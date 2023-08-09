HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) ("Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 results today at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time, details are included at the end of this release.

SECOND QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Reported net loss attributable to common shareholders of $(81.4) million, or $(1.03) per basic share

Reported Adjusted EBITDA of $(34.2) million

Continued safe operation of the Company's Mobile, Alabama refinery (the "Mobile Refinery") with second quarter 2023 conventional throughput of 76,330 barrels per day (bpd), above prior guidance

Renewable diesel (RD) facility repair and start-up successfully completed with targeted Phase I throughput capacity of 8,000 bpd demonstrated during the quarter

Lower conventional refining margins driven by weakness in market prices for refined fuels and additional costs incurred during RD repair and start-up procedure

Total cash and cash equivalents of $52.1 million including restricted cash of $3.6 million as of June 30, 2023

Vertex reported second quarter 2023 net loss attributable to common shareholders of $(81.4) million, or $(1.03) per basic share, versus a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $(67.0) million, or $(0.99) per basic share for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", below) was $(34.2) million for the second quarter 2023, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $71.3 million in the prior-year period. Financial results for the second quarter of 2023 include a non-cash, one-time interest expense in the amount of $63.0 million related to the recent privately negotiated exchange of approximately $79.9 million of Vertex's Senior Secured 6.25% Convertible Notes Due 2027, which closed on June 12, 2023. Schedules reconciling the Company's generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial results, including Adjusted EBITDA are included later in this release (see also "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", below).

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"During the second quarter, we made considerable progress in developing our broader strategic vision of creating a vertically integrated renewable fuels company," stated Benjamin P. Cowart, President and CEO of Vertex, who continued, "While short-term profitability on the conventional fuels refining business was negatively impacted by a combination of deterioration in market conditions and the added expense associated with the start-up of our renewable diesel facility, we successfully achieved several important strategic milestones through establishing RD production, accelerating our feedstock strategy, and improving balance sheet efficiency, which we believe will help drive greater long-term shareholder value for the company."

SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

MOBILE REFINERY OPERATIONS

The Mobile Refinery operations generated a gross profit (loss) of ($6.4) million and $52.7 million of fuel gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) or $7.34 per barrel during the second quarter 2023, versus generating a gross profit of $65.5 million, and fuel gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) of $103.8 million, or $16.17 per barrel of fuel gross margin in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusting for the impact of $3.66 of Renewable Identification Number (RIN) expense per barrel, RIN adjusted fuel gross margin at the Mobile Refinery was $27.3 million, or $3.68 per barrel for the second quarter of 2023, versus $87.7 million, or $13.66 per barrel of RIN adjusted fuel gross margin in the first quarter of 2023. On an adjusted fuel gross margin per barrel basis, including the impact of renewable diesel production, the Mobile Refinery captured 31% of the Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack spread. Adjusting for the partial production period of renewable diesel and limited revenue contribution during the quarter, the Mobile Refinery generated a conventional only fuel gross margin per barrel of 34%.

The decline in adjusted fuel gross margin per barrel and resulting deterioration in reported capture rate of the benchmark Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack spread was attributed to a decline in margins for refined products, compounded by approximately $20 million of one-time expenses incurred as a result of the repair and resumed start-up procedures of the Company's renewable diesel facility during the quarter. The benchmark Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack spread decreased from $31.59 per barrel in the first quarter of 2023 to $23.60 in the second quarter, while pricing for refined products outside of the benchmark crack spread, such as Jet fuel, which experienced significant pressure during the second quarter of 2023.

Financial results for the Mobile Refinery reported for the second quarter of 2023 reflect the combined contribution of conventional fuels refining operations, as well as the operation of the Company's renewable diesel facility which began production on May 27th. The partial production period and limited revenue recorded from the renewable diesel facility, compounded by the additional expenses incurred for the repair of feedstock pumping systems, as well as typical one-time start-up expenses, had a disproportionate negative impact on overall refining profitability during the quarter and we believe this does not reflect the state of operating profitability for the facility longer-term.

Total throughput at the Mobile Refinery was 78,820 bpd in the second quarter of 2023, including 76,330 bpd of conventional and 2,490 bpd of renewable throughput, respectively. Total production of finished high-value, light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, represented approximately 61% of the total production in the second quarter of 2023, vs. 62% in the first quarter 2023, as anticipated. Changes in the Company's product yield profile have led to a higher percentage of products not accounted for in the benchmark Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack spread. Consequently, this has caused the reported capture rate of the benchmark crack spread to vary significantly.

Third Quarter 2023 Mobile Refinery Financial and Operating Results ($/millions unless otherwise noted)

SEGMENT PERFORMANCE

1Q23 2Q23 2023 YTD %Q/Q Total Throughput (bpd)1 71,328 78,820 75,095 11% Total Production (MMbbl)1 6.24 7.19 13.43 15% Conventional Facility Capacity Utilization2 95.1% 101.8% 98.5% Total Operating Expense $26.5 $30.4 $55.1 15% Operating Expenses Per Barrel ($/bbl) $3.84 $4.23 $4.05 10% Fuel gross margin $103.8 $52.7 $156.5 -49% RIN expense3 $16.1 $25.4 $41.5 58% RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin $87.7 $27.3 $115.0 -69% Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel ($/bbl) $16.17 $7.34 $11.51 -55% RIN expense Per Barrel ($/bbl) $2.51 $3.66 $3.05 46% RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput $13.66 $3.68 $8.46 -73% Gulf Coast 2-1-1 Crack Spread $31.59 $23.60 $27.59 -25% Capture Rate5 53.0% 33.9% 39.4% -36% Adjusted Capture Rate 43.2% 15.6% 30.7% -64% Production Yield Gasoline (bpd) 15,723 17,812 16,774 13% % Production 22.7% 23.2% 22.6% ULSD (bpd) 14,720 15,618 15,171 6% % Production 21.2% 20.3% 20.4% Jet (bpd) 12,789 13,570 13,182 6% % Production 18.4% 17.7% 17.8% Other4 26,119 29,828 27,983 14% % Production 37.7% 37.7% 37.7% Renewable diesel 0 2,208 1,110 0% % Production 0.0% 2.8% 1.5% Total Production (bpd) 69,351 79,036 74,220 14% Total Production (MMbbl) 6.24 7.19 13.43 15% 1.) Includes soybean oil throughput of 2,490 bpd and 1.252 MMbbl for 2Q23 and YTD, respectively 2.) Assumes 75,000 barrels per day of conventional operational capacity 3.) RIN: Renewable identification number 4.) Other includes naphtha, intermediates, and LPG 5.) Capture rate reflects conventional fuels gross margin only

Renewable Diesel Facility

Renewable diesel production facility successfully started following system repairs. Vertex's previously disclosed failure in the renewable diesel feedstock pumping system was successfully repaired on-time, with facility start-up procedures successfully completed on May 27th. During the quarter, production volumes of renewable diesel were steadily increased to expected Phase 1 target capacity of approximately 8,000 barrels per day.

Feedstock Supply Strategy Advanced. Recent operation and testing of the renewable diesel facility demonstrated stable operations at designed rates with yields at or better than targets. The shorter than anticipated break in period of the renewable diesel facility, combined with deteriorating economics of refined, bleached, deodorized ("RBD") soybean oil feedstock during the quarter drove an acceleration of the Company's deployment of its longer-term feedstock optimization strategy. The Company recently introduced Distillers Corn Oil or "DCO" into its feedstock blend last week and has advanced a combination of eight different feedstock blends through its feedstock approval process over the last six weeks.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Update

As of June 30, 2023, Vertex had total debt outstanding of $327.4 million, including lease obligations of $162.1 million. The Company had total cash and equivalents of $52.1 million including $3.6 million of restricted cash on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2023, for a net debt position of $275.3 million. The ratio of net debt to trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA was 3.6 times as of June 30, 2023.

On June 12, 2023, the Company successfully executed the exchange of approximately $79.9 million principal amount of its 6.25% Senior Secured Convertible due 2027 into 17.2 million shares of common stock. The Company currently has $15.2 million of remaining principal outstanding in its 6.25% Senior Secured Convertible notes.

Management Outlook

All guidance presented below is current as of the time of this release and is subject to change. All prior financial guidance should no longer be relied upon.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Outlook:

3Q 2023 Operational: Low High Mobile Refinery Conventional Throughput Volume (Mbpd) 74.0 77.0 Capacity Utilization 99% 103% Production Yield Profile Finished Products1 59% 63% Intermediate & Other Products2 41% 37% Financial Guidance: Direct Operating Expense ($/bbl) $3.60 $3.80 Capital Expenditures ($/MM) $20 $25 1.) Finished products include gasoline, ULSD, and Jet A 2.) Intermediate & Other products include VGO, LPGs, VTB

VERTEX ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except number of shares and par value)

(UNAUDITED)

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,532 $ 141,258 Restricted cash 3,603 4,929 Accounts receivable, net 50,995 34,548 Inventory 215,672 135,473 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 52,929 36,660 Assets held for sale, current - 20,560 Total current assets 371,731 373,428 Fixed assets, net 298,112 201,749 Finance lease right-of-use assets 66,301 44,081 Operating lease right-of use assets 92,502 53,557 Intangible assets, net 12,241 11,827 Deferred taxes assets 10,975 2,498 Other assets 3,338 2,245 TOTAL ASSETS $ 855,200 $ 689,385 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 41,373 $ 20,997 Accrued expenses 87,642 81,711 Finance lease liability-current 2,320 1,363 Operating lease liability-current 25,588 9,012 Current portion of long-term debt, net 18,245 13,911 Obligations under inventory financing agreements, net 162,096 117,939 Derivative commodity liability 3,357 242 Liabilities held for sale, current - 3,424 Total current liabilities 340,621 248,599 Long-term debt, net 123,653 170,010 Finance lease liability-long-term 67,290 45,164 Operating lease liability-long-term 66,914 44,545 Deferred tax liabilities - - Derivative warrant liability 13,855 14,270 Other liabilities 1,377 1,377 Total liabilities 613,710 523,965 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 4) - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 750,000,000 shares authorized; 93,236,563 and 75,668,826 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. 93 76 Additional paid-in capital 381,776 279,552 Accumulated deficit (143,431 ) (115,893 ) Total Vertex Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity 238,438 163,735 Non-controlling interest 3,052 1,685 Total equity 241,490 165,420 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 855,200 $ 689,385

VERTEX ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ 734,893 $ 1,029,369 $ 1,426,035 $ 1,103,906 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 729,649 1,007,143 1,349,001 1,068,133 Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues 6,630 4,063 10,967 5,090 Gross profit (loss) (1,386 ) 18,163 66,067 30,683 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 42,636 40,748 84,578 52,897 Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses 1,028 1,127 2,044 1,536 Total operating expenses 43,664 41,875 86,622 54,433 Loss from operations (45,050 ) (23,712 ) (20,555 ) (23,750 ) Other income (expense): Other income (loss) (496 ) 171 1,156 643 Gain (loss) on change in value of derivative warrant liability 9,600 (945 ) 415 (4,524 ) Interest expense (77,536 ) (47,712 ) (90,013 ) (51,933 ) Total other expense (68,432 ) (48,486 ) (88,442 ) (55,814 ) Loss from continuing operations before income tax (113,482 ) (72,198 ) (108,997 ) (79,564 ) Income tax benefit (expense) 28,688 - 27,676 - Loss from continuing operations (84,794 ) (72,198 ) (81,321 ) (79,564 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax (see note 23) 3,340 8,416 53,680 14,973 Net loss (81,454 ) (63,782 ) (27,641 ) (64,591 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest and redeemable non-controlling interest from continuing operations (53 ) 137 (103 ) 64 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest and redeemable non-controlling interest from discontinued operations - 3,050 - 6,862 Net loss attributable to Vertex Energy, Inc. (81,401 ) (66,969 ) (27,538 ) (71,517 ) Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interest to redemption value from continued operations - (7 ) - (428 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders from continuing operations (84,741 ) (72,342 ) (81,218 ) (80,056 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders from discontinued operations, net of tax 3,340 5,366 53,680 8,111 Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (81,401 ) $ (66,976 ) $ (27,538 ) $ (71,945 ) Basic loss per common share Continuing operations $ (1.07 ) $ (1.07 ) $ (1.05 ) $ (1.22 ) Discontinued operations, net of tax 0.04 0.08 0.69 0.12 Basic loss per common share $ (1.03 ) $ (0.99 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.10 ) Shares used in computing earnings per share Basic 79,519 67,923 77,615 65,660 Diluted 79,519 67,923 77,615 65,660

VERTEX ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

(in thousands, except par value)

(UNAUDITED)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Common Stock Series A Preferred Shares $0.001 Par Shares $0.001 Par Additional Paid-In Capital Retained Earnings Non-controlling Interest Total Equity Balance on January 1, 2023 75,669 $ 76 - $ - $ 279,552 $ (115,893 ) $ 1,685 $ 165,420 Exercise of options 166 - - - 209 - - 209 Stock based compensation expense - - - - 365 - - 365 Non-controlling shareholder contribution - - - - - - 980 980 Net income (loss) - - - - - 53,863 (50 ) 53,813 Balance on March 31, 2023 75,835 76 - - 280,126 (62,030 ) 2,615 220,787 Exercise of options 195 - - - 169 - - 169 Stock based compensation expense - - - - 368 - - 368 Senior Note Converted 17,207 17 - - 101,113 - - 101,130 Non-controlling shareholder contribution - - - - - - 490 490 Net loss - - - - - (81,401 ) (53 ) (81,454 ) Balance on June 30, 2023 93,237 $ 93 - $ - $ 381,776 $ (143,431 ) $ 3,052 $ 241,490

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Common Stock Series A Preferred Shares $0.001 Par Shares $0.001 Par Additional Paid-In Capital Retained Earnings Non-controlling Interest Total Equity Balance on January 1, 2022 63,288 $ 63 386 $ - $ 138,620 $ (110,614 ) $ 1,997 $ 30,066 Exercise of options 60 - - - 76 - - 76 Exercise of warrants 1,113 1 - - (1 ) - - - Stock based compensation expense - - - - 250 - - 250 Conversion of Series A Preferred stock to common 5 - (5 ) - - - - - Equity component of the convertible note issuance, net - - - - 78,789 - - 78,789 Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest to redemption value - - - - - (422 ) - (422 ) Net income (loss) - - - - - (4,547 ) 3,739 (808 ) Less: amount attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest - - - - - - (3,769 ) (3,769 ) Balance on March 31, 2022 64,466 64 381 - 217,734 (115,583 ) 1,967 104,182 Exercise of options to common 498 1 - - 553 - - 554 Exercise of options to common- unissued - - - - 3 - - 3 Distribution to non-controlling shareholder - - - - - - (380 ) (380 ) Adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interest - - - - 29 (29 ) - - Conversion of Convertible Senior Notes to common 10,164 10 - - 59,812 - - 59,822 Share based compensation expense - - - - 324 - - 324 Conversion of Series A Preferred stock to common 381 1 (381 ) - - - - 1 Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest to redemption value - - - - - (6 ) - (6 ) Net income (loss) - - - - - (66,970 ) 3,188 (63,782 ) Less: amount attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest - - - - - - (3,023 ) (3,023 ) Balance on June 30, 2022 75,509 $ 76 - $ - $ 278,455 $ (182,588 ) $ 1,752 $ 97,695

VERTEX ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)

(UNAUDITED) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (27,641 ) $ (64,591 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 53,680 14,973 Loss from continuing operations (81,321 ) (79,564 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to cash used in operating activities Stock based compensation expense 733 574 Depreciation and amortization 13,011 6,626 Deferred income tax benefit (27,676 ) - Gain on sale of assets (2 ) (83 ) Provision for environment clean up - 1,429 Increase in allowance for bad debt 93 432 (Decrease) increase in fair value of derivative warrant liability (415 ) 4,524 Loss on commodity derivative contracts 2,123 98,274 Net cash settlements on commodity derivatives 1,269 (70,951 ) Amortization of debt discount and deferred costs 70,948 40,001 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable and other receivables (18,589 ) (89,207 ) Inventory (80,199 ) (65,679 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (16,546 ) (18,613 ) Accounts payable 20,376 44,561 Accrued expenses 5,932 27,171 Other assets (1,090 ) 29 Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations (111,353 ) (100,476 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of intangible assets (2,500 ) (106 ) Investment in Mobile Refinery assets - (227,525 ) Purchase of fixed assets (105,344 ) (2,150 ) Proceeds from sale of discontinued operation 92,034 - Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 5 157 Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (15,805 ) (229,624 ) Cash flows from financing activities Payments on finance leases (908 ) (402 ) Proceeds from exercise of options and warrants to common stock 378 633 Distributions to noncontrolling interest - (380 ) Contributions received from noncontrolling interest 1,470 - Net change on inventory financing agreements 43,657 172,607 Redemption of noncontrolling interest - (50,666 ) Proceeds from note payable 13,081 165,718 Payments on note payable (24,422 ) (7,716 ) Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations 33,256 279,794 Discontinued operations: Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (150 ) 12,476 Net cash used in investing activities - (783 ) Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations (150 ) 11,693 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (94,052 ) (38,613 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period 146,187 136,627 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 52,135 $ 98,014

VERTEX ENERGY, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(UNAUDITED)

(Continued)

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets to the same amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows (in thousands).

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023 June 30,

2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,532 $ 97,914 Restricted cash 3,603 100 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows $ 52,135 $ 98,014 SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Cash paid for interest $ 24,755 $ 51,950 Cash paid for taxes $ - $ - NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING TRANSACTIONS Equity component of the convertible note issuance $ - $ 78,789 ROU assets obtained from new finance lease obligation $ 23,990 $ 45,096 Exchange of Convertible Senior Notes to common stock $ 79,948 $ 59,822 ROU assets obtained from new operating lease obligation $ 38,945 $ - Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest to redemption value $ - $ 428

Unaudited segment information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 is as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Refining & Marketing Black Oil & Recovery Corporate and Eliminations Total Revenues: Refined products $ 492,109 $ 21,797 $ 149 $ 514,055 Re-refined products 215,508 3,536 (2,560 ) 216,484 Services 3,802 552 - 4,354 Total revenues 711,419 25,885 (2,411 ) 734,893 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 710,958 23,263 (4,572 ) 729,649 Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues 5,568 1,062 - 6,630 Gross profit (loss) (5,107 ) 1,560 2,161 (1,386 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 32,969 4,504 5,163 42,636 Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses 822 38 168 1,028 Loss from operations $ (38,898 ) $ (2,982 ) $ (3,170 ) $ (45,050 ) Capital expenditures $ 27,762 $ 2,827 $ - $ 30,589

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Refining & Marketing Black Oil & Recovery Corporate and Eliminations Total Revenues: Refined products $ 719,607 $ 56,520 $ - $ 776,127 Re-refined products 244,476 5,956 - 250,432 Services 2,307 503 - 2,810 Total revenues 966,390 62,979 - 1,029,369 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 959,684 47,459 - 1,007,143 Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues 3,105 958 - 4,063 Gross profit 3,601 14,562 - 18,163 Selling, general and administrative expenses 23,679 4,199 12,870 40,748 Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses 829 46 252 1,127 Income (loss) from operations $ (20,907 ) $ 10,317 $ (13,122 ) $ (23,712 ) Capital expenditures $ 1,568 $ 194 $ - $ 1,762

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Refining & Marketing Black Oil & Recovery Corporate and Eliminations Total Revenues: Refined products $ 964,661 $ 51,220 $ (570 ) $ 1,015,311 Re-refined products 400,352 7,947 (4,573 ) 403,726 Services 5,734 1,264 - 6,998 Total revenues 1,370,747 60,431 (5,143 ) 1,426,035 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 1,300,770 53,681 (5,450 ) 1,349,001 Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues 8,862 2,105 - 10,967 Gross profit 61,115 4,645 307 66,067 Selling, general and administrative expenses 59,455 9,303 15,820 84,578 Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses 1,630 76 338 2,044 Income (loss) from operations $ 30 $ (4,734 ) $ (15,851 ) $ (20,555 ) Capital expenditures $ 97,670 $ 7,674 $ - $ 105,344

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 Refining & Marketing Black Oil & Recovery Corporate and Eliminations Total Revenues: Refined products $ 749,063 $ 91,471 $ - $ 840,534 Re-refined products 249,739 10,272 - 260,011 Services 2,307 1,054 - 3,361 Total revenues 1,001,109 102,797 - 1,103,906 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below) 992,770 75,363 - 1,068,133 Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues 3,228 1,862 - 5,090 Gross profit 5,111 25,572 - 30,683 Selling, general and administrative expenses 24,804 8,322 19,771 52,897 Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses 934 104 498 1,536 Income (loss) from operations $ (20,627 ) $ 17,146 $ (20,269 ) $ (23,750 ) Capital expenditures $ 1,956 $ 194 $ - $ 2,150

The following summarized unaudited financial information has been segregated from continuing operations and reported as discontinued operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues $ - $ 23,832 $ 7,366 $ 42,759 Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below) - 12,735 4,589 22,918 Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues - 391 124 782 Gross profit - 10,706 2,653 19,059 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below) - 2,220 632 3,938 Depreciation and amortization expense attributable to operating expenses - 62 21 125 Total operating expenses - 2,282 653 4,063 Income from operations - 8,424 2,000 14,996 Other income (expense) Interest expense - (8 ) - (23 ) Total other expense - (8 ) - (23 ) Income before income tax - 8,416 2,000 14,973 Income tax expense - - (528 ) - Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of $1,453 and $18,671 of tax for three and six months ended June 30, 2023 3,340 - 52,208 - Income from discontinued operations, net of tax $ 3,340 $ 8,416 $ 53,680 $ 14,973

Unaudited Reconciliation of Gross Profit (Loss) From Continued and Discontinued Operations to Adjusted Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput, Operating Expenses Per Barrel of Throughput, RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin and RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 In thousands Mobile Refinery Gross profit $ 65,470 Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities $ (570 ) Inventory valuation adjustments (1,532 ) Adjusted gross margin $ 63,368 Variable production costs attributable to cost of revenues 21,252 Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenues 3,144 RINs 16,115 Realized (gain) loss on hedging activities (439 ) Financing costs 2,295 Other revenues (1,933 ) Fuel gross margin $ 103,802 Throughput (bpd) 71,328 Fuel gross margin per barrel of throughput $ 16.17 Adjusted gross margin per barrel of throughput $ 9.87 Total Opex $ 26,486 Variable production costs per barrel of throughput $ 3.31 Operating expenses per barrel of throughput $ 3.84 RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin $ 87,700 RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin per barrel of throughput $ 13.66

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 In thousands Mobile Refinery Gross profit $ (6,462 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities $ 3,762 Inventory valuation adjustments (501 ) Adjusted gross margin $ (3,201 ) Variable production costs attributable to cost of revenues 28,763 Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenues 5,369 RINs 25,410 Realized (gain) loss on hedging activities 138 Financing costs (29 ) Other revenues (3,800 ) Fuel gross margin $ 52,650 Throughput (bpd) 78,820 Fuel gross margin per barrel of throughput $ 7.34 Adjusted gross margin per barrel of throughput $ (0.45 ) Total Opex $ 30.4 Variable production costs per barrel of throughput $ 4.01 Operating expenses per barrel of throughput $ 4.23 RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin $ 27.3 RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin per barrel of throughput $ 3.68

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 In thousands Mobile Refinery Gross profit $ 59,008 Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities $ 3,192 Inventory valuation adjustments (2,033 ) Adjusted gross margin $ 60,167 Variable production costs attributable to cost of revenues 50,015 Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenues 8,513 RINs 41,525 Realized (gain) loss on hedging activities (301 ) Financing costs 2,266 Other revenues (5,733 ) Fuel gross margin $ 156,452 Throughput (bpd) 75,095 Fuel gross margin per barrel of throughput $ 11.51 Adjusted gross margin per barrel of throughput $ 4.43 Total Opex $ 26,486 Variable production costs per barrel of throughput $ 3.68 Operating expenses per barrel of throughput $ 4.05 RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin $ 115,000 RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin per barrel of throughput $ 8.46

Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss from Continued and Discontinued Operations

In thousands Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net income (loss) $ (81,454 ) $ (63,781 ) $ (27,641 ) $ (64,590 ) $ 38,947 $ (59,260 ) Depreciation and amortization 7,658 5,644 13,156 7,534 24,541 11,367 Income tax expense (benefit) (27,236 ) - (8,477 ) - (10,966 ) - Interest expense 77,536 47,719 90,013 51,954 118,008 55,351 EBITDA $ (23,496 ) $ (10,418 ) $ 67,051 $ (5,102 ) $ 170,530 $ 7,458 Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities 3,370 46,901 3,115 46,633 (43,664 ) 46,528 Inventory valuation adjustments (501 ) 23,180 (2,033 ) 23,180 25,553 23,180 Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability (9,600 ) 945 (415 ) 4,524 (12,760 ) (3,078 ) Stock-based compensation 368 324.00 733.00 574 1,733 1,081 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (4,291 ) 0 (72,032 ) (415 ) (71,109 ) (625 ) Acquisition costs - 9,078 4,308.00 13,638 7,197 17,203 Enviromental clean-up - 1,428 - 1,428 - 1,428 Other - (147 ) - (147 ) (3 ) 2,106 Adjusted EBITDA $ (34,150 ) $ 71,291 $ 727 $ 84,313 $ 77,477 $ 95,281

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 In thousands Mobile Refinery Legacy Refining & Marketing Total Refining & Marketing Black Oil and Recovery Corporate Consolidated Net income (loss) $ (42,116 ) $ (1,312 ) $ (43,428 ) $ (3,667 ) $ (34,359 ) $ (81,454 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,119 272 6,391 1,100 167 7,658 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - (27,236 ) (27,236 ) Interest expense 4,529 - 4,529 28 72,979 77,536 EBITDA $ (31,468 ) $ (1,040 ) $ (32,508 ) $ (2,539 ) $ 11,551 $ (23,496 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities 3,762 25 3,787 (417 ) - 3,370 Inventory valuation adjustments (501 ) - (501 ) - - (501 ) Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability - - - - (9,600 ) (9,600 ) Stock-based compensation - - - - 368 368 (Gain) loss on sale of assets - - - 499 (4,790 ) (4,291 ) Acquisition costs - - - - - - Adjusted EBITDA $ (28,207 ) $ (1,015 ) $ (29,222 ) $ (2,457 ) $ (2,471 ) $ (34,150 )

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 In thousands Mobile Refinery Legacy Refining & Marketing Total Refining & Marketing Black Oil and Recovery Corporate Consolidated Net income (loss) $ (5,939 ) $ (2,437 ) $ (8,376 ) $ (1,663 ) $ (17,602 ) $ (27,641 ) Depreciation and amortization 9,999 494 10,493 2,326 337 13,156 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - (8,477 ) (8,477 ) Interest expense 8,405 - 8,405 85 81,523 90,013 EBITDA $ 12,465 $ (1,943 ) $ 10,522 $ 748 $ 55,781 $ 67,051 Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities 3,192 (42 ) 3,150 (35 ) - 3,115 Inventory valuation adjustments (2,033 ) - (2,033 ) - - (2,033 ) Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability - - - - (415 ) (415 ) Stock-based compensation - - - - 733 733 (Gain) loss on sale of assets - - - (1,156 ) (70,876 ) (72,032 ) Acquisition costs - - - - 4,308 4,308 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,624 $ (1,985 ) $ 11,639 $ (443 ) $ (10,469 ) $ 727

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 In thousands Mobile Refinery Legacy Refining & Marketing Total Refining & Marketing Black Oil and Recovery Corporate Consolidated Net income (loss) $ (23,961 ) $ 10 $ (23,951 ) $ (39,830 ) $ - $ (63,781 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,722 23 3,745 1,899 - 5,644 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - Interest expense 3,250 - 3,250 44,469 - 47,719 EBITDA $ (16,989 ) $ 33 $ (16,956 ) $ 6,538 $ - $ (10,418 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities 46,901 - 46,901 - - 46,901 Inventory valuation adjustments 23,180 - 23,180 - - 23,180 Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability - - - 945.00 - 945 Stock-based compensation - - - 324.00 - 324 (Gain) loss on sale of assets - - - - - Acquisition costs 9,078 - 9,078 - - 9,078 Enviromental clean-up 1,428 - 1,428 - - 1,428 Other (19 ) - (19 ) (128.00 ) - (147 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,579 $ 33 $ 63,612 $ 7,679 $ - $ 71,291

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 In thousands Mobile Refinery Legacy Refining & Marketing Total Refining & Marketing Black Oil and Recovery Corporate Consolidated Net income (loss) $ (23,961 ) $ 290 $ (23,671 ) $ (26,015 ) $ (14,904 ) $ (64,590 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,722 251 3,973 3,315 246 7,534 Income tax expense (benefit) - - - - - - Interest expense 3,250 - 3,250 44,469 4,235 51,954 EBITDA $ (16,989 ) $ 541 $ (16,448 ) $ 21,769 $ (10,423 ) $ (5,102 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities 46,901 - 46,901 (268.00 ) - 46,633 Inventory valuation adjustments 23,180 - 23,180 - - 23,180 Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability - - - 945.00 3,579 4,524 Stock-based compensation - - - 324.00 250 574 (Gain) loss on sale of assets - - - (415 ) - (415 ) Acquisition costs 9,078 - 9,078 - 4,560 13,638 Enviromental clean-up 1,428 - 1,428 - - 1,428 Other (19 ) - (19 ) (128.00 ) - (147 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 63,579 $ 541 $ 64,120 $ 22,227 $ (2,034 ) $ 84,313

Unaudited Reconciliation of Long-Term Debt to Net Long-Term Debt and Ratio of Net Debt

In thousands As of June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 December 31, 2022 Long-Term Debt: Senior Convertible Note $ 15,230 $ 41,543 $ 95,178 Term Loan 2025 150,075 165,000 165,000 Finance lease liability long-term 67,290 44,640 45,164 Finance lease liability short-term 2,320 652 1,363 Operating lease liability long-term 66,914 3,816 44,545 Operating lease liability short-term 25,588 953 9,012 Long-Term Debt and Lease Obligations $ 327,417 $ 256,604 $ 360,262 Unamortized discount and deferred financing costs (33,402 ) (37,035 ) (81,918 ) Insurance premiums financed 9,995 9,236 5,602 Long-Term Debt and Lease Obligations per Balance Sheet $ 304,010 $ 228,805 $ 283,946 Cash and Cash Equivalents (48,532 ) (97,914 ) (141,248 ) Restricted Cash (3,603 ) (100 ) (4,929 ) Total Cash and Cash Equivalents $ (52,135 ) $ (98,014 ) $ (146,177 ) Net Long-Term Debt $ 275,282 $ 158,590 $ 214,085 Adjusted EBITDA $ 77,477 $ 95,280 $ 161,000 Ratio of Net Debt 3.6x 1.7x 1.3x

