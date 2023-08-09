Anzeige
09.08.2023 | 14:12
Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism: Second batch of "Asian Games Gift Packs" launched with the opportunity to win 100,000 Asian Games tickets

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hangzhou, the host city of the 19th Asian Games, is thrilled to launch the second batch of "Asian Games Gift Packs" to welcome global tourists to visit the City of Living Poetry.

The "Asian Games Gift Packs" for global tourists is a digital tourism marketing campaign launched since June, 2023 and has received enthusiastic responses from both local and international tourists alike. The gift packs are distributed through a series of sweepstakes. The second batch of gift packs will open for application till August 10. Winners of the first and second sweepstakes have the opportunity to win 100,000 Asian Games tickets.

For international visitors, registration is accessible via official website (https://wgly.hangzhou.gov.cn/en/) of Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism while domestic tourists can join by searching "Asian Games" on the Alipay platform and clicking into "One Pass" in the Smart Hangzhou 2022 mini program in the app. The gift packs can also be accessed through Fliggy app, Hangzhou Residents app and Discover Hangzhou mini program.

Each gift pack includes a 7-day complementary Hangzhou subway pass, free tickets to 48 tourist attractions, and a prepaid phone card worth 100 Chinese yuan (approximately USD14). The total value of attraction benefits included in the pack is 3,000 Chinese yuan approximately USD420). It contains free tickets to famous scenic spots such as Xixi National Wetland Park (the first national wetland park in China) and Thousand Island Lake (with 1,078 islands scattered across the lake). Winners can use the "One Pass" QR code in Alipay to take the subway, enjoy sight-seeing at various scenic spots, and appreciate the beauty of the Asian Games host city.

The "One Pass" mini program aims to streamline access to tourist attractions, public transportation, and museum reservations through a unified QR code.The "One Pass" in Smart Hangzhou 2022 mini program, coupled with the "Asian Games Gift Packs", strives to provide all-in-one digital service experience for dining, transportation, travelling, sightseeing, shopping, and entertainment, ultimately enhancing the Asian Games experience for global visitors.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/second-batch-of-asian-games-gift-packs-launched-with-the-opportunity-to-win-100-000-asian-games-tickets-301896834.html

