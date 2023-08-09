MINNEAPOLIS & REHOVOT, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) ("Stratasys" or the "Company"), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Compared to Second Quarter 2022:

Revenue of $159.8 million compared to $166.6 million in second quarter 2022.

GAAP gross margin of 41.5%, compared to 40.5%.

Non-GAAP gross margin of 48.5%, compared to 47.6%.

GAAP operating loss of $33.7 million, which includes one-time extraordinary costs related to prospective and potential mergers and acquisitions, defense against hostile tender offer, proxy contest and related professional fees, compared to an operating loss of $23.5 million.

Non-GAAP operating income of $5.0 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $1.9 million.

GAAP net loss of $38.6 million, or $0.56 per diluted share which includes the one-time costs noted above, compared to a net loss of $24.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share.

Non-GAAP net income of $2.5 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.2 million, or $0.02 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $10.6 million, compared to $7.4 million.

Cash used in operations of $23.2 million, compared to cash used in operations of $22.8 million in the year-ago quarter, due to the timing of annual incentive payments, increases in accounts receivable, costs related to prospective and potential mergers and acquisitions, defense against hostile tender offer, proxy contest and related professional fees.

Dr. Yoav Zeif, Stratasys' Chief Executive Officer stated, "Leveraging our position in polymer additive manufacturing, resilient business model and strong financial profile, Stratasys once again delivered solid operating and financial results despite persistent macroeconomic headwinds. For the second consecutive quarter we delivered record revenues from both consumables and customer service, demonstrating the growth in utilization of our systems even as customer capital budgets remain constrained. Our relentless focus on execution continued to drive meaningful improvements in adjusted gross margins both sequentially and year over year, as we delivered our eighth consecutive quarter of positive adjusted earnings per share."

Dr. Zeif continued, "I would like to thank our employees who have continued to maintain their focus, furthering the execution of our strategy with excellence and helping to make Stratasys the healthiest and strongest-growing business in our industry. Despite the various M&A scenarios emerging in the industry, customers across all of our technologies remain highly engaged and confident in Stratasys as we continue to look for ways to expand our innovation and suite of offerings. The addition of Covestro's Additive Manufacturing business has yielded immediate results, and our expected combination with Desktop Metal will create comprehensive offerings across the industrial landscape. Additive manufacturing is on the edge of tremendous growth as customers accelerate the use of our technologies at production scale. Together with our fortress balance sheet and resilient business model, we are well-positioned to drive profitable growth as we continue to create shareholder value."

2023 Financial Outlook:

Based on current market conditions and assuming that the impacts of global inflationary pressures, interest rate hikes and supply chain costs do not impede economic activity further, the Company is reiterating its revenue guidance and the remainder of its outlook for 2023, other than GAAP earnings, as follows:

Full year revenue of $630 million to $670 million.

Sequential quarterly revenue growth, notably higher in the second half.

Based on current logistics and materials costs, full year non-GAAP gross margins of 48.0% to 49.0%, with a majority of the year-over-year improvement in the second half of 2023.

Full year non-GAAP operating expenses in the range of $290 million to $300 million.

Full year non-GAAP operating margins in a range of 2.5% to 3.5%, with improving profitable margins as the year progresses.

GAAP net loss of $115 million to $96 million, or ($1.66) to ($1.39) per diluted share, which includes one-time extraordinary costs associated with the proxy contest and merger-related activities.

Non-GAAP net income of $9 million to $17 million, or $0.12 to $0.24 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA of $35 million to $50 million.

Capital expenditures of $20 million to $25 million.

2023 non-GAAP earnings guidance excludes $30 million to $32 million of projected amortization of intangible assets, $28 million to $30 million of share-based compensation expense, and reorganization, one-time extraordinary costs associated with the proxy contest and merger-related activities and other expenses of $53 million to $59 million. 2023 non-GAAP guidance includes tax adjustments of $2 million to $3 million on the above non-GAAP items.

Medium Term Financial Forecast:

In addition, the Company is reiterating its forecast for key annual financial metrics:

2024 gross margin above 50% and positive free cash flow.

2026 revenues to grow organically to greater than $1 billion, with adjusted EBITDA margin of 15% or greater.

Appropriate reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are provided in a table at the end of our press release and slide presentation, with itemized detail concerning the non-GAAP financial measures.

Stratasys Ltd. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share data) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 144,366 $ 150,470 Short-term deposits 61,000 177,367 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $0.8 million and $0.9 million as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 156,264 144,739 Inventories 211,186 194,054 Prepaid expenses 10,187 5,767 Other current assets 27,463 27,823 Total current assets 610,466 700,220 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 200,994 195,063 Goodwill 92,946 64,953 Other intangible assets, net 148,613 121,402 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,513 18,122 Long-term investments 138,624 141,610 Other non-current assets 18,269 18,420 Total non-current assets 619,959 559,570 Total assets $ 1,230,425 $ 1,259,790 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 69,793 $ 72,921 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 50,763 45,912 Accrued compensation and related benefits 29,534 34,432 Deferred revenues - short term 51,865 50,220 Operating lease liabilities - short term 6,842 7,169 Total current liabilities 208,797 210,654 Non-current liabilities Deferred revenues - long term 27,399 25,214 Deferred income taxes - long term 6,995 5,638 Operating lease liabilities - long term 13,346 10,670 Contingent consideration 26,151 23,707 Other non-current liabilities 24,510 24,475 Total non-current liabilities 98,401 89,704 Total liabilities 307,198 300,358 Equity Ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 nominal value, authorized 180,000 thousands shares; 68,942 thousands shares and 67,086 thousands shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 193 187 Additional paid-in capital 3,073,396 3,048,915 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,671 ) (12,818 ) Accumulated deficit (2,137,691 ) (2,076,852 ) 923,227 959,432 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,230,425 $ 1,259,790

Stratasys Ltd. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales Products $ 109,112 $ 115,721 $ 210,083 $ 228,794 Services 50,639 50,882 99,045 101,238 159,751 166,603 309,128 330,032 Cost of sales Products 57,576 61,132 108,689 120,505 Services 35,953 38,078 68,822 72,457 93,529 99,210 177,511 192,962 Gross profit 66,222 67,393 131,617 137,070 Operating expenses Research and development, net 24,305 24,346 45,780 48,344 Selling, general and administrative 75,576 66,592 136,293 131,855 99,881 90,938 182,073 180,199 Operating loss (33,659 ) (23,545 ) (50,456 ) (43,129 ) Financial income (expenses), net 687 (1,170 ) 1,460 (2,532 ) Loss before income taxes (32,972 ) (24,715 ) (48,996 ) (45,661 ) Income tax benefit (expenses) (725 ) 429 (4,500 ) 502 Share in losses of associated companies (4,918 ) (99 ) (7,343 ) (174 ) Net loss $ (38,615 ) $ (24,385 ) $ (60,839 ) $ (45,333 ) Net loss per share Basic $ (0.56 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.89 ) $ (0.69 ) Diluted $ (0.56 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (0.89 ) $ (0.69 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 68,648 66,568 68,107 66,151 Diluted 68,648 66,568 68,107 66,151

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Non-GAAP 2023 2022 Non-GAAP 2022 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts) Gross profit (1) $ 66,222 $ 11,283 $ 77,505 $ 67,393 $ 11,914 $ 79,307 Operating income (loss) (1,2) (33,659 ) 38,666 $ 5,007 (23,545 ) 25,479 $ 1,934 Net income (loss) (1,2,3) (38,615 ) 41,148 $ 2,533 (24,385 ) 25,560 $ 1,175 Net income (loss) per diluted (4) $ (0.56 ) $ 0.60 $ 0.04 $ (0.37 ) $ 0.39 $ 0.02 (1) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 5,014 6,954 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 999 1,080 Restructuring and other related costs 3,378 15 Impairment charges and write off 1,892 3,865 11,283 11,914 (2) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 2,686 2,218 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 7,024 7,751 Restructuring and other related costs 2,468 - Revaluation of investments - 1,255 Contingent consideration 347 596 Legal, consulting and other expenses 14,858 1,745 27,383 13,565 38,666 25,479 (3) Corresponding tax effect 213 81 Finance expenses 175 - Equity method related amortization and other 2,094 - $ 41,148 $ 25,560 (4) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding- Diluted 68,648 69,272 66,568 67,070

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Non-GAAP 2023 2022 Non-GAAP 2022 GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP GAAP Adjustments Non-GAAP U.S. dollars and shares in thousands (except per share amounts) Gross profit (1) $ 131,617 $ 16,582 $ 148,199 $ 137,070 $ 19,603 $ 156,673 Operating income (loss) (1,2) (50,456 ) 56,981 $ 6,525 (43,129 ) 47,086 $ 3,957 Net income (loss) (1,2,3) (60,839 ) 64,454 $ 3,615 (45,333 ) 47,718 $ 2,385 Net income (loss) (4) $ (0.89 ) $ 0.95 $ 0.05 $ (0.69 ) $ 0.73 $ 0.04 (1) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 9,015 13,920 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 1,931 1,980 Restructuring and other related costs 3,744 (162 ) Impairment charges and write off 1,892 3,865 16,582 19,603 (2) Acquired intangible assets amortization expense 4,880 4,443 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 14,332 15,384 Restructuring and other related costs 4,266 555 Revaluation of investments 580 2,316 Contingent consideration 612 803 Legal, consulting and other expenses 15,729 3,982 40,399 27,483 56,981 47,086 (3) Corresponding tax effect 3,251 - Finance expenses 638 226 Equity method related amortization and other 3,584 406 $ 64,454 $ 47,718 (4) Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding- Diluted 68,107 68,683 66,151 67,071

