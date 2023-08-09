Pioneering the Future of Flavor: Griffith Foods and Worldchefs Renew Partnership

Griffith Foods has renewed as a Worldchefs Global Partner. As a family business for more than 100 years, Griffith Foods is known for their industry expertise, comprehensive global insights, collaborative partnerships, and purpose-driven passion. With an aim to shape the future of food, Griffith Foods is a key supporter of Feed the Planet sustainability initiatives to equip chefs with the flavors and tools to set a better course for the future.

Custom Culinary, a business entity of Griffith Foods, offers products that are developed with a team of award-winning chefs, delivering culinary expertise to innovative flavor research with purpose. They offer culinary versatility in convenient formats, delivering authentic flavor and creating better food, value, and relationships to the industry.

ALSIP, IL / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Griffith Foods, a world-class family-owned global developer and manufacturer of customized food ingredient solutions, has renewed as a Worldchefs Global Partner. Founded in 1919, Griffith Foods is guided by their Purpose of "We Blend Care and Creativity to Nourish the World". The company's product capabilities range from seasonings and breading, to marinades and sauces blended to exacting specification that are culturally authentic, taste great and are wholesome.

Throughout their 70-year history, Custom Culinary, part of the Griffith Foods family, has maintained a singular mission: to provide foodservice and food processing professionals with true, real, and authentic flavor solutions. Today, Custom Culinary's solution-driven approach offers culinary versatility in convenient formats, delivering a portfolio of products made with the finest ingredients to ensure exceptional flavor and dependable performance to save time and improve consistency.

A culinary-centric organization, Custom Culinary products are developed with a team of award-winning chefs, bringing culinary expertise and an appreciation for global and regional influences, local sourcing, and cleaner ingredient statements to the table. Combining food science, technology, and the culinary arts, Custom Culinary draws on emerging trends and culinary insights from across their global network to create customized solutions the industry.

Key supporters and collaborators of Worldchefs' Feed the Planet programs, Griffith Foods and Custom Culinary understand their critical role in addressing food waste and sustainability, working across the food ecosystem to deliver on the company's sustainability journey and commitments. Leveraging the passion of their dynamic teams, the teams weave culinary inspiration, a focus on nutrition, and a sustainable mindset into each product to support culinary professionals and nourish the world.

"Custom Culinary has been a natural partner for Worldchefs in their commitment to helping culinary professionals perfect the art of flavorful food with purpose," says Ragnar Fridriksson, Worldchefs Managing Director. "Their support of Feed the Planet programs, culinary competitions, and their understanding of industry and consumer trends all reflect the dedication of their global team to building a better food future. We are delighted to continue our partnership and look forward to what is to come."

Visit https://griffithfoods.com/ and www.customculinary.global for industry resources and more information on their product portfolio.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Griffith Foods on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Griffith Foods

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/griffith-foods

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Griffith Foods

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/773292/Pioneering-the-Future-of-Flavor-Griffith-Foods-and-Worldchefs-Renew-Partnership