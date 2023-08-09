WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE: CRL) today reported its results for the second quarter of 2023. For the quarter, revenue was $1.06 billion, an increase of 8.9% from $973.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.
Acquisitions contributed 0.2% to consolidated second-quarter revenue growth. The divestiture of the Avian Vaccine business in December 2022 reduced reported revenue growth by 2.3%, and the impact of foreign currency translation reduced reported revenue growth by 0.2% for the quarter. Excluding the effect of these items, organic revenue growth of 11.2% was driven primarily by the Research Models and Services (RMS) and Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA) business segments.
On a GAAP basis, second-quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $97.0 million, a decrease of 11.3% from $109.3 million for the same period in 2022. Second-quarter diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis were $1.89, a decrease of 11.3% from $2.13 for the second quarter of 2022. GAAP earnings per share included a loss from the Company's venture capital and other strategic investments of $0.03 per share in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of $0.14 per share for the same period in 2022. Certain venture capital and other strategic investment performance has been excluded from the Company's non-GAAP results.
On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $138.3 million for the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 2.5% from $141.9 million for the same period in 2022. Second-quarter diluted earnings per share on a non-GAAP basis were $2.69, a decrease of 2.9% from $2.77 per share for the second quarter of 2022.
The lower GAAP and non-GAAP net income and earnings per share were driven primarily by non-operating items, including increased interest expense and a higher tax rate, as well as the impact of the Avian Vaccine divestiture.
James C. Foster, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We were pleased with our second-quarter financial results, highlighted by another strong quarter for the DSA segment and the expected improvement in the RMS and Manufacturing segments. We believe our significant scientific breadth and experience, as well as the substantial scale and duration of our DSA backlog, are important differentiators during times of macroeconomic or funding uncertainty."
"We are also closely monitoring the near-term demand trends that show more cautious spending by biopharmaceutical clients. In this environment, we believe clients will look for scientific partners who can provide even more efficiency and speed to market, and that they will continue to choose Charles River in order to derive additional value through our flexible and efficient outsourcing solutions. We believe these factors will enable us to effectively manage the business and give us confidence in our revenue growth and non-GAAP earnings per share guidance for the year, which we are narrowing to the upper ends of the previous ranges," Mr. Foster concluded.
Second-Quarter Segment Results
Research Models and Services (RMS)
Revenue for the RMS segment was $209.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 12.6% from $186.4 million in the second quarter of 2022. The impact of foreign currency translation reduced revenue by 1.3% in the quarter. Organic revenue growth of 13.9% was driven by broad-based growth for research models in all geographies, particularly in China, as well as for research model services, primarily the Insourcing Solutions (IS) business.
In the second quarter of 2023, the RMS segment's GAAP operating margin increased to 23.3% from 21.2% in the second quarter of 2022, and on a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin increased to 26.4% from 24.9%. The GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin increases were driven primarily by the timing of large model shipments in China.
Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA)
Revenue for the DSA segment was $663.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, an increase of 12.1% from $591.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. The SAMDI Tech acquisition contributed 0.3% to reported DSA revenue growth, and the impact of foreign currency translation was negligible in the quarter. Organic revenue growth of 11.7% was driven by the Safety Assessment business, as a result of higher pricing and study volume.
In the second quarter of 2023, the DSA segment's GAAP operating margin increased to 24.3% from 21.8% in the second quarter of 2022, and on a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin increased to 27.6% from 25.3%. The GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin increases were driven by operating leverage from higher revenue in the Safety Assessment business.
Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing)
Revenue for the Manufacturing segment was $186.5 million in the second quarter of 2023, a decrease of 4.2% from $194.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. The impact of the Avian Vaccine divestiture reduced revenue by 10.8%, and the impact of foreign currency translation was negligible. Organic revenue growth of 6.6% for the quarter was driven primarily by the CDMO and Microbial Solutions businesses.
In the second quarter of 2023, the Manufacturing segment's GAAP operating margin decreased to 13.1% from 32.1% in the second quarter of 2022, and on a non-GAAP basis, the operating margin decreased to 22.9% from 28.6% in the second quarter of 2022. The GAAP and non-GAAP operating margin declines were primarily the result of lower operating margins in the Biologics Testing and CDMO businesses. The GAAP operating margin decline was also driven by an acquisition-related adjustment in the CDMO business that benefited second-quarter 2022 results.
Updates 2023 Guidance
The Company is updating its 2023 financial guidance, which was previously provided on May 11, 2023. The Company is narrowing its revenue growth and non-GAAP earnings per share outlooks to largely reflect its solid first-half financial performance and the successful implementation of mitigation efforts around NHP supply constraints. These benefits are anticipated to be partially offset by near-term demand trends as biopharmaceutical clients appear to be reprioritizing their pipelines and tightening R&D budgets.
The Company's 2023 guidance for revenue growth and earnings per share is as follows:
2023 GUIDANCE
CURRENT
PRIOR
Revenue growth, reported
2.5% - 4.5%
2.0% - 4.5%
Impact of divestitures/(acquisitions), net
~1.5%
~1.5%
Impact of 53rd week in 2022
~1.5%
~1.5%
Unfavorable/(favorable) impact of foreign exchange
0.0% - (0.5)%
0.0% - (0.5)%
Revenue growth, organic (1)
5.5% - 7.5%
5.0% - 7.5%
GAAP EPS estimate
$7.60 - $8.20
$7.45 - $8.45
Acquisition-related amortization
~$2.00
~$2.00
Acquisition and integration-related adjustments (2)
$0.20 - $0.25
~$0.10
Venture capital and other strategic investment losses/(gains), net (3)
$0.06
$0.03
Other items (4)
~$0.40
$0.30 - $0.35
Non-GAAP EPS estimate
$10.30 - $10.90
$9.90 - $10.90
Footnotes to Guidance Table:
(1) Organic revenue growth is defined as reported revenue growth adjusted for completed acquisitions and divestitures, the 53rd week in 2022, and foreign currency translation.
(2) These adjustments are related to the evaluation and integration of acquisitions and divestitures, and primarily include transaction, advisory, certain third-party integration costs, and certain costs associated with acquisition-related efficiency initiatives.
(3) Venture capital and other strategic investment performance only includes recognized gains or losses on certain investments. The Company does not forecast the future performance of these investments.
(4) These items primarily relate to charges associated with U.S. and international tax legislation that necessitated changes to the Company's international financing structure; certain third-party legal costs related to (a) environmental litigation related to the Microbial Solutions business and (b) investigations by the U.S. government into the NHP supply chain related to our Safety Assessment business; and (c) severance and other costs related to the Company's efficiency initiatives.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
The Company reports non-GAAP results in this press release, which exclude often-one-time charges and other items that are outside of normal operations. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results is provided in the schedules at the end of this press release.
|CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|SCHEDULE 1
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|(in thousands, except for per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|July 1, 2023
|June 25, 2022
|July 1, 2023
|June 25, 2022
|Service revenue
$
874,891
$
782,827
$
1,732,257
$
1,503,312
|Product revenue
185,046
190,304
357,053
383,748
|Total revenue
1,059,937
973,131
2,089,310
1,887,060
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of services provided (excluding amortization of intangible assets)
578,099
522,623
1,143,576
1,009,487
|Cost of products sold (excluding amortization of intangible assets)
82,861
93,782
169,103
184,029
|Selling, general and administrative
199,758
131,711
374,604
281,744
|Amortization of intangible assets
34,274
37,604
69,190
75,611
|Operating income
164,945
187,411
332,837
336,189
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
1,426
188
2,232
315
|Interest expense
(35,044
)
(3,703
)
(69,424
)
(13,137
)
|Other expense, net
(2,663
)
(39,783
)
(5,940
)
(68,408
)
|Income before income taxes
128,664
144,113
259,705
254,959
|Provision for income taxes
29,221
33,449
56,308
49,069
|Net income
99,443
110,664
203,397
205,890
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
2,423
1,343
3,246
3,547
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
97,020
$
109,321
$
200,151
$
202,343
|Earnings per common share
|Net income attributable to common shareholders:
|Basic
$
1.89
$
2.15
$
3.91
$
3.99
|Diluted
$
1.89
$
2.13
$
3.90
$
3.94
|Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding;
|Basic
51,216
50,823
51,157
50,732
|Diluted
51,467
51,283
51,382
51,293
|CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|SCHEDULE 2
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|July 1, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
$
200,445
$
233,912
|Trade receivables and contract assets, net of allowances for credit losses of $18,040 and $11,278, respectively
800,646
752,390
|Inventories
285,280
255,809
|Prepaid assets
105,020
89,341
|Other current assets
113,389
107,580
|Total current assets
1,504,780
1,439,032
|Property, plant and equipment, net
1,529,640
1,465,655
|Venture capital and strategic equity investments
300,281
311,602
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
397,192
391,762
|Goodwill
2,916,593
2,849,903
|Intangible assets, net
929,890
955,275
|Deferred tax assets
38,540
41,262
|Other assets
155,465
148,279
|Total assets
$
7,772,381
$
7,602,770
|Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
140,204
205,915
|Accrued compensation
190,802
197,078
|Deferred revenue
257,396
264,259
|Accrued liabilities
220,704
219,758
|Other current liabilities
198,517
204,575
|Total current liabilities
1,007,623
1,091,585
|Long-term debt, net and finance leases
2,678,472
2,707,531
|Operating lease right-of-use liabilities
401,628
389,745
|Deferred tax liabilities
207,404
215,582
|Other long-term liabilities
177,252
174,822
|Total liabilities
4,472,379
4,579,265
|Redeemable noncontrolling interest
42,447
42,427
|Equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
-
-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value; 120,000 shares authorized; 51,370 shares issued and 51,266 shares outstanding as of July 1, 2023, and 50,944 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022
513
509
|Additional paid-in capital
1,850,385
1,804,940
|Retained earnings
1,633,052
1,432,901
|Treasury stock, at cost, 104 and zero shares, as of July 1, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively
(23,978
)
-
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(208,269
)
(262,057
)
|Total equity attributable to common shareholders
3,251,703
2,976,293
|Noncontrolling interests (nonredeemable)
5,852
4,785
|Total equity
3,257,555
2,981,078
|Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
$
7,772,381
$
7,602,770
|CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|SCHEDULE 3
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
|(in thousands)
|Six Months Ended
|July 1, 2023
|June 25, 2022
|Cash flows relating to operating activities
|Net income
$
203,397
$
205,890
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
154,740
151,720
|Stock-based compensation
29,730
29,549
|Loss on debt extinguishment and amortization of other financing costs
-
1,987
|Deferred income taxes
(16,555
)
(14,684
)
|Loss on venture capital and strategic equity investments, net
5,176
23,515
|Loss on divestitures, net
563
-
|Changes in fair value of contingent consideration arrangements
1,810
(15,420
)
|Other, net
21,721
13,520
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Trade receivables and contract assets, net
(48,249
)
(117,642
)
|Inventories
(32,671
)
(63,725
)
|Accounts payable
(24,985
)
31,466
|Accrued compensation
(7,648
)
(38,173
)
|Deferred revenue
(6,796
)
27,641
|Customer contract deposits
(17,519
)
16,100
|Other assets and liabilities, net
(5,209
)
360
|Net cash provided by operating activities
257,505
252,104
|Cash flows relating to investing activities
|Acquisition of businesses and assets, net of cash acquired
(50,166
)
(283,392
)
|Capital expenditures
(174,258
)
(163,316
)
|Purchases of investments and contributions to venture capital investments
(22,689
)
(108,842
)
|Proceeds from sale of investments
2,943
205
|Other, net
(1,057
)
(4,774
)
|Net cash used in investing activities
(245,227
)
(560,119
)
|Cash flows relating to financing activities
|Proceeds from long-term debt and revolving credit facility
281,796
2,180,511
|Proceeds from exercises of stock options
15,719
15,571
|Payments on long-term debt, revolving credit facility, and finance lease obligations
(317,049
)
(1,856,262
)
|Purchase of treasury stock
(23,978
)
(38,468
)
|Payments of contingent consideration
(2,711
)
(10,356
)
|Purchases of additional equity interests, net
-
(15,438
)
|Other, net
-
(17,405
)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(46,223
)
258,153
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
1,508
10,756
|Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(32,437
)
(39,106
)
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period
241,214
246,314
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period
$
208,777
$
207,208
|CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|SCHEDULE 4
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP
|SELECTED BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)(1)
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|July 1, 2023
|June 25, 2022
|July 1, 2023
|June 25, 2022
|Research Models and Services
|Revenue
$
209,948
$
186,410
$
409,714
$
362,952
|Operating income
48,918
39,526
89,327
87,408
|Operating income as a % of revenue
23.3
%
21.2
%
21.8
%
24.1
%
|Add back:
|Amortization related to acquisitions
5,491
5,472
10,985
9,310
|Severance
-
453
-
1,127
|Acquisition related adjustments (2)
997
971
1,827
1,354
|Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income
$
6,488
$
6,896
$
12,812
$
11,791
|Operating income, excluding non-GAAP adjustments
$
55,406
$
46,422
$
102,139
$
99,199
|Non-GAAP operating income as a % of revenue
26.4
%
24.9
%
24.9
%
27.3
%
|Depreciation and amortization
$
13,949
$
13,228
$
27,438
$
22,697
|Capital expenditures
$
7,493
$
13,850
$
26,577
$
22,496
|Discovery and Safety Assessment
|Revenue
$
663,457
$
591,917
$
1,325,810
$
1,136,176
|Operating income
161,538
128,793
332,969
233,779
|Operating income as a % of revenue
24.3
%
21.8
%
25.1
%
20.6
%
|Add back:
|Amortization related to acquisitions
17,744
20,849
35,231
43,214
|Severance
-
387
-
461
|Acquisition related adjustments (2)
2,359
(2,591
)
2,603
(5,514
)
|Site consolidation costs, impairments and other items (3)
1,492
2,287
4,297
2,356
|Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income
$
21,595
$
20,932
$
42,131
$
40,517
|Operating income, excluding non-GAAP adjustments
$
183,133
$
149,725
$
375,100
$
274,296
|Non-GAAP operating income as a % of revenue
27.6
%
25.3
%
28.3
%
24.1
%
|Depreciation and amortization
$
43,124
$
44,626
$
85,574
$
91,415
|Capital expenditures
$
48,326
$
41,578
$
113,510
$
90,508
|Manufacturing Solutions
|Revenue
$
186,532
$
194,804
$
353,786
$
387,932
|Operating income
24,403
62,503
26,509
108,871
|Operating income as a % of revenue
13.1
%
32.1
%
7.5
%
28.1
%
|Add back:
|Amortization related to acquisitions
11,125
11,373
23,146
23,271
|Severance
2,517
271
3,433
378
|Acquisition related adjustments (2)
2,182
(18,888
)
3,011
(14,746
)
|Site consolidation costs, impairments and other items (3)
2,550
519
9,612
1,940
|Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income
$
18,374
$
(6,725
)
$
39,202
$
10,843
|Operating income, excluding non-GAAP adjustments
$
42,777
$
55,778
$
65,711
$
119,714
|Non-GAAP operating income as a % of revenue
22.9
%
28.6
%
18.6
%
30.9
%
|Depreciation and amortization
$
19,523
$
18,000
$
39,607
$
36,482
|Capital expenditures
$
10,862
$
24,431
$
32,600
$
47,259
|Unallocated Corporate Overhead
$
(69,914
)
$
(43,411
)
$
(115,968
)
$
(93,869
)
|Add back:
|Severance
-
167
-
1,254
|Acquisition related adjustments (2)
4,799
3,014
7,002
7,130
|Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating expense
$
4,799
$
3,181
$
7,002
$
8,384
|Unallocated corporate overhead, excluding non-GAAP adjustments
$
(65,115
)
$
(40,230
)
$
(108,966
)
$
(85,485
)
|Total
|Revenue
$
1,059,937
$
973,131
$
2,089,310
$
1,887,060
|Operating income
164,945
187,411
332,837
336,189
|Operating income as a % of revenue
15.6
%
19.3
%
|
15.9
%
17.8
%
|Add back:
|Amortization related to acquisitions
34,360
37,694
69,362
75,795
|Severance
2,517
1,278
3,433
3,220
|Acquisition related adjustments (2)
10,337
(17,494
)
14,443
(11,776
)
|Site consolidation costs, impairments and other items (3)
4,042
2,806
13,909
4,296
|Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income
$
51,256
$
24,284
$
101,147
$
71,535
|Operating income, excluding non-GAAP adjustments
$
216,201
$
211,695
$
433,984
$
407,724
|Non-GAAP operating income as a % of revenue
20.4
%
21.8
%
20.8
%
21.6
%
|Depreciation and amortization
$
77,671
$
76,421
$
154,740
$
151,720
|Capital expenditures
$
67,383
$
82,852
$
174,258
$
163,316
(1)
|Charles River management believes that supplementary non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to allow investors to gain a meaningful understanding of our core operating results and future prospects, without the effect of often-one-time charges and other items which are outside our normal operations, consistent with the manner in which management measures and forecasts the Company's performance. The supplementary non-GAAP financial measures included are not meant to be considered superior to, or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company intends to continue to assess the potential value of reporting non-GAAP results consistent with applicable rules, regulations and guidance.
(2)
|These adjustments are related to the evaluation and integration of acquisitions, which primarily include transaction, third-party integration, and certain compensation costs, fair value adjustments associated with contingent consideration arrangements, and an adjustment related to certain indirect tax liabilities.
(3)
|Other items include certain third-party legal costs related to (a) an environmental litigation related to the Microbial business and (b) investigations by the U.S. government into the NHP supply chain applicable to our Safety Assessment business.
|CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
|SCHEDULE 5
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO NON-GAAP EARNINGS (UNAUDITED)(1)
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|July 1, 2023
|June 25, 2022
|July 1, 2023
|June 25, 2022
|Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
97,020
$
109,321
$
200,151
$
202,343
|Add back:
|Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income (Refer to previous schedule)
51,256
24,284
101,147
71,535
|Venture capital and strategic equity investment losses, net
1,873
9,612
5,155
23,515
|Loss on divestitures (2)
1,003
-
562
-
|Other (3)
596
3,608
495
3,965
|Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments:
|Non-cash tax provision related to international financing structure (4)
1,296
1,341
2,420
2,463
|Tax effect of the remaining non-GAAP adjustments
(14,759
)
(6,293
)
(28,658
)
(20,813
)
|Net income attributable to common shareholders, excluding non-GAAP adjustments
$
138,285
$
141,873
$
281,272
$
283,008
|Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
51,216
50,823
51,157
50,732
|Effect of dilutive securities:
|Stock options, restricted stock units and performance share units
251
460
225
561
|Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
51,467
51,283
51,382
51,293
|Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:
|Basic
$
1.89
$
2.15
$
3.91
$
3.99
|Diluted
$
1.89
$
2.13
$
3.90
$
3.94
|Basic, excluding non-GAAP adjustments
$
2.70
$
2.79
$
5.50
$
5.58
|Diluted, excluding non-GAAP adjustments
$
2.69
$
2.77
$
5.47
$
5.52
(1)
|Charles River management believes that supplementary non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to allow investors to gain a meaningful understanding of our core operating results and future prospects, without the effect of often-one-time charges and other items which are outside our normal operations, consistent with the manner in which management measures and forecasts the Company's performance. The supplementary non-GAAP financial measures included are not meant to be considered superior to, or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company intends to continue to assess the potential value of reporting non-GAAP results consistent with applicable rules, regulations and guidance.
(2)
|Adjustments included in 2023 relate to the gain on sale of our Avian business, which was divested in 2022.
(3)
|Amount included in 2023 relates to a final adjustment on the termination of a Canadian pension plan. Amount included in 2022 relates to the sale of RMS Japan operations in October 2021 and a reversal of an indemnification asset related to a prior acquisition.
(4)
|This amount relates to the recognition of deferred tax assets expected to be utilized as a result of changes to the Company's international financing structure.
CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.
SCHEDULE 6
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP REVENUE GROWTH
TO NON-GAAP REVENUE GROWTH, ORGANIC (UNAUDITED) (1)
|Three Months Ended July 1, 2023
|Total CRL
|RMS Segment
|DSA Segment
|MS Segment
|Revenue growth, reported
8.9
%
12.6
%
12.1
%
(4.2
)%
|Decrease (increase) due to foreign exchange
0.2
%
1.3
%
(0.1
)%
-
%
|Contribution from acquisitions (2)
(0.2
)%
-
%
(0.3
)%
-
%
|Impact of divestitures (3)
2.3
%
-
%
-
%
10.8
%
|Non-GAAP revenue growth, organic (4)
11.2
%
13.9
%
11.7
%
6.6
%
|Six Months Ended July 1, 2023
|Total CRL
|RMS Segment
|DSA Segment
|MS Segment
|Revenue growth, reported
10.7
%
12.9
%
16.7
%
(8.8
)%
|Decrease due to foreign exchange
1.1
%
1.9
%
1.0
%
0.9
%
|Contribution from acquisitions (2)
(0.9
)%
(4.3
)%
(0.3
)%
-
%
|Impact of divestitures (3)
2.3
%
-
%
-
%
10.3
%
|Non-GAAP revenue growth, organic (4)
13.2
%
10.5
%
17.4
%
2.4
%
(1)
|Charles River management believes that supplementary non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to allow investors to gain a meaningful understanding of our core operating results and future prospects, without the effect of often-one-time charges and other items which are outside our normal operations, consistent with the manner in which management measures and forecasts the Company's performance. The supplementary non-GAAP financial measures included are not meant to be considered superior to, or a substitute for results of operations prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company intends to continue to assess the potential value of reporting non-GAAP results consistent with applicable rules, regulations and guidance.
(2)
|The contribution from acquisitions reflects only completed acquisitions.
(3)
|The Company sold our Avian business on December 20, 2022. These adjustments represent the revenue from these businesses for all applicable periods in 2023 and 2022.
(4)
|Organic revenue growth is defined as reported revenue growth adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures, and foreign exchange.
