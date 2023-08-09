Anzeige
Mittwoch, 09.08.2023
Der große Turnaroundkandidat: Rund 1.000 % bis zum ATH
WKN: A2P5PN | ISIN: US0547481087 | Ticker-Symbol: WR4F
Frankfurt
09.08.23
09:15 Uhr
0,604 Euro
-0,040
-6,21 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
09.08.2023
113 Leser
AYRO, Inc.: AYRO to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 14, 2023 and Provide Corporate Update

Conference Call to be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micro-mobility, and last-mile delivery, announces that it will report second quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, August 14, 2023 after the market close.

AYRO management will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should dial 1-833-953-2436 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5765 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the AYRO, Inc. conference call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast that can be accessed at:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=VRoZ5XQC or via the Company's website at https://ir.ayro.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

The webcast replay will be available until November 15, 2023 and can be accessed through the above links. A telephonic replay will be available until August 29, 2023 by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 1804289.

About AYRO, Inc.

AYRO designs and produces zero emission vehicles and systems that redefine the very nature of sustainability. Our goal is to craft solutions in a way that leaves minimal impact on not only carbon emissions, but the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound, and even discordant visuals, we apply engineering and artistry to every element of our product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap. For more information, visit: www.ayro.com.

Media Inquiries:

Nick Kastner
Forum Communications
678-943-3859
nick@forumspeaks.com

Lizzy Harris
Pipit Communications
303-503-1136
lizzy@pipitcommunications.com

For investor inquiries:

CORE IR
investors@ayro.com
516-222-2560

SOURCE: AYRO, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773224/AYRO-to-Report-Second-Quarter-2023-Financial-Results-on-August-14-2023-and-Provide-Corporate-Update

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
