YouSolar, Inc.: Nearly 5,000 Heat And Rainfall Records Have Been Broken Since June, Putting Pressure On Electric Grids - YouSolar Is Providing Solutions

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / This summer has been wrought with devastating climate-related news. Between the Florida Keys hitting an unprecedented water temperature of 101.1 degrees and around 5,000 heat and rainfall records being broken or tied in the U.S., the question of climate resiliency is of the utmost importance. Unfortunately, these extreme weather events are only predicted to increase, and infrastructure is directly impacted just like humans, animals and plants.

Infrastructure is typically designed with a normal range of expectations in mind. So for example, an electrical grid is designed to have enough energy output for the average amount of electrical usage during the summer accounting for things like air conditioners, fans and other appliances. With extreme heat, air conditioners are used at a higher rate, and this pushes the power grid to its brink. This was witnessed in September of 2022 in California , where a record-breaking heat wave left officials grappling with the threat of rolling blackouts. When such blackouts occur, it becomes a dire health concern for at-risk populations who can experience heat stroke and various other conditions.

As more extreme weather events and natural disasters occur due to climate change, there is a real threat to existing power grids. It can take days for electricity to come back on when massive outages occur. But it only taking days is the best-case scenario. In some regions and countries, it can take months for electricity to come back on after extreme weather-related events. After Hurricane Maria in 2017, it took roughly 11 months for electricity to come back on in Puerto Rico after the storm decimated the electrical grid.

Because of all of these factors, there is a real need for energy-resilient solutions for communities and families. This is especially true in disaster-prone regions or regions that are set to experience extreme weather.

What Does A Resilient Energy Solution Look Like?

YouSolar has developed a fully integrated solar nanogrid, the Powerbloc®. The company recognizes that the transition to renewable power generation is both imminent and unstoppable.

In today's traditional power grid, power plants and distribution systems have to be oversized to meet peak load requirements. This results in underutilization of the grid's capacity for a significant portion of the time, leading to increased costs for consumers through utility rates. And with increased weather-related events, a new approach is needed - a decentralized power infrastructure.

One of the key components of this decentralized power infrastructure is a nanogrid. A nanogrid is designed to provide primary power to an entire home without relying on the grid for peak loads. It acts as a vital building block in creating a 100% clean energy future and helps avoid blackouts that are heightened due to failing infrastructure. YouSolar is dedicated to developing and implementing these innovative solutions to pave the way toward a more sustainable energy landscape.

