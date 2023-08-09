

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's foreign trade deficit decreased in June from a year ago as imports fell faster than exports, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



The trade deficit dropped to EUR 2.27 billion in June from EUR 2.70 billion in the corresponding month last year. In May, there was a shortfall of EUR 2.12 billion.



Exports fell 1.5 percent annually in June, while imports declined at a comparatively faster pace of 5.2 percent.



During the first half of this year, the total trade deficit of the country stood at EUR 13.3 billion, down from EUR 15.4 billion in the same period a year ago. Both exports and imports climbed by 5.9 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, compared to the previous year.



