Junior Achievement, United Way Recognize Webster Bank for its Philanthropic Support in Region

STAMFORD, CT / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / United Way and Junior Achievement recently recognized Webster Bank with three awards for its longtime partnership and philanthropic support in Westchester-Putnam Counties, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Webster takes pride in its long-standing partnership with United Way and strongly believes in its mission to ensure people have access to a broad safety net of human services. Webster has raised more than $20 million over two decades through employee pledging, fundraising and corporate donations. Webster colleagues serve in leadership positions and on a variety of committees, sharing skill and expertise to United Way chapters across the franchise. United Way is Webster Bank's primary charity and Webster supports United Ways throughout its footprint through its yearly workplace campaign as well as volunteer service.

Recognizing Webster's support, the United Way of Greater Waterbury (Connecticut) presented Webster Bank with the James C. Smith Spirit of Excellence Award, which celebrates companies that complete a well-organized, effective United Way campaign that yields a positive, enduring legacy for years to come. During the United Way's 36th Annual Celebration & Awards event, the organization applauded Webster Bank employees for their 2022-2023 campaign efforts, noting the workplace campaign board's diligence, hard work and execution of the workplace campaign and "the company's unwavering commitment to the communities in which they live and work."

In New York, the United Way of Westchester and Putnam presented Webster Bank CEO John R. Ciulla and his wife, Erin Fuller, with the Philanthropy and Corporate Citizenship Award at its recent Imagine Gala. For many years, both Ciulla and Fuller have been generous Tocqueville donors to United Way both locally and regionally. In addition to volunteer hours shared by Webster employees, Webster has awarded numerous grants in support of UW-Westchester and Putnam's work to help the 40 percent of residents in those counties struggling to make ends meet.

With a focus on financial empowerment and entrepreneurship, Junior Achievement (JA) delivers K-12 programs fostering work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy skills that build the foundation for thousands of children to succeed. Over the years, Webster's work with its JA partners has doubled, including adding partnerships with new chapters and increasing funding and volunteer involvement. Junior Achievement - Rhode Island honored Webster with its Morris J.W. Gaebe Profile in Excellence Award for Webster's longstanding support of Junior Achievement's programming with "vision and innovation, inspiring leadership and community mindedness."

"United Way's focus on the basic needs, education and financial stability for all and JA's focus on youth financial empowerment align with Webster's longtime commitment to creating opportunity and economic vitality in the communities we serve," said Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer Marissa Weidner. "We are proud to support United Way and Junior Achievement in the important work they do throughout our footprint and we are appreciative of the recognition."

About Webster

Webster Bank ("Webster") is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $75 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including our latest annual report, please visit our About page. To find our latest press releases, visit the Webster Newsroom.

