World Renowned Artist marc brickman Releases New Series, 20 X 20 X 22

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / The launch of the online site and studio of artist marc brickman explores his latest project, titled 20 x 20 x 22. The series is a departure from his paintings of light for which he is known the world over. It includes 22 new works on canvas, each 20" X 20".

"I've been painting for over 20 years. Exploring the nature of the works I have created with light, which are ephemeral and gone as soon as you see them, versus a piece on canvas that allows a more lasting relationship," says marc brickman.

This is the first time the artist has opened his private studio to the public. Many of the new works are numbered, without a given title.

"I prefer not to title most of my pieces. The language of the visual field is often different for each viewer. Each person sees with a history of experiences and perspectives that is uniquely their own. My work is abstract, so it is open to interpretation. What I see and feel for each piece I create might not be what the viewer sees and feels. For that reason, I leave the work numbered, open to the viewer to add a title, or not. To create their own dialogue with the piece, maybe to ask their own questions and allow the paintings to answer in their own way. I am fascinated by that openness of endless interpretation and that seems to drive my process. Imagine if we nurtured that kind of respectful free-flow of exchange in the political arena or even personally. I wonder," says Brickman.

marc brickman is an artist whose works have been seen and celebrated by millions around the world. His light artistry with Pink Floyd is arguably some of the most widely seen works globally, as is his work with Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Hans Zimmer and others. The first light artist to turn off the stadium lights at an Olympic Ceremony in Barcelona, Brickman created a canvas of darkness from which the visuals would ignite the night skies to captivate the audience in the stadium and the millions of viewers around the world. That idea changed lighting design for live entertainment and spectacles forever.

Invited to become the artist in residence for The Empire State Building, Brickman was challenged to create something that had not been done. "I love a challenge. When I was hired to create the Olympics in Spain, my name said 'risk' beside it. Not because I don't deliver. But because I never like to repeat my work and I am known for trying things that haven't been imagined or attempted. I think that's why Anthony Malkin, CEO and chairman of Empire State Realty Trust called me. He wanted something that hadn't been created before. The ESB is the most iconic building in America and one of a small handful of rare and historical architectural masterpieces in the world. New technology can do just about anything. But it's all too easy to get it wrong. The magic lies in allowing the piece to tell you what it needs. It was clear to me that The ESB wanted to come alive with a symphony of light and sound. But not just random lights without purpose. She wanted to dance." She has been dancing with Brickman since 2012.

A corner of the Empire State Building's Experience Museum is dedicated to Brickman's work. Special lightings have included "The Rift" event for Netflix's "Stranger Things," the opening of the Whitney Museum of American Art, and Eminem's performance of "Venom" for Jimmy Kimmel Live! from the rooftop.

Brickman's career has always been defined by his penchant for risk. For the most recent example of this, his installation for the Noor Art Festival of Light in Riyadh, Brickman was commissioned to create a drone light installation. He added a layer of complexity that had never been tried: 2000 drones choreographed synced over an extended musical experience. The patented SparkSync app allowed the entire city of Riyadh to participate. Some questioned whether it could be done, but for Brickman, the process of exploring the unknown is where the creative process begins and where his artistry is born. "There is no failure in art. There is only experimentation and at times, unexpected outcomes and that is where the real creative is hidden. The only time something can't be done is if you don't try to do it," says Brickman.

About 20 x 20 x 22

An exploration of color, form, and emotion, this collection showcases 22 meticulously crafted paintings, each sized at 20 x 20 inches. With a profound understanding of the interplay between light, color and texture, Brickman's artistry creates a mesmerizing visual experience.

"20 x 20 x 22" delves into the essence of expression, offering a glimpse into Brickman's soul through a symphony of vibrant hues and thought-provoking compositions. Brickman's boundless creativity and keen eye for detail breathes life into each canvas, inviting spectators to embark on a journey of introspection and self-discovery.

About marc brickman

marc brickman is a creative force whose innovative work as an artist, director, producer, and lighting designer has captivated audiences worldwide. With a prolific career spanning decades, Brickman's groundbreaking contributions have left an indelible mark on the realms of music, live events, and visual storytelling.

Renowned for his unparalleled talent, Brickman has lent his artistic vision to some of the most iconic names in the entertainment industry. As a true pioneer in the world of lighting design, marc brickman continues to push the boundaries of what is possible, blending technology and art, leaving the audience entranced and immersed. Through his masterful work, he continues to redefine the art of illumination and artistic expression, solidifying his place as a true luminary in the world of entertainment.

