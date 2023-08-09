Volatus Aerospace Corp.: Volatus Aerospace Consolidates Subsidiary Operations and Optimizes Costs through Minority Share Acquisition

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Volatus Aerospace Corp. (TSXV:VOL)(OTCQB:VLTTF) ("Volatus" or "the Company") announced that it has acquired all the minority shares of Volatus Unmanned Services Inc., (VUS) to consolidate and optimize costs and business operations. The estimated savings through consolidation is ~C$1.1M+ on an annualized basis. Benefits will begin to be realized in Q3 2023 and beyond. The Company executed a roll-up strategy between December 2020 and March 2021 and acquired six entities for cash and equity in Volatus Unmanned Services. The purchase of a minority interest will create branding synergies and operational efficiencies.

"This consolidation will allow Volatus to further promote the strengths of the Volatus brand," explained Glen Lynch, CEO of Volatus Aerospace. "The full benefits of our ever-expanding drone services revenues in Canada will accrue entirely in Volatus enabling us to introduce additional operational business efficiencies and improve costs."

Under the terms of the agreements with eight minority shareholders, the total purchase price of all minority shares is C$2,399,339.00. This amount will be paid in the form of newly issued common shares of Volatus Aerospace Corp. A total of 7,270,724 VOL shares will be issued at a share price of $0.33.

The transaction is expected to close on or before 30th, August 2023 and is subject to any applicable regulatory approvals.

About Volatus Aerospace:

Volatus Aerospace Corp. is a leading provider of integrated drone solutions throughout North America and growing into Latin America and globally. Volatus serves civil, public safety, and defense markets with imaging and inspection, security and surveillance, equipment sales and support, training, as well as R&D, design, and manufacturing. Through our subsidiary, Volatus Aviation, we are introducing green and innovative drone solutions to supplement and replace traditional aircraft and helicopters for long-linear inspections such as pipeline, energy, rail, and cargo services. Volatus is committed to carbon neutrality; the fostering of a safe, equitable and inclusive workplace; and responsible governance.

Forward-Looking Information

TSXV: VOL

Contact Details

Luc Masse

EVP, Volatus Aerospace

+1 833-865-2887, ext 92002

luc.masse@volatusaerospace.com

SOURCE: Volatus Aerospace Corp.

SOURCE: Volatus Aerospace Corp.