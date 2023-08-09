Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2023) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) ("Turnium" or "the Company"), an industry leader in cloud-native software-defined wide area networking solutions (SD-WAN), announces that Gulf Wireless City has implemented Turnium's SD-WAN software technology to deliver business connectivity, high quality voice calls over internet, and reliable and secure multi-carrier managed connections in Bahrain.

Turnium enables Gulf Wireless City to sell and deliver redundant and high availability connections to its customers, with real-time failover that provides seamless multi-carrier aggregated connectivity where calls and videos no longer drop, which is also a priority to subscribers using home automation, smart building, wireless connectivity, and other managed services from Gulf Wireless City.

In basic terms, SD-WAN uses software instead of proprietary hardware to deliver reliable, business-grade connectivity at more affordable price points. The SD-WAN market is expected to increase at a 31.6% CAGR from US$3.4B in 2022 to US$54B in 2032, according to Future Market Insights Inc.

Gulf Wireless City brings the number of technology service providers in Turnium's global wholesale partner program to 70. Turnium expects its global partner program to continue to scale at a rapid pace through 2023.

Kamel Hubail, CEO of Gulf Wireless City, said, "Adding Turnium to our solution set gives us a great way to deliver better service to our customers. Every customer needs high quality managed connectivity and failover to keep their businesses or service online, all the time. Turnium allows us to integrate both wireline and wireless services, providing redundant connectivity and a secure connection to our hosted, managed services, and to the internet."

Derek Spratt, Chief Executive Officer at Turnium, said, "We are very pleased to welcome Kamel and his team to the Turnium family of partners. We look forward to growing with Gulf Wireless City and their customers for the years to come, offering top reliability services that solves a real problem in the region."

Turnium is an independent software developer and vendor that has been building software-defined wide-area networking software since 2012. Turnium software can be branded and bundled into integrated solutions by its channel partners as a secure on-ramp that enhances the value and experience of their managed services.

About Gulf Wireless City

Gulf Wireless City, based in Manama, Bahrain, offers its business, enterprise, and telecom customers innovative solutions and bundles that include Wireless Point-to-Point, Home Automation, Smart Building, WLAN, SD-WAN, Security, and GPON (fiber to the building). Gulf Wireless City combines a broad experience in telecommunications technologies with a strong understanding of regulatory requirements to ensure that its offers evolve and deliver on customer needs today, and into the future.

For more information, visit https://www.gulfwc.com.

About Turnium Technology Group Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that OEM channel partners host, manage, brand, and price. Turnium is also available to Resellers as a Turnium-branded managed service. Turnium SD-WAN solutions is sold through a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io, visit www.turnium.com, or follow us on Twitter @turnium.

About SD-WAN

SD-WAN is revolutionizing the networking and telecommunications industry by abstracting secure, high-speed networking and network control from underlying physical circuits. SD-WAN frees enterprises, small and medium businesses, cloud and managed services providers from the business and cost constraints imposed by traditional telecommunications companies.

# # #

Turnium Contact:

Investor Relations: Bill Mitoulas, Email: investor.relations@ttgi.io, Telephone: +1 416-479-9547

Media inquiries: please email media@ttgi.io.

Sales inquiries: please email sales@ttgi.io.

www.ttgi.io, www.turnium.com

CAUTIONARY NOTES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company may terminate and not proceed with the Agreement, or that the Agreement and associated transactions will not be successfully completed for any reason (including failure to obtain the required acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange). The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/176586