Subaru of America: Fairway Subaru Selects Make-A-Wish As Hometown Charity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Fairway Subaru in Hazleton recently presented a check of $15,995 to Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia as part of the 2023 Subaru Share the Love Event.

Since 2012, Fairway Subaru has chosen the local Make-A-Wish chapter as its Hometown Charity, gifting a total of more than $125,000 to date, helping to grant more than 25 wishes for children from the greater Hazleton area. This year's donation will help grant life-changing wishes for three local children diagnosed with critical illnesses.

Shown from left are: Maggie O'Brien, regional manager of Make-A-Wish; Al Corazza, general manager, Fairway Subaru; and Aaron Meijer, sales manager, Fairway Subaru. Image courtesy of Times Leader

