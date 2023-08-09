Land Betterment Corporation: Land Betterment's eko Solutions Debuts Latest Model: Mobile Merchant Container

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Land Betterment Corporation ("Land Betterment" or the "Company"), a certified B Corporation and an environmental solutions company shared today that its eko Solutions division recently debuted its newest up-cycled shipping container commercial model - the Mobile Merchant Container.

The Mobile Merchant Container measures 20'x 8'x 8' with a 3' x 10' opening featuring a flip up butcher block countertop. The container is equipped with 120v electricity for appliances, 2 fans, shelving for product display and is easily transported on a container chassis. Additional units specs include:

160 square feet

Access Area is 10' x 5' Cut Out Section with Reinforced 2" x 2" Metal Tubes

Electrical / Lighting: (4) Basic 120V GFI electrical outlets Barrina LED T5 Integrated Single Fixture, 4FT Sections (4) Weatherproof 15 Amp Outlets Illuminated Marquee Sign of Choice

Commercial Epoxy Flooring with Anti-Slip Flakes

LRY Media Group, a leading event production agency based in Birmingham, Alabama purchased the Mobile Merchant Container which they will use for future events throughout the area.

"We love this container because it can easily be modified to suite the customers' needs. For example at the United Way of Central Alabama Centennial Celebration, where they used it as a beverage stand, they wanted the container to be painted United Way blue with the back wall painted with chalkboard paint so the participants could inscribe messages. For the next event that we are planning for another client, the container will be painted purple. It is also super convenient that it is easy to transport from event to event," said Rashada LeRoy, CEO and Founder of LRY Media Group.

About LRY Media Group

LRY Media Group, based in Birmingham, Alabama, is an event production agency specializing in event-based solutions. LRY has over 20 years of experience in event planning, production, and experiential marketing. Now more than ever, their mission is to bring clients closer to audiences through curated, strategic and innovative experiences that energize and unite all. LRY allows it's clients to be fully present in every experience by taking full control of every logistical aspect of an event. Visit the website www.lrymediagroup.com and connect on Facebook Instagram YouTube.

About United Way of Central Alabama

United Way of Central Alabama serves Jefferson, Shelby, Walker, Blount, St. Clair, and Chilton counties by providing solutions for the most critical needs in the community. Through partner agencies and community initiatives, UWCA improves lives and community conditions by building and mobilizing resources. United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in every community. For more information, visit www.uwca.org.

About eko Solutions

eko Solutions, a Land Betterment Company, is a sustainable development company utilizing innovative, low-cost, up-cycled container-based structures to provide durable, high-end solutions to the building marketplace while also maintaining the ability to be utilized in a mobile environment. eko Solutions uses innovative ecological structures to replace legacy inefficient and ineffective methods of living, growing and working. The sustainable craftsmanship of our structures is what separates us from the alternatives. Our structures are suitable for residential, crisis recovery, commercial and recreation use. For more information visit ekosolutionsllc.com and connect with eko Solutions on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Land Betterment Corporation

Land Betterment Corporation, an Indiana Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corporation, is an environmental solutions company focused on fostering a positive impact through up-cycling former coal mining and industrial sites to create sustainable community development and job creation. The Company utilizes a complete solution-based lifecycle program to restore and rehabilitate the environment and revitalize communities in need of change and opportunity. Land Betterment accomplishes this by identifying un-reclaimed, run-down and neglected coal mining sites, fixing the environment through reclamation and remediation, and then repurposing the land to support a sustainable business that serves the community. Land Betterment firmly believes that with real solutions it is possible for restoration of impacted areas to live side-by-side long term employment, while building sustainable and safe surroundings for communities and our planet. For more information visit landbetterment.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

