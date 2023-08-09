HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) ("Vertex" or the "Company"), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
SECOND QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS
- Reported net loss attributable to common shareholders of $(81.4) million, or $(1.03) per basic share
- Reported Adjusted EBITDA of $(34.2) million
- Continued safe operation of the Company's Mobile, Alabama refinery (the "Mobile Refinery") with second quarter 2023 conventional throughput of 76,330 barrels per day (bpd), above prior guidance
- Renewable diesel (RD) facility repair and start-up successfully completed with targeted Phase I throughput capacity of 8,000 bpd demonstrated during the quarter
- Lower conventional refining margins driven by weakness in market prices for refined fuels and additional costs incurred during RD repair and start-up procedure
- Total cash and cash equivalents of $52.1 million including restricted cash of $3.6 million as of June 30, 2023
Vertex reported second quarter 2023 net loss attributable to common shareholders of $(81.4) million, or $(1.03) per basic share, versus a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $(67.0) million, or $(0.99) per basic share for the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA (see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", below) was $(34.2) million for the second quarter 2023, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $71.3 million in the prior-year period. Financial results for the second quarter of 2023 include a non-cash, one-time interest expense in the amount of $63.0 million related to the recent privately negotiated exchange of approximately $79.9 million of Vertex's Senior Secured 6.25% Convertible Notes Due 2027, which closed on June 12, 2023. Schedules reconciling the Company's generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial results, including Adjusted EBITDA are included later in this release (see also "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", below).
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY
"During the second quarter, we made considerable progress in developing our broader strategic vision of creating a vertically integrated renewable fuels company," stated Benjamin P. Cowart, President and CEO of Vertex, who continued, "While short-term profitability on the conventional fuels refining business was negatively impacted by a combination of deterioration in market conditions and the added expense associated with the start-up of our renewable diesel facility, we successfully achieved several important strategic milestones through establishing RD production, accelerating our feedstock strategy, and improving balance sheet efficiency, which we believe will help drive greater long-term shareholder value for the company."
SEGMENT PERFORMANCE
MOBILE REFINERY OPERATIONS
The Mobile Refinery operations generated a gross profit (loss) of ($6.4) million and $52.7 million of fuel gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) or $7.34 per barrel during the second quarter 2023, versus generating a gross profit of $65.5 million, and fuel gross margin (a non-GAAP measure) of $103.8 million, or $16.17 per barrel of fuel gross margin in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusting for the impact of $3.66 of Renewable Identification Number (RIN) expense per barrel, RIN adjusted fuel gross margin at the Mobile Refinery was $27.3 million, or $3.68 per barrel for the second quarter of 2023, versus $87.7 million, or $13.66 per barrel of RIN adjusted fuel gross margin in the first quarter of 2023. On an adjusted fuel gross margin per barrel basis, including the impact of renewable diesel production, the Mobile Refinery captured 31% of the Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack spread. Adjusting for the partial production period of renewable diesel and limited revenue contribution during the quarter, the Mobile Refinery generated a conventional only fuel gross margin per barrel of 34%.
The decline in adjusted fuel gross margin per barrel and resulting deterioration in reported capture rate of the benchmark Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack spread was attributed to a decline in margins for refined products, compounded by approximately $20 million of one-time expenses incurred as a result of the repair and resumed start-up procedures of the Company's renewable diesel facility during the quarter. The benchmark Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack spread decreased from $31.59 per barrel in the first quarter of 2023 to $23.60 in the second quarter, while pricing for refined products outside of the benchmark crack spread, such as Jet fuel, which experienced significant pressure during the second quarter of 2023.
Financial results for the Mobile Refinery reported for the second quarter of 2023 reflect the combined contribution of conventional fuels refining operations, as well as the operation of the Company's renewable diesel facility which began production on May 27th. The partial production period and limited revenue recorded from the renewable diesel facility, compounded by the additional expenses incurred for the repair of feedstock pumping systems, as well as typical one-time start-up expenses, had a disproportionate negative impact on overall refining profitability during the quarter and we believe this does not reflect the state of operating profitability for the facility longer-term.
Total throughput at the Mobile Refinery was 78,820 bpd in the second quarter of 2023, including 76,330 bpd of conventional and 2,490 bpd of renewable throughput, respectively. Total production of finished high-value, light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, represented approximately 61% of the total production in the second quarter of 2023, vs. 62% in the first quarter 2023, as anticipated. Changes in the Company's product yield profile have led to a higher percentage of products not accounted for in the benchmark Gulf Coast 2-1-1 crack spread. Consequently, this has caused the reported capture rate of the benchmark crack spread to vary significantly.
Third Quarter 2023 Mobile Refinery Financial and Operating Results ($/millions unless otherwise noted)
SEGMENT PERFORMANCE
1Q23
2Q23
2023 YTD
%Q/Q
Total Throughput (bpd)1
71,328
78,820
75,095
11%
Total Production (MMbbl)1
6.24
7.19
13.43
15%
Conventional Facility Capacity Utilization2
95.1%
101.8%
98.5%
Total Operating Expense
$26.5
$30.4
$55.1
15%
Operating Expenses Per Barrel ($/bbl)
$3.84
$4.23
$4.05
10%
Fuel gross margin
$103.8
$52.7
$156.5
-49%
RIN expense3
$16.1
$25.4
$41.5
58%
RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin
$87.7
$27.3
$115.0
-69%
Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel ($/bbl)
$16.17
$7.34
$11.51
-55%
RIN expense Per Barrel ($/bbl)
$2.51
$3.66
$3.05
46%
RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput
$13.66
$3.68
$8.46
-73%
Gulf Coast 2-1-1 Crack Spread
$31.59
$23.60
$27.59
-25%
Capture Rate5
53.0%
33.9%
39.4%
-36%
Adjusted Capture Rate
43.2%
15.6%
30.7%
-64%
Production Yield
Gasoline (bpd)
15,723
17,812
16,774
13%
% Production
22.7%
23.2%
22.6%
ULSD (bpd)
14,720
15,618
15,171
6%
% Production
21.2%
20.3%
20.4%
Jet (bpd)
12,789
13,570
13,182
6%
% Production
18.4%
17.7%
17.8%
Other4
26,119
29,828
27,983
14%
% Production
37.7%
37.7%
37.7%
Renewable diesel
0
2,208
1,110
0%
% Production
0.0%
2.8%
1.5%
Total Production (bpd)
69,351
79,036
74,220
14%
Total Production (MMbbl)
6.24
7.19
13.43
15%
1.) Includes soybean oil throughput of 2,490 bpd and 1.252 MMbbl for 2Q23 and YTD, respectively
2.) Assumes 75,000 barrels per day of conventional operational capacity
3.) RIN: Renewable identification number
4.) Other includes naphtha, intermediates, and LPG
5.) Capture rate reflects conventional fuels gross margin only
Renewable Diesel Facility
Renewable diesel production facility successfully started following system repairs. Vertex's previously disclosed failure in the renewable diesel feedstock pumping system was successfully repaired on-time, with facility start-up procedures successfully completed on May 27th. During the quarter, production volumes of renewable diesel were steadily increased to expected Phase 1 target capacity of approximately 8,000 barrels per day.
Feedstock Supply Strategy Advanced. Recent operation and testing of the renewable diesel facility demonstrated stable operations at designed rates with yields at or better than targets. The shorter than anticipated break in period of the renewable diesel facility, combined with deteriorating economics of refined, bleached, deodorized ("RBD") soybean oil feedstock during the quarter drove an acceleration of the Company's deployment of its longer-term feedstock optimization strategy. The Company recently introduced Distillers Corn Oil or "DCO" into its feedstock blend last week and has advanced a combination of eight different feedstock blends through its feedstock approval process over the last six weeks.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity Update
As of June 30, 2023, Vertex had total debt outstanding of $327.4 million, including lease obligations of $162.1 million. The Company had total cash and equivalents of $52.1 million including $3.6 million of restricted cash on the balance sheet as of June 30, 2023, for a net debt position of $275.3 million. The ratio of net debt to trailing twelve month Adjusted EBITDA was 3.6 times as of June 30, 2023.
On June 12, 2023, the Company successfully executed the exchange of approximately $79.9 million principal amount of its 6.25% Senior Secured Convertible due 2027 into 17.2 million shares of common stock. The Company currently has $15.2 million of remaining principal outstanding in its 6.25% Senior Secured Convertible notes.
Management Outlook
All guidance presented below is current as of the time of this release and is subject to change. All prior financial guidance should no longer be relied upon.
Third Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Outlook:
3Q 2023
Operational:
Low
High
Mobile Refinery Conventional Throughput Volume (Mbpd)
74.0
77.0
Capacity Utilization
99%
103%
Production Yield Profile
Finished Products1
59%
63%
Intermediate & Other Products2
41%
37%
Financial Guidance:
Direct Operating Expense ($/bbl)
$3.60
$3.80
Capital Expenditures ($/MM)
$20
$25
1.) Finished products include gasoline, ULSD, and Jet A
2.) Intermediate & Other products include VGO, LPGs, VTB
VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except number of shares and par value)
(UNAUDITED)
June 30,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
48,532
$
141,258
Restricted cash
3,603
4,929
Accounts receivable, net
50,995
34,548
Inventory
215,672
135,473
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
52,929
36,660
Assets held for sale, current
-
20,560
Total current assets
371,731
373,428
Fixed assets, net
298,112
201,749
Finance lease right-of-use assets
66,301
44,081
Operating lease right-of use assets
92,502
53,557
Intangible assets, net
12,241
11,827
Deferred taxes assets
10,975
2,498
Other assets
3,338
2,245
TOTAL ASSETS
$
855,200
$
689,385
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
41,373
$
20,997
Accrued expenses
87,642
81,711
Finance lease liability-current
2,320
1,363
Operating lease liability-current
25,588
9,012
Current portion of long-term debt, net
18,245
13,911
Obligations under inventory financing agreements, net
162,096
117,939
Derivative commodity liability
3,357
242
Liabilities held for sale, current
-
3,424
Total current liabilities
340,621
248,599
Long-term debt, net
123,653
170,010
Finance lease liability-long-term
67,290
45,164
Operating lease liability-long-term
66,914
44,545
Deferred tax liabilities
-
-
Derivative warrant liability
13,855
14,270
Other liabilities
1,377
1,377
Total liabilities
613,710
523,965
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 4)
-
-
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 750,000,000 shares authorized; 93,236,563 and 75,668,826 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.
93
76
Additional paid-in capital
381,776
279,552
Accumulated deficit
(143,431
)
(115,893
)
Total Vertex Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity
238,438
163,735
Non-controlling interest
3,052
1,685
Total equity
241,490
165,420
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
855,200
$
689,385
VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues
$
734,893
$
1,029,369
$
1,426,035
$
1,103,906
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
729,649
1,007,143
1,349,001
1,068,133
Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues
6,630
4,063
10,967
5,090
Gross profit (loss)
(1,386
)
18,163
66,067
30,683
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
42,636
40,748
84,578
52,897
Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses
1,028
1,127
2,044
1,536
Total operating expenses
43,664
41,875
86,622
54,433
Loss from operations
(45,050
)
(23,712
)
(20,555
)
(23,750
)
Other income (expense):
Other income (loss)
(496
)
171
1,156
643
Gain (loss) on change in value of derivative warrant liability
9,600
(945
)
415
(4,524
)
Interest expense
(77,536
)
(47,712
)
(90,013
)
(51,933
)
Total other expense
(68,432
)
(48,486
)
(88,442
)
(55,814
)
Loss from continuing operations before income tax
(113,482
)
(72,198
)
(108,997
)
(79,564
)
Income tax benefit (expense)
28,688
-
27,676
-
Loss from continuing operations
(84,794
)
(72,198
)
(81,321
)
(79,564
)
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax (see note 23)
3,340
8,416
53,680
14,973
Net loss
(81,454
)
(63,782
)
(27,641
)
(64,591
)
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest and redeemable non-controlling interest from continuing operations
(53
)
137
(103
)
64
Net income attributable to non-controlling interest and redeemable non-controlling interest from discontinued operations
-
3,050
-
6,862
Net loss attributable to Vertex Energy, Inc.
(81,401
)
(66,969
)
(27,538
)
(71,517
)
Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interest to redemption value from continued operations
-
(7
)
-
(428
)
Net loss attributable to common stockholders from continuing operations
(84,741
)
(72,342
)
(81,218
)
(80,056
)
Net income attributable to common stockholders from discontinued operations, net of tax
3,340
5,366
53,680
8,111
Net loss attributable to common shareholders
$
(81,401
)
$
(66,976
)
$
(27,538
)
$
(71,945
)
Basic loss per common share
Continuing operations
$
(1.07
)
$
(1.07
)
$
(1.05
)
$
(1.22
)
Discontinued operations, net of tax
0.04
0.08
0.69
0.12
Basic loss per common share
$
(1.03
)
$
(0.99
)
$
(0.36
)
$
(1.10
)
Shares used in computing earnings per share
Basic
79,519
67,923
77,615
65,660
Diluted
79,519
67,923
77,615
65,660
VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(in thousands, except par value)
(UNAUDITED)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Common Stock
Series A Preferred
Shares
$0.001 Par
Shares
$0.001 Par
Additional Paid-In Capital
Retained Earnings
Non-controlling Interest
Total Equity
Balance on January 1, 2023
75,669
$
76
-
$
-
$
279,552
$
(115,893
)
$
1,685
$
165,420
Exercise of options
166
-
-
-
209
-
-
209
Stock based compensation expense
-
-
-
-
365
-
-
365
Non-controlling shareholder contribution
-
-
-
-
-
-
980
980
Net income (loss)
-
-
-
-
-
53,863
(50
)
53,813
Balance on March 31, 2023
75,835
76
-
-
280,126
(62,030
)
2,615
220,787
Exercise of options
195
-
-
-
169
-
-
169
Stock based compensation expense
-
-
-
-
368
-
-
368
Senior Note Converted
17,207
17
-
-
101,113
-
-
101,130
Non-controlling shareholder contribution
-
-
-
-
-
-
490
490
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
(81,401
)
(53
)
(81,454
)
Balance on June 30, 2023
93,237
$
93
-
$
-
$
381,776
$
(143,431
)
$
3,052
$
241,490
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Common Stock
Series A Preferred
Shares
$0.001 Par
Shares
$0.001 Par
Additional Paid-In Capital
Retained Earnings
Non-controlling Interest
Total Equity
Balance on January 1, 2022
63,288
$
63
386
$
-
$
138,620
$
(110,614
)
$
1,997
$
30,066
Exercise of options
60
-
-
-
76
-
-
76
Exercise of warrants
1,113
1
-
-
(1
)
-
-
-
Stock based compensation expense
-
-
-
-
250
-
-
250
Conversion of Series A Preferred stock to common
5
-
(5
)
-
-
-
-
-
Equity component of the convertible note issuance, net
-
-
-
-
78,789
-
-
78,789
Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest to redemption value
-
-
-
-
-
(422
)
-
(422
)
Net income (loss)
-
-
-
-
-
(4,547
)
3,739
(808
)
Less: amount attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,769
)
(3,769
)
Balance on March 31, 2022
64,466
64
381
-
217,734
(115,583
)
1,967
104,182
Exercise of options to common
498
1
-
-
553
-
-
554
Exercise of options to common- unissued
-
-
-
-
3
-
-
3
Distribution to non-controlling shareholder
-
-
-
-
-
-
(380
)
(380
)
Adjustment of redeemable non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
29
(29
)
-
-
Conversion of Convertible Senior Notes to common
10,164
10
-
-
59,812
-
-
59,822
Share based compensation expense
-
-
-
-
324
-
-
324
Conversion of Series A Preferred stock to common
381
1
(381
)
-
-
-
-
1
Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest to redemption value
-
-
-
-
-
(6
)
-
(6
)
Net income (loss)
-
-
-
-
-
(66,970
)
3,188
(63,782
)
Less: amount attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
(3,023
)
(3,023
)
Balance on June 30, 2022
75,509
$
76
-
$
-
$
278,455
$
(182,588
)
$
1,752
$
97,695
VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)
(UNAUDITED)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(27,641
)
$
(64,591
)
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
53,680
14,973
Loss from continuing operations
(81,321
)
(79,564
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss from continuing operations to cash
used in operating activities
Stock based compensation expense
733
574
Depreciation and amortization
13,011
6,626
Deferred income tax benefit
(27,676
)
-
Gain on sale of assets
(2
)
(83
)
Provision for environment clean up
-
1,429
Increase in allowance for bad debt
93
432
(Decrease) increase in fair value of derivative warrant liability
(415
)
4,524
Loss on commodity derivative contracts
2,123
98,274
Net cash settlements on commodity derivatives
1,269
(70,951
)
Amortization of debt discount and deferred costs
70,948
40,001
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
Accounts receivable and other receivables
(18,589
)
(89,207
)
Inventory
(80,199
)
(65,679
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(16,546
)
(18,613
)
Accounts payable
20,376
44,561
Accrued expenses
5,932
27,171
Other assets
(1,090
)
29
Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations
(111,353
)
(100,476
)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of intangible assets
(2,500
)
(106
)
Investment in Mobile Refinery assets
-
(227,525
)
Purchase of fixed assets
(105,344
)
(2,150
)
Proceeds from sale of discontinued operation
92,034
-
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets
5
157
Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations
(15,805
)
(229,624
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Payments on finance leases
(908
)
(402
)
Proceeds from exercise of options and warrants to common stock
378
633
Distributions to noncontrolling interest
-
(380
)
Contributions received from noncontrolling interest
1,470
-
Net change on inventory financing agreements
43,657
172,607
Redemption of noncontrolling interest
-
(50,666
)
Proceeds from note payable
13,081
165,718
Payments on note payable
(24,422
)
(7,716
)
Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations
33,256
279,794
Discontinued operations:
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(150
)
12,476
Net cash used in investing activities
-
(783
)
Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations
(150
)
11,693
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(94,052
)
(38,613
)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period
146,187
136,627
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
52,135
$
98,014
VERTEX ENERGY, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(UNAUDITED)
(Continued)
The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets to the same amounts shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows (in thousands).
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Cash and cash equivalents
$
48,532
$
97,914
Restricted cash
3,603
100
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows
$
52,135
$
98,014
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
Cash paid for interest
$
24,755
$
51,950
Cash paid for taxes
$
-
$
-
NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING TRANSACTIONS
Equity component of the convertible note issuance
$
-
$
78,789
ROU assets obtained from new finance lease obligation
$
23,990
$
45,096
Exchange of Convertible Senior Notes to common stock
$
79,948
$
59,822
ROU assets obtained from new operating lease obligation
$
38,945
$
-
Accretion of redeemable non-controlling interest to redemption value
$
-
$
428
Unaudited segment information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 is as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Refining &
Marketing
Black Oil & Recovery
Corporate and Eliminations
Total
Revenues:
Refined products
$
492,109
$
21,797
$
149
$
514,055
Re-refined products
215,508
3,536
(2,560
)
216,484
Services
3,802
552
-
4,354
Total revenues
711,419
25,885
(2,411
)
734,893
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
710,958
23,263
(4,572
)
729,649
Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues
5,568
1,062
-
6,630
Gross profit (loss)
(5,107
)
1,560
2,161
(1,386
)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
32,969
4,504
5,163
42,636
Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses
822
38
168
1,028
Loss from operations
$
(38,898
)
$
(2,982
)
$
(3,170
)
$
(45,050
)
Capital expenditures
$
27,762
$
2,827
$
-
$
30,589
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Refining &
Marketing
Black Oil & Recovery
Corporate and Eliminations
Total
Revenues:
Refined products
$
719,607
$
56,520
$
-
$
776,127
Re-refined products
244,476
5,956
-
250,432
Services
2,307
503
-
2,810
Total revenues
966,390
62,979
-
1,029,369
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
959,684
47,459
-
1,007,143
Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues
3,105
958
-
4,063
Gross profit
3,601
14,562
-
18,163
Selling, general and administrative expenses
23,679
4,199
12,870
40,748
Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses
829
46
252
1,127
Income (loss) from operations
$
(20,907
)
$
10,317
$
(13,122
)
$
(23,712
)
Capital expenditures
$
1,568
$
194
$
-
$
1,762
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Refining &
Marketing
Black Oil & Recovery
Corporate and Eliminations
Total
Revenues:
Refined products
$
964,661
$
51,220
$
(570
)
$
1,015,311
Re-refined products
400,352
7,947
(4,573
)
403,726
Services
5,734
1,264
-
6,998
Total revenues
1,370,747
60,431
(5,143
)
1,426,035
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
1,300,770
53,681
(5,450
)
1,349,001
Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues
8,862
2,105
-
10,967
Gross profit
61,115
4,645
307
66,067
Selling, general and administrative expenses
59,455
9,303
15,820
84,578
Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses
1,630
76
338
2,044
Income (loss) from operations
$
30
$
(4,734
)
$
(15,851
)
$
(20,555
)
Capital expenditures
$
97,670
$
7,674
$
-
$
105,344
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
Refining &
Marketing
Black Oil & Recovery
Corporate and Eliminations
Total
Revenues:
Refined products
$
749,063
$
91,471
$
-
$
840,534
Re-refined products
249,739
10,272
-
260,011
Services
2,307
1,054
-
3,361
Total revenues
1,001,109
102,797
-
1,103,906
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown separately below)
992,770
75,363
-
1,068,133
Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues
3,228
1,862
-
5,090
Gross profit
5,111
25,572
-
30,683
Selling, general and administrative expenses
24,804
8,322
19,771
52,897
Depreciation and amortization attributable to operating expenses
934
104
498
1,536
Income (loss) from operations
$
(20,627
)
$
17,146
$
(20,269
)
$
(23,750
)
Capital expenditures
$
1,956
$
194
$
-
$
2,150
The following summarized unaudited financial information has been segregated from continuing operations and reported as discontinued operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, and 2022 (in thousands):
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenues
$
-
$
23,832
$
7,366
$
42,759
Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below)
-
12,735
4,589
22,918
Depreciation and amortization attributable to costs of revenues
-
391
124
782
Gross profit
-
10,706
2,653
19,059
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation shown separately below)
-
2,220
632
3,938
Depreciation and amortization expense attributable to operating expenses
-
62
21
125
Total operating expenses
-
2,282
653
4,063
Income from operations
-
8,424
2,000
14,996
Other income (expense)
Interest expense
-
(8
)
-
(23
)
Total other expense
-
(8
)
-
(23
)
Income before income tax
-
8,416
2,000
14,973
Income tax expense
-
-
(528
)
-
Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of $1,453 and $18,671 of tax for three and six months ended June 30, 2023
3,340
-
52,208
-
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
$
3,340
$
8,416
$
53,680
$
14,973
Unaudited Reconciliation of Gross Profit (Loss) From Continued and Discontinued Operations to Adjusted Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin, Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput, Operating Expenses Per Barrel of Throughput, RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin and RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin Per Barrel of Throughput
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
|In thousands
|Mobile Refinery
|Gross profit
$
65,470
|Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities
$
(570
)
|Inventory valuation adjustments
(1,532
)
|Adjusted gross margin
$
63,368
|Variable production costs attributable to cost of revenues
21,252
|Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenues
3,144
|RINs
16,115
|Realized (gain) loss on hedging activities
(439
)
|Financing costs
2,295
|Other revenues
(1,933
)
|Fuel gross margin
$
103,802
|Throughput (bpd)
71,328
|Fuel gross margin per barrel of throughput
$
16.17
|Adjusted gross margin per barrel of throughput
$
9.87
|Total Opex
$
26,486
|Variable production costs per barrel of throughput
$
3.31
|Operating expenses per barrel of throughput
$
3.84
|RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin
$
87,700
|RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin per barrel of throughput
$
13.66
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
|In thousands
|Mobile Refinery
|Gross profit
$
(6,462
)
|Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities
$
3,762
|Inventory valuation adjustments
(501
)
|Adjusted gross margin
$
(3,201
)
|Variable production costs attributable to cost of revenues
28,763
|Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenues
5,369
|RINs
25,410
|Realized (gain) loss on hedging activities
138
|Financing costs
(29
)
|Other revenues
(3,800
)
|Fuel gross margin
$
52,650
|Throughput (bpd)
78,820
|Fuel gross margin per barrel of throughput
$
7.34
|Adjusted gross margin per barrel of throughput
$
(0.45
)
|Total Opex
$
30.4
|Variable production costs per barrel of throughput
$
4.01
|Operating expenses per barrel of throughput
$
4.23
|RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin
$
27.3
|RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin per barrel of throughput
$
3.68
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|In thousands
|Mobile Refinery
|Gross profit
$
59,008
|Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities
$
3,192
|Inventory valuation adjustments
(2,033
)
|Adjusted gross margin
$
60,167
|Variable production costs attributable to cost of revenues
50,015
|Depreciation and amortization attributable to cost of revenues
8,513
|RINs
41,525
|Realized (gain) loss on hedging activities
(301
)
|Financing costs
2,266
|Other revenues
(5,733
)
|Fuel gross margin
$
156,452
|Throughput (bpd)
75,095
|Fuel gross margin per barrel of throughput
$
11.51
|Adjusted gross margin per barrel of throughput
$
4.43
|Total Opex
$
26,486
|Variable production costs per barrel of throughput
$
3.68
|Operating expenses per barrel of throughput
$
4.05
|RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin
$
115,000
|RIN Adjusted Fuel Gross Margin per barrel of throughput
$
8.46
Unaudited Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net loss from Continued and Discontinued Operations
|In thousands
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|June 30, 2023
|June 30, 2022
|June 30, 2023
|June 30, 2022
|June 30, 2023
|June 30, 2022
|Net income (loss)
$
(81,454
)
$
(63,781
)
$
(27,641
)
$
(64,590
)
$
38,947
$
(59,260
)
|Depreciation and amortization
7,658
5,644
13,156
7,534
24,541
11,367
|Income tax expense (benefit)
(27,236
)
-
(8,477
)
-
(10,966
)
-
|Interest expense
77,536
47,719
90,013
51,954
118,008
55,351
|EBITDA
$
(23,496
)
$
(10,418
)
$
67,051
$
(5,102
)
$
170,530
$
7,458
|Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities
3,370
46,901
3,115
46,633
(43,664
)
46,528
|Inventory valuation adjustments
(501
)
23,180
(2,033
)
23,180
25,553
23,180
|Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability
(9,600
)
945
(415
)
4,524
(12,760
)
(3,078
)
|Stock-based compensation
368
324.00
733.00
574
1,733
1,081
|(Gain) loss on sale of assets
(4,291
)
0
(72,032
)
(415
)
(71,109
)
(625
)
|Acquisition costs
-
9,078
4,308.00
13,638
7,197
17,203
|Enviromental clean-up
-
1,428
-
1,428
-
1,428
|Other
-
(147
)
-
(147
)
(3
)
2,106
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
(34,150
)
$
71,291
$
727
$
84,313
$
77,477
$
95,281
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
|In thousands
|Mobile Refinery
|Legacy Refining & Marketing
|Total Refining & Marketing
|Black Oil and Recovery
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|Net income (loss)
$
(42,116
)
$
(1,312
)
$
(43,428
)
$
(3,667
)
$
(34,359
)
$
(81,454
)
|Depreciation and amortization
6,119
272
6,391
1,100
167
7,658
|Income tax expense (benefit)
-
-
-
-
(27,236
)
(27,236
)
|Interest expense
4,529
-
4,529
28
72,979
77,536
|EBITDA
$
(31,468
)
$
(1,040
)
$
(32,508
)
$
(2,539
)
$
11,551
$
(23,496
)
|Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities
3,762
25
3,787
(417
)
-
3,370
|Inventory valuation adjustments
(501
)
-
(501
)
-
-
(501
)
|Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability
-
-
-
-
(9,600
)
(9,600
)
|Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
-
368
368
|(Gain) loss on sale of assets
-
-
-
499
(4,790
)
(4,291
)
|Acquisition costs
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
(28,207
)
$
(1,015
)
$
(29,222
)
$
(2,457
)
$
(2,471
)
$
(34,150
)
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
|In thousands
|Mobile Refinery
|Legacy Refining & Marketing
|Total Refining & Marketing
|Black Oil and Recovery
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|Net income (loss)
$
(5,939
)
$
(2,437
)
$
(8,376
)
$
(1,663
)
$
(17,602
)
$
(27,641
)
|Depreciation and amortization
9,999
494
10,493
2,326
337
13,156
|Income tax expense (benefit)
-
-
-
-
(8,477
)
(8,477
)
|Interest expense
8,405
-
8,405
85
81,523
90,013
|EBITDA
$
12,465
$
(1,943
)
$
10,522
$
748
$
55,781
$
67,051
|Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities
3,192
(42
)
3,150
(35
)
-
3,115
|Inventory valuation adjustments
(2,033
)
-
(2,033
)
-
-
(2,033
)
|Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability
-
-
-
-
(415
)
(415
)
|Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
-
733
733
|(Gain) loss on sale of assets
-
-
-
(1,156
)
(70,876
)
(72,032
)
|Acquisition costs
-
-
-
-
4,308
4,308
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
13,624
$
(1,985
)
$
11,639
$
(443
)
$
(10,469
)
$
727
|Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
|In thousands
|Mobile Refinery
|Legacy Refining & Marketing
|Total Refining & Marketing
|Black Oil and Recovery
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|Net income (loss)
$
(23,961
)
$
10
$
(23,951
)
$
(39,830
)
$
-
$
(63,781
)
|Depreciation and amortization
3,722
23
3,745
1,899
-
5,644
|Income tax expense (benefit)
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Interest expense
3,250
-
3,250
44,469
-
47,719
|EBITDA
$
(16,989
)
$
33
$
(16,956
)
$
6,538
$
-
$
(10,418
)
|Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities
46,901
-
46,901
-
-
46,901
|Inventory valuation adjustments
23,180
-
23,180
-
-
23,180
|Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability
-
-
-
945.00
-
945
|Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
324.00
-
324
|(Gain) loss on sale of assets
-
-
-
-
-
|Acquisition costs
9,078
-
9,078
-
-
9,078
|Enviromental clean-up
1,428
-
1,428
-
-
1,428
|Other
(19
)
-
(19
)
(128.00
)
-
(147
)
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
63,579
$
33
$
63,612
$
7,679
$
-
$
71,291
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|In thousands
|Mobile Refinery
|Legacy Refining & Marketing
|Total Refining & Marketing
|Black Oil and Recovery
|Corporate
|Consolidated
|Net income (loss)
$
(23,961
)
$
290
$
(23,671
)
$
(26,015
)
$
(14,904
)
$
(64,590
)
|Depreciation and amortization
3,722
251
3,973
3,315
246
7,534
|Income tax expense (benefit)
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Interest expense
3,250
-
3,250
44,469
4,235
51,954
|EBITDA
$
(16,989
)
$
541
$
(16,448
)
$
21,769
$
(10,423
)
$
(5,102
)
|Unrealized (gain) loss on hedging activities
46,901
-
46,901
(268.00
)
-
46,633
|Inventory valuation adjustments
23,180
-
23,180
-
-
23,180
|Gain on change in value of derivative warrant liability
-
-
-
945.00
3,579
4,524
|Stock-based compensation
-
-
-
324.00
250
574
|(Gain) loss on sale of assets
-
-
-
(415
)
-
(415
)
|Acquisition costs
9,078
-
9,078
-
4,560
13,638
|Enviromental clean-up
1,428
-
1,428
-
-
1,428
|Other
(19
)
-
(19
)
(128.00
)
-
(147
)
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
63,579
$
541
$
64,120
$
22,227
$
(2,034
)
$
84,313
Unaudited Reconciliation of Long-Term Debt to Net Long-Term Debt and Ratio of Net Debt
|In thousands
|As of
|June 30, 2023
|June 30, 2022
|December 31, 2022
|Long-Term Debt:
|Senior Convertible Note
$
15,230
$
41,543
$
95,178
|Term Loan 2025
150,075
165,000
165,000
|Finance lease liability long-term
67,290
44,640
45,164
|Finance lease liability short-term
2,320
652
1,363
|Operating lease liability long-term
66,914
3,816
44,545
|Operating lease liability short-term
25,588
953
9,012
|Long-Term Debt and Lease Obligations
$
327,417
$
256,604
$
360,262
|Unamortized discount and deferred financing costs
(33,402
)
(37,035
)
(81,918
)
|Insurance premiums financed
9,995
9,236
5,602
|Long-Term Debt and Lease Obligations per Balance Sheet
$
304,010
$
228,805
$
283,946
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
(48,532
)
(97,914
)
(141,248
)
|Restricted Cash
(3,603
)
(100
)
(4,929
)
|Total Cash and Cash Equivalents
$
(52,135
)
$
(98,014
)
$
(146,177
)
|Net Long-Term Debt
$
275,282
$
158,590
$
214,085
|Adjusted EBITDA
$
77,477
$
95,280
$
161,000
|Ratio of Net Debt
|3.6x
|1.7x
|1.3x
