Mittwoch, 09.08.2023
WKN: 857977 | ISIN: JP3814800003 | Ticker-Symbol: FUH
Frankfurt
09.08.23
08:05 Uhr
16,300 Euro
-0,300
-1,81 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUBARU CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,30016,50015:03
16,20016,50015:04
ACCESSWIRE
09.08.2023 | 14:38
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Subaru of America: Fairway Subaru Selects Make-A-Wish As Hometown Charity

Originally published by Time Leader

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Fairway Subaru in Hazleton recently presented a check of $15,995 to Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia as part of the 2023 Subaru Share the Love Event.

Since 2012, Fairway Subaru has chosen the local Make-A-Wish chapter as its Hometown Charity, gifting a total of more than $125,000 to date, helping to grant more than 25 wishes for children from the greater Hazleton area. This year's donation will help grant life-changing wishes for three local children diagnosed with critical illnesses.

Continue reading here.

Subaru of America, Wednesday, August 9, 2023, Press release picture

Shown from left are: Maggie O'Brien, regional manager of Make-A-Wish; Al Corazza, general manager, Fairway Subaru; and Aaron Meijer, sales manager, Fairway Subaru. Image courtesy of Times Leader

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Subaru of America on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Subaru of America
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/773295/Fairway-Subaru-Selects-Make-A-Wish-As-Hometown-Charity

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
