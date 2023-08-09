MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bright Health Group, Inc. ("Bright Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: BHG), the technology enabled, value-driven healthcare company serving aging and underserved consumers with unmet clinical needs, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"Bright Health showed continued strong performance in the Second Quarter, including reporting our first quarter with positive Adjusted EBITDA. Our Care Delivery and Care Solutions operating segments both performed well, with each generating positive Operating Income in the quarter," said Mike Mikan, President and CEO of Bright Health. "Additionally, we expect the sale of our California Medicare Advantage announced at the end of the Second Quarter will bolster our Balance Sheet to continue on our path to long-term profitable growth."

Key Metrics

As of June 30, 2023 2022 Consumer and Patient Metrics Value-Based Consumers served1 371,000 118,000

1The value-based care consumers at June 30, 2022 have been recast for comparability to exclude approximately 384,000 consumers attributable to our Bright HealthCare- Commercial business that we exited beginning in 2023.

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ in thousands) June 30 June 30 2023 2022 2023 2022 Financial Metrics Revenue $ 297,982 $ 149,340 $ 598,532 ? $ 330,104 Net Loss from Continuing Operations $ (31,692 ) $ (74,762 ) $ (85,610 ) ? $ (196,340 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 6,413 $ (23,277 ) $ 670 $ (44,758 )

Financial Outlook

For full year 2023, Bright Health is providing the following guidance and commentary:

Bright Health is revising its 2023 financial outlook to reflect the movement of our California Medicare Advantage business to Held for Sale accounting.

Bright Health's Enterprise Revenue is expected to be between $1.15 billion and $1.2 billion

On a segment basis, Care Solutions Revenue is expected to be between $900 million and $925 million, while Care Delivery Revenue is expected to be between $250 million and $275 million

Enterprise Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio is expected to be between 17.5% and 18.5%†

Bright Health expects to be Adjusted EBITDA profitable in 2023†

† Reconciliations of projected Adjusted EBITDA and projected Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are not provided because the Company is unable to provide such reconciliations without unreasonable effort. The inability to provide a reconciliation is due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. With respect to Adjusted EBITDA, these GAAP measures may include the impact of such items as interest expense, income tax expense, transaction costs, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, impairment of goodwill or intangible assets, restructuring costs, contract termination costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, changes in the fair value of equity securities; and the tax effect of all such items. Historically, the Company has excluded these items from non-GAAP financial measures. With respect to Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio, these GAAP measures may include the impact of such items as share-based compensation and the impact of investment income. The Company currently expects to continue to exclude these items in future disclosures of non-GAAP financial measures and may also exclude other items that may arise (collectively, "non-GAAP adjustments"). The decisions and events that typically lead to the recognition of non-GAAP adjustments, such as a decision to exit part of the business, are inherently unpredictable as to if or when they may occur. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Earnings Conference Call

As previously announced, Bright Health Group will discuss the Company's results, strategy, and outlook on a conference call with investors at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time today. Bright Health Group will host a live webcast of this conference call which can be accessed from the Investor Relations page of the company's website (investors.brighthealthgroup.com). Following the call, a webcast replay will be available on the same site. This earnings release and the Form 8-K filed August 9, 2023 can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website. Accordingly, investors should monitor this portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group is a technology enabled, value-driven healthcare company that organizes and operates networks of affiliate care providers to be successful at managing population risk. We focus on serving aging and underserved consumers that have unmet clinical needs through our Fully Aligned Care Model in Florida, Texas and California, some of the largest markets in healthcare where 26% of the U.S. aging population call home. We believe everyone should have access to personal, affordable, and high-quality healthcare. Our mission is to Make healthcare right. Together. For more information, visit www.brighthealthgroup.com.

Bright Health Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,660 $ 217,006 Short-term investments $ 156 869 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $7,653 and $6,098, respectively $ 27,633 19,576 ACO REACH performance year receivable $ 623,609 99,181 Current assets of discontinued operations (Note 14) $ 3,030,870 3,187,464 Prepaids and other current assets 61,198 46,538 Total current assets 3,851,126 3,570,634 Other assets: ? Long-term investments $ 344 5,401 Property, equipment and capitalized software, net $ 18,474 21,298 Goodwill $ 401,385 401,385 Intangible assets, net $ 99,084 104,952 Long-term assets of discontinued operations (Note 14) $ - 529,117 Other non-current assets 22,740 32,265 Total other assets 542,027 1,094,418 Total assets $ 4,393,153 $ 4,665,052 Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interest, Redeemable Preferred Stock and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit) ? Current liabilities: ? Medical costs payable $ 179,855 $ 116,021 Accounts payable $ 18,476 18,714 ACO REACH performance year obligation $ 474,700 - Short-term borrowings $ 303,947 303,947 Current liabilities of discontinued operations (Note 14) $ 2,584,890 3,157,236 Other current liabilities 73,221 97,241 Total current liabilities 3,635,089 3,693,159 Other liabilities 28,792 32,208 Total liabilities 3,663,881 3,725,367 Commitments and contingencies (Note 9) ? ? Redeemable noncontrolling interests $ 244,561 219,758 Redeemable Series A preferred stock, $0.0001 par value;750,000 shares authorized in 2023 and 2022; 750,000 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022 $ 747,481 747,481 Redeemable Series B preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 175,000 shares authorized in 2023 and 2022; 175,000 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022 $ 172,936 172,936 Shareholders' equity (deficit): Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 3,000,000,000 shares authorized in 2023 and 2022; 7,972,033 and 7,878,394 shares issued and outstanding in 2023 and 2022*, respectively $ 1 1 Additional paid-in capital $ 3,021,430 2,972,333 Accumulated deficit $ (3,444,238 ) (3,156,395 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss $ (899 ) (4,429 ) Treasury Stock, at cost, 31,526 shares at June 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022*, respectively (12,000 ) (12,000 ) Total shareholders' equity (deficit) (435,706 ) (200,490 ) Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, redeemable preferred stock and shareholders' equity (deficit) $ 4,393,153 $ 4,665,052

*Shares have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the decreased number of shares resulting from a 1 for 80 reverse stock split

Bright Health Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (in thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) ? Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ? 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: ? ? Capitated revenue $ 49,764 $ 17,641 $ 99,312 $ 46,289 ACO REACH revenue 236,994 137,205 476,801 320,002 Service revenue 11,222 10,732 22,409 20,962 Investment income (loss) 2 (16,238 ) 10 (57,149 ) Total revenue 297,982 149,340 598,532 330,104 Operating expenses: ? ? ? Medical costs 245,160 130,793 505,280 310,249 Operating costs 70,280 78,997 149,798 175,785 Restructuring charges 1,285 2,793 1,586 9,657 Depreciation and amortization 4,671 8,276 10,154 16,336 Total operating expenses 321,396 220,859 666,818 512,027 Operating loss (23,414 ) (71,519 ) (68,286 ) (181,923 ) Interest expense 9,170 337 16,957 1,530 Other income - 2 - 2 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (32,584 ) (71,858 ) (85,243 ) (183,455 ) Income tax expense (892 ) 2,904 367 12,885 Net loss from continuing operations (31,692 ) (74,762 ) (85,610 ) (196,340 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (Note 14) (56,935 ) (176,568 ) (172,478 ) (235,619 ) Net Loss (88,627 ) (251,330 ) (258,088 ) (431,959 ) Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests (24,205 ) (23,336 ) (29,755 ) (37,941 ) Series A preferred stock dividend accrued (9,942 ) (9,461 ) (19,656 ) (18,399 ) Series B preferred stock dividend accrued (2,231 ) - (4,411 ) - Net loss attributable to Bright Health Group, Inc. common shareholders $ (125,005 ) $ (284,127 ) $ (311,910 ) $ (488,299 ) Basic and diluted loss per share attributable to Bright Health Group, Inc. common shareholders Continuing operations $ (8.55 ) $ (13.68 ) $ (17.59 ) $ (32.14 ) Discontinued operations (7.15 ) (22.45 ) (21.76 ) (29.97 ) Basic and diluted loss per share (15.70 ) (36.13 ) (39.35 ) (62.11 ) Basic and diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding* 7,962 7,865 7,928 7,862

*Shares have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the decreased number of shares resulting from a 1 for 80 reverse stock split

Bright Health Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) ? Six Months Ended June 30, ? 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: ? ? ? Net loss $ (258,088 ) $ (431,959 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,026 26,270 Impairment of intangible assets - 6,720 Share-based compensation 49,095 53,141 Deferred income taxes 873 1,154 Unrealized loss on equity securities - 57,151 Amortization of investments (14,173 ) 2,748 Other, net 3,891 1,834 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquired assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 6,284 (31,404 ) ACO REACH performance year receivable (524,428 ) (396,104 ) Other assets 57,846 (60,991 ) Medical cost payable (567,932 ) 231,899 Risk adjustment payable 10,925 916,713 Accounts payable and other liabilities (111,174 ) 35,312 Unearned revenue 132,129 3,577 ACO REACH performance year obligation 474,700 310,603 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (724,026 ) 726,664 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of investments (828,546 ) (1,140,896 ) Proceeds from sales, paydown, and maturities of investments 988,749 204,775 Purchases of property and equipment (2,394 ) (15,154 ) Business divestitures, net of cash disposed of (682 ) - Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (310 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 157,127 (951,585 ) Cash flows from financing activities: ? Repayments of short-term borrowings - (155,000 ) Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock - 747,481 Proceeds from issuance of common stock 2 672 Distributions to noncontrolling interest holders (4,952 ) (1,894 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,950 ) 591,259 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (571,849 ) 366,338 Cash and cash equivalents?-?beginning of year 1,932,290 1,061,179 Cash and cash equivalents?-?end of period $ 1,360,441 $ 1,427,517 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Changes in unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities in OCI $ 3,530 $ (47,051 ) Cash paid for interest 7,700 1,168

Bright Health Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Segment Information (in thousands) (Unaudited) Care Delivery ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Statement of income (loss) and operating data: 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Capitated revenue $ 49,764 $ 17,641 $ 99,312 $ 46,289 Service revenue 10,530 10,691 21,466 20,910 Total unaffiliated revenue 60,294 28,332 120,778 67,199 Affiliated revenue 5,774 204,271 7,969 572,391 Total segment revenue 66,068 232,603 128,747 639,590 Operating expenses Medical Costs 19,720 194,531 43,442 585,998 Operating Costs 32,139 32,401 61,328 63,596 Depreciation and amortization 3,178 6,369 6,310 12,745 Total operating expenses 55,037 233,301 111,080 662,339 Operating Income (Loss) $ 11,031 $ (698 ) $ 17,667 $ (22,749 )

Care Solutions ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, Statement of income (loss) and operating data: 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: ACO REACH Revenue 236,994 137,205 476,801 320,002 Service revenue 692 41 943 52 Total segment revenue 237,686 137,246 477,744 320,054 Operating expenses Medical Costs 231,279 134,274 469,874 310,908 Operating Costs 3,411 2,147 6,383 4,157 Total operating expenses 234,690 136,421 476,257 315,065 Operating Income $ 2,996 $ 825 $ 1,487 $ 4,989

Bright Health Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Historical Financials Recast Income Statement(1) (in thousands) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended Consolidated Statements of Income (loss) and operating data: March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 Revenue: Capitated revenue $ 28,648 $ 17,641 $ 33,006 $ 33,609 $ 112,904 ACO REACH revenue 182,797 137,205 145,433 188,652 654,087 Service revenue 10,230 10,732 10,076 8,563 39,601 Investment income (loss) (40,911 ) (16,238 ) 4,848 (3,128 ) (55,429 ) Total revenue 180,764 149,340 193,363 227,696 751,163 Operating costs Medical costs 179,456 130,793 152,150 200,573 662,972 Operating costs 96,788 78,997 85,577 93,044 354,406 Restructuring charges 6,864 2,793 5 19,559 29,221 Intangibles impairment - - 42,611 - 42,611 Depreciation and amortization 8,060 8,276 8,947 5,427 30,710 Total operating costs 291,168 220,859 289,290 318,603 1,119,920 Operating Income (Loss) (110,404 ) (71,519 ) (95,927 ) (90,907 ) (368,757 ) Interest expense 1,193 337 4,905 6,387 12,822 Other income - 2 (2 ) - - Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (111,597 ) (71,858 ) (100,830 ) (97,294 ) (381,579 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 9,981 2,904 3,401 (12,622 ) 3,664 Net loss from continuing operations (121,578 ) (74,762 ) (104,231 ) (84,672 ) (385,243 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (Note 2) (59,051 ) (176,568 ) (155,129 ) (583,890 ) (974,638 ) Net loss (180,629 ) (251,330 ) (259,360 ) (668,562 ) (1,359,881 ) Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests (14,605 ) (23,336 ) (46,711 ) (11,012 ) (95,664 ) Series A preferred stock dividend accrued (8,938 ) (9,461 ) (9,684 ) (9,806 ) (37,889 ) Series B preferred stock dividend accrued - - - (1,798 ) (1,798 ) Net loss attributable to Bright Health Group, Inc. common shareholders $ (204,172 ) $ (284,127 ) $ (315,755 ) $ (691,178 ) $ (1,495,232 ) Operating Cost Ratio 53.5 % 52.9 % 44.3 % 40.9 % 47.2 %

(1)The 2022 quarterly Statements of Income (Loss) have been recast to reflect the move of the IFP, MA Legacy and California MA business to discontinued operations as well as to correct the accounting for gross versus net revenue recognition conclusion from certain value-based care arrangements and an error identified in the data to account for our risk adjustment factor.

Bright Health Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Historical Financials Recast Income Statement(1) (in thousands) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Consolidated Statements of Income (loss) and operating data: March 31, June 30, 2023 2023 Revenue: Capitated revenue $ 49,548 $ 49,764 ACO REACH revenue 239,807 236,994 Service revenue 11,187 11,222 Investment income 8 2 Total revenue 300,550 297,982 Operating costs Medical costs 260,120 245,160 Operating costs 79,518 70,280 Restructuring charges 301 1,285 Depreciation and amortization 5,483 4,671 Total operating costs 345,422 321,396 Operating Income (Loss) (44,872 ) (23,414 ) Interest expense 7,787 9,170 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (52,659 ) (32,584 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 1,259 (892 ) Net loss from continuing operations (53,918 ) (31,692 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (115,543 ) (56,935 ) Net loss (169,461 ) (88,627 ) Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests (5,550 ) (24,205 ) Series A preferred stock dividend accrued (9,714 ) (9,942 ) Series B preferred stock dividend accrued (2,180 ) (2,231 ) Net loss attributable to Bright Health Group, Inc. common shareholders $ (186,905 ) $ (125,005 ) Operating Cost Ratio 26.5 % 23.6 %

(1)The 2023 quarterly Statement of Income (Loss) have been recast to reflect the move of the IFP, MA Legacy and California MA business to discontinued operations as well as to correct the accounting for gross versus net revenue recognition conclusion from certain value-based care arrangements and an error identified in the data to account for our risk adjustment factor.

Bright Health Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries Historical Financials Recast Segment Information (1) (in thousands) (Unaudited) Care Delivery ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, December 31, Statement of income (loss) and operating data: 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 Revenue: Capitated revenue $ 28,648 $ 17,641 $ 33,006 $ 33,609 $ 112,904 Service revenue 10,219 10,691 10,050 8,527 39,487 Total unaffiliated revenue 38,867 28,332 43,056 42,136 152,391 Affiliated revenue 368,120 204,271 257,707 209,522 1,039,620 Total segment revenue 406,987 232,603 300,763 251,658 1,192,011 Operating expenses Medical Costs 391,467 194,531 264,013 367,731 1,217,742 Operating Costs 31,195 32,401 30,392 30,797 124,785 Intangible Asset Impairment - - 42,611 - 42,611 Depreciation and amortization 6,376 6,369 6,374 3,115 22,234 Total operating expenses 429,038 233,301 343,390 401,643 1,407,372 Operating loss $ (22,051 ) $ (698 ) $ (42,627 ) $ (149,985 ) $ (215,361 )

Care Delivery ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, June 30, Statement of income (loss) and operating data: 2023 2023 Revenue: Capitated revenue $ 49,548 $ 49,764 Service revenue 10,936 10,530 Total unaffiliated revenue 60,484 60,294 Affiliated revenue 2,195 5,774 Total segment revenue 62,679 66,068 Operating expenses Medical Costs 23,722 19,720 Operating Costs 29,189 32,139 Depreciation and amortization 3,132 3,178 Total operating expenses 56,043 55,037 Operating income $ 6,636 $ 11,031

(1)The segment financials have been recast to reflect the change in our reportable segments and the move of the IFP, MA Legacy and California MA business to discontinued operations as well as to correct the accounting for gross versus net revenue recognition conclusion from certain value-based care arrangements.

Bright Health Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Historical Financials

Recast Segment Information (1)

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Care Solutions ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Year Ended March 31, June 30, September 30, December 31, December 31, Statement of income (loss) and operating data: 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 Revenue: ACO REACH Revenue 182,797 137,205 145,433 188,652 654,087 Service revenue 11 41 26 36 114 Total segment revenue 182,808 137,246 145,459 188,688 654,201 Operating expenses Medical Costs 176,634 134,274 146,253 187,108 644,269 Operating Costs 2,010 2,147 2,321 2,030 8,508 Total operating expenses 178,644 136,421 148,574 189,138 652,777 Operating income (loss) $ 4,164 $ 825 $ (3,115 ) $ (450 ) $ 1,424

Care Solutions ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, June 30, Statement of income (loss) and operating data: 2022 2023 Revenue: ACO REACH Revenue 239,807 236,994 Service revenue 251 692 Total segment revenue 240,058 237,686 Operating expenses Medical Costs 238,595 231,279 Operating Costs 2,972 3,411 Total operating expenses 241,567 234,690 Operating income (loss) $ (1,509 ) $ 2,996

(1)The segment financials have been recast to reflect the change in our reportable segments and the move of the IFP, MA Legacy and California MA business to discontinued operations as well as to correct the accounting for gross versus net revenue recognition conclusion from certain value-based care arrangements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the non-GAAP financial measures Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio. We define Adjusted EBITDA as Net Loss excluding loss from discontinued operations, interest expense, income taxes, transaction costs, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, restructuring costs, contract termination costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration, and changes in the fair value of equity securities. We define Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio as Operating Cost Ratio excluding share-based compensation expense. These non-GAAP measures have been presented in this quarterly Earnings Release as supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP because we believe they assist management and investors in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding and including items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management believes these measures are useful to investors in highlighting trends in our operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which we operate and capital investments. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio to supplement GAAP measures of performance in the evaluation of the effectiveness of our business strategies, to make budgeting decisions, to establish discretionary annual incentive compensation and to compare our performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. Management supplements GAAP results with non-GAAP financial measures to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized term under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Net Income (Loss) as a measure of financial performance or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow available for management's discretionary use as it does not consider certain cash requirements such as interest payments, tax payments and debt service requirements. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company.

Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio is not a recognized term under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to Operating Cost Ratio as a measure of financial performance or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, ($ in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (88,627 ) $ (251,330 ) $ (258,088 ) $ (431,959 ) Loss from Discontinued Operations (a) 56,935 176,568 172,478 235,619 EBITDA adjustments from continuing operations Interest expense 9,170 337 16,957 1,530 Income tax benefit (expense) (892 ) 2,904 367 12,885 Transaction costs (b) 8,096 271 9,948 382 Depreciation and amortization 4,671 8,276 10,154 16,336 Share-based compensation expense (c) 15,775 20,220 49,095 53,141 Restructuring costs (d) 1,285 2,793 1,586 9,657 Contract termination costs (e) - 500 - 500 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (f) - - (1,827 ) - Change in fair value of equity securities - 16,184 - 57,151 EBITDA adjustments from continuing operations $ 38,105 $ 51,485 $ 86,280 $ 151,582 Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,413 $ (23,277 ) $ 670 $ (44,758 )

(a) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022, Adjusted EBITDA excludes the impact of discontinued operations. The comparable period in 2022 has been recast to exclude these impacts. Represents losses associated with the Commercial business segment and MA Legacy operations that we exited at the end of 2022 and the California Medicare Advantage business classified as held for sale. (b) Transaction costs include accounting, tax, valuation, consulting, legal and investment banking fees directly relating to financing initiatives. These costs can vary from period to period and impact comparability, and we do not believe such transaction costs reflect the ongoing performance of our business. (c) Represents non-cash compensation expense related to stock option and restricted stock unit award grants, which can vary from period to period based on a number of factors, including the timing, quantity and grant date fair value of the awards. (d) Restructuring costs represent severance costs as part of a workforce reduction and impairment of certain long-lived assets relating to our decision to exit the Commercial business for the 2023 plan year. (e) Represents amounts paid for early termination of existing vendor contracts and leases. Beginning in the second quarter of 2023, this amount excludes the impact of MA legacy operations that we exited at the end of 2022 as these amounts are now included in the Loss from Discontinued Operations. The adjustment in the comparable period in 2022 has been recast to include these impacts. (f) Represents the non-cash change in fair value of contingent consideration from business combinations, which is remeasured at fair value each reporting period.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio for the periods presented:

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating Cost Ratio 23.6% 52.9% 25.0% 53.3% Impact of share-based compensation expense (a) (5.3)% (13.5)% (8.2)% (16.1)% Adjusted Operating Cost Ratio (b) 18.3% 39.4% 16.8% 37.2%

(a) Represents non-cash compensation expense related to stock option and restricted stock unit award grants, which can vary from period to period based on a number of factors, including the timing, quantity and grant date fair value of the awards. (b) The Three Months Ended June 30 and the Six Months Ended June 30 are higher by 3.9% and 5.5%, respectively, due to the impacts of income (loss) driven from unrealized gains and losses on equity securities and realized gains and losses on sales of investments

