commitment and leadership to guide Imperial towards its goal of becoming a potential producer of minerals critical for the EV and alternative energy revolution, as well as the aerospace and defence industries."

Mr. Neatby said: "I am delighted to join Imperial Mining Group as President and CEO and to focus all my efforts on bringing Quebec's Crater Lake scandium and rare earth project to production. It is an exciting time for critical metals, such as scandium, and the Crater Lake deposit is the richest scandium deposit in North America. I was very impressed when I visited the project last week. I am excited by the MOU the company has signed with Albecour and look forward to working together with Albecour to promote and produce scandium-aluminum alloys. I believe the Imperial team is very strong and the opportunity for Imperial is excellent. I am looking forward to my first day on the job next week."

Alain Bureau, who was acting as interim CEO during the executive search process, will step down but will remain on Imperial's Board of Directors. "On behalf of the Board, special thanks to Alain for his dedication and many contributions during the selection process of the new President and CEO and we look forward to working with him in his continuing role as Director of Imperial," added Mr. Swinoga.

Pierre Neatby Bio

Pierre Neatby is an experienced metals and minerals executive who had increasingly responsible commercial positions during 20 years with Noranda in base metals and non-LME traded commodities in Toronto and London. He has extensive rare earth experience having spent 9 years with Avalon Advanced Materials. In his latest role Mr. Neatby was responsible for Marketing of nickel and cobalt, and for Business Improvement for the Ambatovy Joint Venture based in Madagascar. Mr. Neatby is an Economics graduate from Queen's University and is a trained Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.

ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on the advancement of its technology metals projects in Québec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as "IPG" and on the OTCQB Exchange as "IMPNF" and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.

For further information please contact: Alain Bureau, P.Eng.

Interim CEO & Director Imperial Mining Group Ltd abureau@imperialmgp.com Website: www.imperialmgp.com Twitter: @imperial_mining Facebook: Imperial Mining Group Instagram: imperialminingroup LinkedIn: imperial-mining-group

