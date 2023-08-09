Hanryu Holdings Inc: Hanryu Holdings Launches Version 2.0 of Popular K-Culture Fandom Application, FANTOO

Version 2.0 provides many more revenue generating opportunities for the Company including advertising, content, e-commerce, and user engagement

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2023 / Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU) (the "Company" or "Hanryu"), a media-tech company and creator of FANTOO, an all-in-one social media experience connecting k-culture fans globally, announced the launch of version 2.0 of its popular K-Culture fandom application.

FANTOO is a multi-media social media K-culture fandom platform that enables global communication with real-time translation, providing a networking platform for global fans where they can communicate between countries without language barriers. FANTOO facilitates the creation of new values in fan culture and allows the fan community to share their interests with others around the world. Operating in over 150 countries, it has accumulated over 26 million users who are fans of the Korean K-Pop wave.

FANTOO 2.0 has innovated and enhanced the user experience and interface for its over 26 million users by analyzing user activities and their usage environment to deliver personalized, real-time customized content through open communities and interest settings. With a focus on the Millennial/Gen-Z generation (teens to early 40s), version 2.0 provides a more user-friendly, intuitive interface and overall enhanced user experience.

Chief Executive Officer of Hanryu Holdings, Kang Chang Hyeok, commented, "The launch of FANTOO 2.0 was an important milestone for Hanryu, as we are now able to deliver enhanced product features, an improved interface, and an enhanced user experience to our loyal base of fans using the platform. Version 2.0 is also a more robust platform for revenue generation through multiple streams. FANTOO is already highly popular with over 26 million users, but we are always looking for ways to improve the experience for current users, as well as attract new users. We look forward to releasing additional features and system improvements in the future."

The Company plans to enhance FANTOO further in the future, with improved customized services and ensure a stable app environment as the global user base continues to grow.

About Hanryu Holdings

Hanryu Holdings, Inc., is the creator of the engaging and innovative social media platform, "FANTOO". FANTOO connects users around the world that share similar interests by providing distinctive service offerings, technologies, applications, and websites. Through FANTOO, we provide a global multi-media platform for our users to interact with other like-minded users, to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create their own content, enjoy other users' content, engage in commerce, and experience a "fandom" community we believe is unlike any other. For more information please visit www.hanryuholdings.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and include, without limitation, statements concerning the Company's business strategy, future revenues, market growth, capital requirements, product introductions, expansion plans and the adequacy of its funding, the proposed offering, and the plan to list on the The Nasdaq Capital Market. Other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. The Company has tried, wherever possible, to identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and other comparable terminology.

The Company cautions you that any forward-looking statements presented in this press release are based on the beliefs of, assumptions made by, and information currently available to us. Such statements are based on assumptions, and the actual outcome will be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties, and factors that are beyond the Company's control or ability to predict. Although the Company believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is not guaranteeing of future performance, and some will inevitably prove to be incorrect. As a result, the Company's actual future results can be expected to differ from its expectations, and those differences may be material. Accordingly, you should use caution in relying on forward-looking statements, which are based only on known results and trends at the time they are made, to anticipate future results or trends. Certain risks are discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

